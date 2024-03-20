Pantoja’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2024 Night 8 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup Night 8

March 15th, | Osaka Kanaoka Park Gym in Saki, Osaka | Attendance: 1,077

NOTE: For anyone following all of my reviews, my WrestleMania Series is still ongoing. It’s something I’m doing in my free time though so reviews from 2024 (like this one) take precedence.

New Japan Cup Second Round: El Phantasmo vs. Yota Tsuji

We have the potential for a good night given the two matchups here. ELP isn’t a threat to win it all but he can have good matches and Yota is awesome. Early on, I had concerns about this because ELP opted to get into a strike exchange with Yota. That’s not his game and him trying for a NEVER Title style match likely wouldn’t work. Thankfully, he went away from that and looked to use his quickness to gain an upper hand, only to run into a brick wall at times in Yota. He took to wearing down ELP and slowing the pace, which made sense here. Whenever ELP got openings, he busted out something like a Lionsault or tornado DDT but Yota would respond with a big backbreaker or even something like a top rope Spanish Fly. The last few minutes following that Spanish Fly were pretty great, with the two throwing their best bits of offense at each other. They were back to trading shots as this surpassed the 20 minute mark before Yota won with his double jump stomp on the head in 21:56. I prefer the Spear finisher. That was very good and one of the better tournament matches. More like that, please. [***¾]

New Japan Cup Second Round: Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

This is a pairing that I’ve loved in the past but that was in the pre-House of Torture Ren Narita era. That kind of details this match in a nutshell. When it was ZSJ and Ren doing their thing one on one, it was great. I loved the idea of ZSJ teaching him a lesson with stiff shots, submissions, and things that Ren used to excel at before his matches became House of Torture BS. When we did get those aspects, it dragged things down like a chair shot spot in front of the referee, interference, and brawling outside. Like I said though, we had a fair bit of good in here to offset that so I can’t give it the usual bad rating for matches involving these goons. The ending was lame as ZSJ took a shot from the push-up bar and fell to an X-Factor in 23:08. I’ll give it a 6/10 or so as it was good at points and really bad at others. [***]