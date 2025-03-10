Pantoja’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 Night 1 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 Night One

March 8th, 2025 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,508

I usually love tournaments but the New Japan Cup (like STARDOM’s Cinderella Tournament) isn’t among my favorites. That said, the start of the year has been good for New Japan so maybe this will surprise me.

New Japan Cup First Round: SANADA vs. Yuya Uemura

Remember when SANADA was the World Champ? He’s fallen hard and doesn’t even dress smoothly anymore. He had a ”still Young Lion” shirt on in an attempt to diss Yuya. Like a lot of SANADA matches, this had some smooth back and forth in the early stages and Yuya surprised him to the point where he had to take a powder outside. SANADA took control and I do question this role for him as his heat segments aren’t exactly the most interesting things I’ve ever seen. His babyface work wasn’t great either so I’m not sure where you go with him. Thankfully, this had Yuya bringing his fire to his rallies, and that boosted this because he’s pretty infectious when he gets on a run. We got a run-in from Taiji Ishimori until Taichi and TAKA chased him off. That left them one-on-one and Yuya just kept bringing it to SANADA. He blocked Deadfall and did a diving Superman-style pin to win in 15:48. That was good, albeit a bit long for what they were going for. [***]

New Japan Cup First Round: EVIL vs. Yota Tsuji

New Japan could give us a good Yota Tsuji match since he’s one of the company’s best. But as has been one of their issues in recent years, they opted to instead put him against EVIL. The House of Torture leader jumped Yota during his entrance, shoved the referee, and jumped Yota with Dick Togo’s assistance. Yota fought back and got in a handful of hope spots but you kind of knew where this was going. EVIL hit Everything is EVIL after 4:53 to advance and nobody is happy about it. I still don’t get why this company insists on having the House of Torture around. They’re not even good heels. They just do generic, tired heel antics and you could have guys with heat in a more creative way. [*]

New Japan Cup First Round: Chase Owens vs. Ryohei Oiwa

OIWA IS JACKED. Nothing against the guy but if your tournament has Chase Owens, you probably should have fewer entrants. He tends to go out there and have acceptable matches, which he did here, yet nothing more. While that has value, it’s hard to consider him anything more than fodder here. Anyway, the story of this one was just to showcase Oiwa. I liked that as two big boys, they were throwing each other around a bit. It wasn’t exactly a hoss fight but I still appreciated it. Oiwa using Divorce Court to set up arm work is also something I like because it shows he’s learning from ZSJ. In the end, Oiwa used that armwork to win with the old London Dungeon that Nigel McGuinness used to use. That went 9:40 and had a good structure even if aspects were a bit dull. [**¾]

New Japan Cup First Round: Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita

Ren Narita was supposed to be one of the guys leading New Japan into the future with Shota and Yota. Then he got House of Tortured. And while Shota also hasn’t really worked out, Oiwa and Yuya have potential and then there’s Gabe Kidd, who is EASILY the best thing going in this company. Ren tried to jump him during his entrance but Gabe was ready and leveled him with a boot. The crowd ate up everything he was doing. They brawled outside for a while and since it was one on one without BS, it was pretty fun. Gabe’s antics helped, including taking a drink from a fan and spitting it at Ren. There were still shenanigans including a SHO run-in that allowed Ren to suplex Gabe onto steel chairs. His heat segment was solid as he was just kicking ass rather than doing something dull or relying on shenanigans. That said, when Gabe got going, we got a ref bump to bring on the arrival of House of Torture until Drilla Moloney and co. came out to run them off. A bloody Gabe rallied after, hitting a running knee and two piledrivers to advance in 22:16. That could’ve sniffed four stars if it was kept at just them fighting. While it wasn’t overdone we still didn’t need the late shenanigans. Still, Gabe is good enough to make this work. [***½]