Pantoja’s NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Review  

Just a heads up everyone, I’m dealing with the flu and though the worst of it has passed, please excuse the odd mistake or typo in here.

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley [c] vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Big chants for Stephanie at the bell. The first exchange ends in a stand off with Vaquer having a slight edge. Fallon gets two on some flash pin attempts before the ladies get stuck jockeying for position. Stephanie applies an STF but Fallon is too close to the ropes for it to last. Stephanie goes for her Skull Fuck move (I only remember that name from it being done on the indies, not sure what she calls it) but Fallon rolls to the ropes. Fallon finally gets the upper hand by countering Stephanie into an armbar. Steph’s response is a hanging triangle over the ropes but her springboard move gets cut off, setting up some Fatal Influence interference. Jazmyn distracts the referee while Jacy hits a pump kick outside. Fallon takes control and taunts Stephanie with some cowboy antics while working her over. She gets two on a Bret’s Rope Blockbuster. Stephanie gets slammed by her hair and responds by doing it back to Fallon. A superkick follows and she adds the 619 before throwing in a springboard crossbody and back suplex. Skull Fuck time and that move is getting way over. They trade corer elbows, Fallon trips her but misses a Shining Wizard, Stephanie rolls her into a pin for two, and Fallon hits a running neckbreaker. Both women are down but Stephanie gets going first and hits running knees in the corner. Jacy gets in a second cheap shot that only earns Fallon a near fall. Stephanie hits a headbutt but has her finisher countered. She then knocks Fallon off the top and to the outside. Now she ducks Jacy and takes out both her and Jazmyn with various kicks. However, that opes things up for Fallon to try a swinging move around the post but she misses. Stephanie delivers a ribbreaker on the apron and then launches herself onto Fatal Influence with a springboard crossbody outside. She hits SVB and surprisingly goes up top. Once there, Stephanie busts out a Spiral Tap to win.

Winner and New NXT Women’s North American Champion: Stephanie Vaquer in 15:01

That was a very good way to start the show. Simple heel/face stuff with good action and a hot finish. [***1/2]

NXT Tag Team Championship: Axiom and Nathan Frazer [c] vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

The challengers formed a bond during Briggs’ run in NOAH. Quick start for the champions who use their speed and chemistry to get the jump and take the first advantage. Yoshiki stops the run with a chop then tags to Briggs who runs over both champions. Axiom flips out of a chokeslam but ends up taking one from Briggs onto Yoshiki’s knee in a cool spot. Yoshiki busts out an E. Honda like barrage of sumo strikes to send Axiom back into the challengers’ corner. He challenges Axiom to trade chops with him so Axiom decides to level him with a vicious jumping kick. Dual tags bring in Frazer and Briggs. Frazer escapes Briggs’ grasp and hit a DDT before superkicking Yoshiki off the apron. A standing SSP gets him two. Tag back to Axiom and they both hit moves off the top, with Frazer’s Harlem Hangover of sorts getting a near fall. Briggs may have badly busted his nose on that. Briggs catches a leaping Axiom into a big backbreaker and then powerbombs Frazer. Corner splash to Axiom and tag to Yoshiki. They hit a big boot and then Briggs back drop Axiom into a Yoshiki powerbomb. Frazer breaks up the pin. Yoshiki teases a move off the top but gets cut off and Axiom hits him with Spanish Fly off the top. Briggs stops the Phoenix Splash with a chokeslam off the top that launches Frazer into Axiom. Briggs hits a big lariat and Yoshiki with a fallaway slam. Axiom hit a poison rana but gets caught by Yoshiki for a fallaway slam. Frazer hops on Yoshiki’s back and wears him down with a sleeper. Yoshiki powers up, slams Axiom down, and then spins Frazer into another slam for two. Yoshiki goes up and this time he actually leaps but he misses the splash. Frazer dives at Briggs but gets caught so Axiom follows suits and succeeds. Inside, they hit a High/Low combination on Yoshiki to win.

Winners and Still NXT Tag Team Champions: Axiom and Nathan Frazer in 10:25

The prototypical Fraxiom match. They work at a wild pace and it works. [***3/4

Post-match, the teams went to shake hands when they got jumped by a group of guys. They gave Retribution vibes and the crowd chanted “who are you.” Apparently, they’re from the Performance Center.

Backstage, Stacks talks about how Tony D’Angelo got played when he got beat up by Shawn Spears and his buddies after Izzi Dame clipped him with a weapon. Tony is out fora while so Stacks is handling this himself and wants to take the head off the snake and says the D’Angelo Family is the only family in NXT.

