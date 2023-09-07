Pantoja’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Night 13 Review  

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Night 13

September 2nd, 2023 | Fukuyama Industry Center in Fukuyama, Hiroshima | Attendance: 408

After a few days off, the Grand Prix is back with a pretty intriguing card ahead of the 9/3 PPV.

Blue Stars: Mariah May [6] vs. Utami Hayashishita [4]

This tournament is like a series of tests for Mariah May as she continues to impress in 2023. Meanwhile, Utami started hot upon returning but has gone winless since failing to beat Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Title. Utami came out like a woman needing a win, taking it to Mariah from the opening bell with slams and a vicious dropkick. Of course, Mariah May has proven that she’s no slouch so she was able to give it back almost as well as Utami dished it. Watching her trade forearms with Utami was a welcome treat for someone who many believed was going to be just another pretty face when she debuted in STARDOM. Utami had the sunset flip bomb outside scouted but Mariah was able to fire back with a series of slaps. Utami managed to weather the storm and finally get back on track with the Torture Rack Bomb in 9:41. People are talking about it enough but Mariah May kinda doesn’t miss right now. She’s more than keeping up with these big stars and this was really good. Utami remains a favorite to win it all. [***½]

Blue Stars: AZM [4] vs. Mina Shirakawa [6]

Highly anticipated one for me here as I’m a big fan of both women. This was a case of a styles clash that worked. When Mina was in control, she worked at a methodical pace to slow things down and work the leg of her quicker opponent. When AZM held serve, things moved at a fast pace and she overwhelmed Mina at times with it. I don’t have to say much beyond that because that was the gist of the match and it worked so well. When Mina applied the Figure Four, it felt like she might get two points and AZM’s hopes of possibly winning the tournament would get snuffed out. Especially when she rolled the move over too far and got stuck in the hold again. AZM managed to get out and started in with flash pin attempts as you got the sense that she was getting desperate. Mina kept kicking out but one roll through too many and AZM got the three count with the Azumi Sushi in 10:53. Another great match in a tournament full of them. [****]

Blue Stars: Giulia [5] vs. Momo Watanabe [6]

Momo started 3-0 before dropping one to Mariah May. She attacked during Giulia’s entrance, looking to gain any kind of advantage. That included throwing Giulia into the chairs at ringside and using a baseball bat as a weapon. I liked Giulia trying to combat the bat with her own weapon at ringside only for hers to break easily. Once she got the bat though, she WAILED on Momo. They kept up that hard hitting style once things moved to the ring, though without the use of weapons. Down the stretch, these two were throwing bombs in terms of strikes, kicks, and offensive moves. The finish kind of came from out of nowhere as Giulia simply caught a running Momo with the Northern Lights Bomb to win at the 10:28 mark. While it felt sudden, I think that worked in its favor because they were going so hard that almost anything could’ve ended this at any given moment. [***¾]

Red Stars: Ami Sourei [4] vs. Mayu Iwatani [5]

An odd choice for a main event. Mayu is obviously a big star but Sourei isn’t and the previous two matches feel more main event worthy. This was just about what you’d expect out of these two. Mayu was her usual great self, both when she was hitting her offense (her missile dropkick looked top-notch) and when she was selling. Ami was kind of just there. Something about her doesn’t fully click for me. I think it’s partially that there’s not much for me to connect with character wise and her matches haven’t been great enough to make up for that. Also, a lot of her offense doesn’t look convincing, especially when she’s throwing lariats. In the end, Mayu won with a rana in 10:32. This was a fine wrestling match and it didn’t do much more beyond that. [***]