Pantoja’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Night 12 Review  

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Night 12

August 27th, 2023 | Kirameki Minato Hall in Tsuruga, Fukui | Attendance: 307

I forgot to mention it on the previous review but Starlight Kid got two points as she was scheduled to face the injured Saya Kamitani. Anyway, we’re back to a four match card for this one.

Blue Stars: Hanan [2] vs. Saori Anou [4]

Hanan is pretty much out and nobody expected her to really contend anyway. That said, Saori only being at 4 points is surprising and she basically must win here to have a shot. Saori had to play the de facto heel here and that was a good thing. It’s a role she seems well suited for and Hanan is a plucky underdog, making for a match style that made sense. You can really see how improved Hanan is as she’s getting better at things like timing and it helped all of her offense look better than at any other point. They worked this at a brisk pace like all of Hanan’s tourney matches so far. She’s doing that High Speed thing and I could see her as a future champion in that division. Alas, this was Saori’s night as she secured the win in 7:09. That’s about all I could ask for in an opener. It didn’t overstay its welcome, was entertaining throughout, and kept me engaged. [***¼]

Blue Stars: Mariah May [4] vs. Momo Watanabe [6]

Mariah May has been a standout in this tournament purely for her ridiculous level of improvement in 2023 and for big wins over AZM and Mina Shirakawa. Meanwhile, Momo is quietly 3-0 and has been doing the aggressive heel thing well. I fully expected her to be the aggressor here but it was Mariah who started hot with a dive outside. Of course, Momo wasn’t going to stay on the defensive for long as that’s just not her style. She started battering Mariah and made sure to talk trash while destroying her with kicks. What really worked here were the counters. You got the sense that these two ladies had each other well scouted and it made for an engaging final few minutes as you waited to see what would be the next reversal. In a lot of ways, it was one of the more mature performances we’ve seen from Mariah so far. Just when it seemed like Momo was about to take her fourth straight match, Mariah pulled her into the Once Upon a Time pinning combination to secure her fifth and sixth points. This went 11:53 and was really good. [***½]

Red Stars: Ami Sourei [2] vs. Starlight Kid [4]

This was one of those matches that didn’t quite click. It got off to a strong start with some fast paced back and forth that was right up SLK’s alley. However, things kind of fell off afterward as their exchanges didn’t feel like they were happening by two women who were on the same page. I don’t think anything they did was particularly bad but it also was rarely particularly good. I will say, this felt different for Ami and I appreciate her trying that though that also might’ve been why it didn’t work. I don’t have much to say about the match because not much happened. It was like, as average a match as you could imagine. SLK got going late with a Sliced Bread No. 2 and moonsault before moving into the Stretch Muffler. So, it came as a bit of a surprise when Ami got free and eventually won with Like a Thunderbolt at the 11:56 mark. As I said, that was perfectly acceptable pro wrestling and nothing more. [**½]

Red Stars: Natsuko Tora [10] vs. Natsupoi [9]

Natsupoi came out firing, reeling off a barrage of dropkicks that put the red hot Tora on her heels. The monster villain turned the tide by tossing Natsupoi around at ringside and into chairs. This worked for the same reasons Tora against Tam mostly worked. Tora is a good brute heel and Natsupoi is a great sympathetic babyface. That makes for a good match. My biggest gripe with this match came from the arm work. Natsupoi targeted it and I don’t always love that because going for the legs is better against a big opponent but the arm does take away some of their power. The issue was that Tora continued to utilize it despite the damage done and especially down the stretch. Although Natsupoi had some close calls late, she fell to the Swanton Bomb after a very good 12:24. A good main event that did what it had and opened the door for an interesting closing stretch of the tournament which I’ll get to after this rating. [***½]

Natsuko Tora has 12 points with one match left (against Hazuki). She’s almost guaranteed a spot in the finals but a loss to Hazuki opens other doors. Natsupoi is three points back with three matches left so she can pass her. Meanwhile, Mayu, Tam, and Syuri all have 5 points which is far back but Mayu has four matches left so winning out would put her at 13. Tam and Syuri have five matches left each so they could end at 15 though Syuri faces both the rest of the way. There’s also Suzuki and SLK who have just 4 points each but both have four matches left. They could each end up at 12 points and hold the tiebreaker over Tora.