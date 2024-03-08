Pantoja’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2024 Night 1 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup Night 1

March 6th, 2024 | Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 3,008

It’s probably clear from my reviews but of the four promotions I watch, New Japan is my least favorite (WWE, STARDOM, and AEW are the other three). I also have had issues with a lot of New Japan Cups in the past. That said, they tend to at least deliver a few good to great matches so I’m giving it another go.

This was technically the company’s Anniversary Event but I’m only reviewing the tournament matches.

New Japan Cup First Round: Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi

I feel like I remember this being a first round match in the first New Japan Cup I watched. Oh snap, it’s the return of PIETER! Give Yujiro the title. Yeah, there’s not much to discuss here. Yujiro jumped Yano to start, it became a goofy brawl, and Yano handcuffed him to another guy outside, resulting in a countout win in 2:56. [NR]

New Japan Cup First Round: KENTA vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Here’s a match that both on paper and in execution is kind of indicative of New Japan as a whole. Two guys who aren’t bad yet nothing they do ever feels like it matters. At least YOSHI-HASHI is someone you can typically count on to bring the effort. He’s a plucky underdog and he played that role here against the dastardly KENTA, which worked as a story. The problem is that KENTA’s offense hasn’t been interesting for years (kind of line with him joining the Bullet Club like so many others) so watching him wear down HASHI was something of a chore. When it was time for the HASHI rally, this worked better and the crowd got into it. I also liked the finish as YOSHI-HASHI countered the Go to Sleep into a crucifix bomb at the 10:55 mark. [**½]

New Japan Cup First Round: Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino

I guess this is the, um, interesting match of the first round. Jack Perry away from AEW against a guy we kept getting told is a big part of New Japan’s future. I say keep getting told because the likes of him and especially Yota Tsuji haven’t been booked too well considering this company is in DIRE need of new blood (though they have been for years). Shota’s new haircut is a choice. As for the match itself, it was solid but again seemed heatless. I think part of it is that Perry, like David Finlay, hasn’t really nailed wrestling as a heel especially when they were so good as babyfaces. The moments where Shota was able to get something going was when the match took a step up. His slingshot apron DDT is a cool spot and the little things he does to get the crowd hype help add to a match. The guy has some solid charisma. Just as this was starting to pick up, we got House of Torture interference and Jack won with a lame looking running knee in 12:20. I get that Perry should’ve won in this tourney but not at the expense of a guy they desperately need to keep strong. The match was largely fine. [**¾]

After the bell, Jack Perry seemingly joined House of Torture. Because that worked out so well for SHO.