Strap Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams

Eddy attacks during Trick’s entrance and gets sent packing outside. No bell rings because the strap isn’t attached yet. Trick lights him up with chops outside. Back inside, he hits a back body drop and tosses the strap to Eddy to attach it but he stomps on him a bit first and then puts it on. Trick keeps up the ass whooping until he goes up top and Eddy yanks him to the mat. Trick also misses a boot and gets stuck in the top rope, allowing Eddy to whip him with the strap and send him outside. Eddy keeps up with the whipping until Trick slams his head into the announce table. They trade stuff until they get back inside, where Eddy regains control and uses the strap to pull Trick into the turnbuckles. Trick turns the tide and uses a modified STF with the strap assisting the pressure. Eddy reaches the rope but obviously, that doesn’t break it in this kind of match. Trick lets go of the hold for…reasons. He hits a clothesline and then wails on Eddy with the strap a bunch of times in a row. Trick starts in with his signature move and when he does a kip-up, he accidentally steps on Eddy and shrugs it off. A knee sends Eddy outside and he’s too dazed to be dragged back in so Trick has to go out and get him. Eddy hits a boot, uses the strap as a low blow and then hits his own running knee to win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe in 10:58

Not terrible but I don’t see it with Eddy. [**1/4

We hear from Ricky Starks, who still doesn’t officially have a name. He says he’ll be signing his NXT contract this Tuesday.

Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

Evans comes out swinging as he wants revenge. Ethan takes a power so Evans take shim out with a tope suicida that he overshoots by a bit but it looks cool regardless. He lays into Ethan with a bunch of right hands on the announce table and then leaps off of it with a flying clothesline. Back inside, he keeps up with the offense including a Blue Thunder Bomb. He adds a springboard clothesline for two and Page hasn’t gotten out of the blocks. The fight starts to spill outside where Page gets caught with a dope springboard cutter on the apron that the crowd pops for. Evans rests Page’s head on the steel steps and wants to stomp on it but Page moves. When Evans’ leg trapped in the steps, Page quickly dropkicks it, swinging the momentum. Page now picks apart Evans’ leg, focusing on it. The deadlift into a powerslam is a cool spot that gets him two and then Page goes to an ankle lock. Evans survives everything Ethan throws at him though it’s Ethan who has a busted nose. Evans avoids several stomps and starts throwing rights and lefts at Page. He gets Page down and stomps on the jaw as a measure of revenge before hitting a sick plancha on one leg to the outside. Back inside, he wants a springboard cutter but Page cuts him off with a right hand to the injured jaw. He hits Twisted Grin to get the 1-2-3.

Winner: Ethan Page in 11:58

Loved the psychology of that. They built it around the jaw injury, Evans was rightfully fired up and aggressive, Page working the leg was a smart work around and then the finish ruled. [****]

I had to run and grab something to drink so I believe I missed a backstage segment.

NXT Championship: Oba Femi [c] vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

The challengers came out separate despite being teammates and Grayson even interrupted Theory’s theme. Grayson opens with a superkick to Oba and that sets up the teammates to work together. They keep up on Oba with quick offense and shots, putting the champion on his heels. Oba counters them by suplexing both. He boots Austin and catches him rolling spot into a press slam that throws him at Grayson.Still, A-Town Down Under manages to clothesline him over and to the outside. As is always the case, they start arguing and shoving each other before Oba pulls Grayson out and chops him. He obliterates Austin with a chop too. My feed froze for a bit so I missed something that happened outside. It returns with Grayson lying elbows into Oba while a chair is in the ring. Grayson uses the chair to wear down Oba but that man is a beast and he manages to catch Grayson with a sidewalk slam onto the open chair. Theory breaks up the pin and starts in on Oba, hitting a pop up dropkick. He and Grayson set up a tandem move in the corner which ends up being a Tower of Doom spot of sorts. With Grayson taking the brunt, Theory quickly covers Oba for two. Things move outside where Oba brings out the table the fans have annoyingly been chanting for. It backfires though as Grayson elbows Oba through it and again, that allows Theory to be the one healthy enough to send Oba inside for a pin attempt. That sparks an argument that sees Waller get knocked outside and Theory gets left alone to eat a spinebuster. Oba starts laying in the running uppercuts to both men in the corner and launches Theory across the ring. Oba launches Grayson through the announce table and it looked rough. Theory cracks Oba in the back with a chair that sends him inside. Oba punches the chair out of his hand but eats a DDT. Theory hits A-Town Down but Grayson manages to desperately pull the referee out of the ring. Theory is in disbelief and went Oba goes after him, Grayson sneaks in but hits Theory with the Stunner, not Oba. Oba capitalizes with the Fall from Grace to retain.

