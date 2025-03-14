Pantoja’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 Night 4 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup 2025 Night 4 Review

March 12th, 2025 | Uwajima City Gymnasium in Uwajima, Ehime | Attendance: 924

I’m falling behind on this tournament and I don’t know if I’ll be able to catch up. I’m trying but I’m going away this weekend and then the NCAA Tournaments start, which take up a lot of my time.

New Japan Cup Second Round: Gabe Kidd vs. Taichi

Gabe Kidd, consistently the best thing about New Japan against Taichi, an underrated gem from the company. Given there’s no animosity here, it was rather subdued for a Gabe Kidd match. They just did some basic back and forth stuff for about 10 minutes and it was largely fine but didn’t do a single thing to really grab me. Taichi applied the Stretch Plum and hit a Gonzo Bomb before Kidd came storming back with a jumping piledriver. Just as this was starting to get good, it got ruined. Ren Narita hit the ring to pull the referee out before Yujiro and SHO attacked Kidd. They beat up on Kidd to the point where he stayed down for the 20 count outside. The whole thing 20:40 and while the first 15 or so was solid, the House of Torture, as usual, ruined things. Kidd is the hottest thing in the company so of course Gedo is booking him in a House of Torture program. [***]

New Japan Cup Second Round: The Great-O-Khan vs. Shota Umino

These two are actually fresh off a feud. O-Khan won it and Shota was forced to shave his head afterward. That certainly means a different look for Shota and it should be something of a new character. However, he’s kind of just being somber and it’s not really interesting. They traded shots for a handful of minutes and it just lacked energy. It lacked any sort of rhythm either, coming across as slow and plodding. Finally after nearly 20 minutes, we got a relatively big spot with a piledriver outside by O-Khan, leading to an 18 count. No way they were going to do back to back countout finishes. O-Khan added a suplex inside and applied the Anaconda Vice but Shota survived. He rallied and won with a scoop slam style driver in 22:53. Yeah, this Shota stuff is still not working. This was overly long and dull. [*¾]