Winner and Still NXT Champion: Oba Femi in 13:11

WWE usually nails it with these and this was another good, really fun triple threat match. Oba Femi is that dude. [***1/2]

Oba’s celebration is stalled by this Retribution like stable again. This time, they get an actual hype up with light effects and such before they hit the ring. They actually do something very impressive this time, with two of them launching Oba into the arms of the other two for a powerbomb.

Backstage, Ava gets interviewed and discusses Roadblock at the Theater in MSG a few weeks before Stand and Deliver. Arianna Grace interrupts to thank her for allowing her to be the liaison for TNA. She brings out Santino Marella who mentions that he also is in a position of authority. Ava teases mentioning their familial relationship but forgoes it and leaves to talk stuff over with Santino.

NXT Women’s Championship: Giulia [c] vs. Bayley vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Giulia steps aside to let the women with more personal issues go at it. She sits atop the turnbuckle as they brawl before coming off with a dropkick and then headbutting Cora. Flying headscissors on Bayley by Giulia but Cora and Roxanne interrupt her next move. They go through a complex spot involving lots of moving parts that ends when Roxanne and Cora get stuck together and Giulia rolls them up only for Bayley to then roll up Giulia, all for two. Giulia and Cora get sent outside where Roxanne and Bayley take them out with stereo tope suicidas. They start going at it with the one on one encounter we’ve been waiting for. Roxanne slaps her and taunts so Bayley shuts her up with an elbow to the back. Cora pulls Bayley outside and joins her friend inside for an encounter with both going for their finisher. Giulia cuts that off with a dropkick. When they’re sent outside, we now get Bayley vs. Giulia. They go at it until Roxanne and Cora pull Giulia outside and Bayley takes them all out with a baseball slide. Cora eats a double suplex but then saves Roxanne from the same fate. They both superkick Bayley and Giulia and nearly hit each other but stop and choose to go after the others. They work together on Bayley and Giulia, with the highlight being a double springboard moonsault from Roxanne on Bayley. However, the teamwork starts to cause issues as Roxanne is too bossy so Cora sends her into Giulia and then hits her with a pump knee. Cora wipes out Bayley and Giulia with a somersault off the top to the outside. She sends Bayley inside and wants to come off the top but Roxanne gets in the way and pulls her down before angrily laying into her. Roxanne gets her run interrupted by a Bayley knee. Bayley and Cora actually work together for an unexpected double team move on Roxanne. Bayley drops a knee on Cora in the corner and clotheslines Roxanne outside before hitting a dropkick to Giulia. Her hot run ends when Giulia takes her out with a Northern Lights Suplex before hitting Cora with a half and half suplex. Giulia slips on a crucifix attempt on Bayley and tries it again successfully where she turns it into a modified Octopus Hold. She turns it into a crucifix bomb but Roxanne breaks up the pin. She slaps on a crossface but Giulia rolls free and hits a Northern Lights Bomb where the pin gets broken up. Bayley gets two on a swinging side slam on Cora. She sends Giulia into the corner and hits her sense flip corner bomb. Roxanne interrupts and wants Pop Rox but Cora takes her out with a knee. Cora and Roxanne get into it again, opening the door for Giulia to hit both. Tower of Doom time as Cora powerbomb Bayley who back suplexes Giulia who superplexes Roxanne. The four trade strikes in the center of the ring before spilling outside. Cora suplexes Giulia outside and Bayley takes Pop Rox outside. Roxanne adds a second inside but Cora breaks up the pin by rolling Roxanne up for two. She hits the double arm DDT but Giulia takes her out with the Arrivederci Knee. She adds one to Roxanne and wins with the Northern Lights Bomb.

Winner and Still NXT Women’s Champion: Giulia in 18:31

I had a blast with this. A few spots didn’t quite hit (Giulia seemed off at a few points) but they kept it moving, gave us a lot of action, and furthered several stories throughout. [****]

Post-match, Stephanie Vaquer comes out to pose with Giulia as the show closes. But then, a siren goes off and it’s Jordynne Grace. She comes out to get in the ring and stare the champions down.