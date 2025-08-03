Pantoja’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2025 Night 5 Review  

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night 5

August 3rd, 2025 | Light Cube Utsunomiya in Utsunomiya, Tochigi

We’ve got TWO shows from STARDOM today so let’s just dive right in. Blue Stars are up.

Blue Stars A Block: Aya Sakura [2] vs. Yuria Hime [0]

Two undercard ladies go at it and you could kind of see that they’re still works in progress. A lot of their spots felt a bit awkward and when they were setting up a strike exchange, there was, like a split second or two where they just stood there. Maybe it’s not super noticeable to a lot of people but if you watch enough wrestling, you can pick up things like that. Aya worked a triangle choke of sorts for a bit that Yuria got free of and nearly stole the match with a flash pin attempt. Aya won with a kick to the head in 5:41. That was short but felt long. Lots of awkward moments and the crowd sat on their hands. [*]

Blue Stars B Block: HANAKO [2] vs. Momo Kohgo [0]

Momo came out with a dropkick, looking for that crucial first win. This ended up being another match where the crowd was pretty dead. The structure was relatively fine, with Momo playing the underdog who had to use her speed and wits to overcome the sheer size of HANAKO. Again, HANAKO has gotten better at using that size ever since she had that tag run with Maika. Not much of note happened until the ending that I actually quite liked where HANAKO’s choke submission looked brutal. Momo tapped out at the 8:41 mark. This was fine and inoffensive. [**]

Blue Stars A Block: Ruaka [1] vs. Saya Iida [0]

Ruaka is back after missing a show with an illness. Oh, I loved the start of this as Saya sprinted straight to the ring and attacked, wanting revenge for Ruaka and Natsuko taking her and Hanan’s tag titles. That gave this a different feel from a lot of tourney matches as there was something more personal here. It was pretty hard hitting and Ruaka got some extra snap on her choke bomb. That’s why I didn’t love that Saya won with a pinning combination in 5:05. Too many matches end that way and it’s fine in some cases but Saya being so vicious just to win that way felt weird. Still, better than the first two matches. [**¼]

Blue Stars B Block: Konami [2] vs. Ranna Yagami [0]

A battle of kicks as both women throw them pretty aggressively. Konami was really on here, looking to just destroy Ranna with her array of kicks. Ranna did her best to give it back and throw in some submissions but at times, Konami was just kicking her ass. In that sense, a lot of this was about Ranna trying to simply survive. Just when it looked like Konami was going to win after hitting a running kick to the chest, Ranna ducked one and rolled her up to win at the 7:09 mark. I thought they told a fine story here even if it wasn’t anything special. [**½]

Blue Stars A Block: Bozilla [3] vs. Miyu Amasaki [2]

There’s potential here because Miyu can be a good underdog while Bozilla is a bruising powerhouse. Miyu attacked Bozilla before the bell, looking to get whatever advantage she can. Alas, she made a mistake as her cross body off the apron got caught and Bozilla slammed her. Then it was throwing her into chairs and just bullying her at every turn. Miyu had to fight from beneath as expected and it was well done until Bozilla beat her with a powerbomb in 5:34. As always, this is a story that works for me, though I would’ve liked them getting closer to 10 minutes to really flesh it out. [***]

Blue Stars B Block: Momo Watanabe [4] vs. Suzu Suzuki [4]

The winner will sit alone atop B Block. These are two hard hitting women who love violence, so I came in with high expectations. They delivered on the kind of match you’d want from them, brawling both in and out of the ring, while holding nothing back. They didn’t seem to care much about the rules, ignoring the calls by the referee in favor of just wailing on each other. It was funny to see someone from HATE getting thrown into a bunch of chairs. That brawling outside led to a countout tease but both ladies made it back to the ring. Once there, they traded forearm strikes until Momo tried to use her bat as a weapon but Suzu got hold of it and hit her instead. The moment where Momo ate the Tequila Shot and turned it into her own pin was a near fall I totally bit on. In the end, it took Peach Sunrise to keep Suzu down after 13:12. Very good stuff here, match of the night to this point. [***¾]

Blue Stars A Block: Ami Sohrei [4] vs. Saori Anou [4]

Like the previous match, this was a clash for the top spot of their respective block. That said, I feel the outcome was a bit expected given how hard Ami gets pushed. I haven’t been a fan but this was the most she has impressed me. She was hanging right in there with Saori, giving her chops and strikes that were in line with what she was getting hit with. A spot I really liked was when Ami was on Bret’s Rope only for Saori to pull her down with a suplex that she tried to roll into a second suplex but Ami countered with one of her own. It was done smoothly and isn’t something you see often. The closing stretch saw both of them throw out some of their best offensive moves and Saori even tried her impressive backslide pin. A Blue Thunder Bomb by Ami wasn’t enough but Like Thunder was, giving her a big win in 12:25. Another very good match and one of Ami’s best performances. [***½]

Blue Stars B Block: Hina [0] vs. Sareee [2]

The arrival of Sareee has been such a boost to STARDOM, especially in his heel role. It’s at a point where every match she’s in has an atmosphere unlike any other and we’ve still yet to see her against Suzu Suzuki or Momo Watanabe. I liked Hina going for a pin as soon as the bell rang, knowing how dangerous her opponent is. Saree responded by kicking Hina’s ass and she got tons of heat for everything she did. Hina was in trouble from the start but never backed down, laying in forearms as best as she could. It was a hell of a performance from Hina, who needed this given how impressive her sisters have been. Hina had a handful of chances to pull out the upset but Sareee proved to be too much for her. Sareee bested her with a diving double stomp in 13:03. Hina’s best match ever and I continue to love this Sareee run. [***¾]

Red Stars A Block Points Red Stars B Block Points Blue Stars A Block Points Blue Stars B Block Points Saya Kamitani 6 (3-0) Rina 6 (3-0) Ami Sohrei 6 (3-0) Momo Watanabe 6 (3-0) Bea Priestley 6 (3-0) Natsuko Tora 4 (2-1) Bozilla 5 (2-0-1) HANAKO 4 (2-0) Mei Seira 5 (2-0-1) Natsupoi 4 (2-1) Saori Anou 4 (2-1) Suzu Suzuki 4 (2-1) Hanan 3 (1-1-1) AZM 3 (1-1-1) Aya Sakura 4 (2-1) Saree 4 (2-1) Azusa Inaba 2 (1-2) Starlight Kid 3 (1-1-1) Miyu Amasaki 2 (1-2) Ranna Yagami 2 (1-2) Lady C 2 (1-2) Tomoka Inaba 2 (1-2) Saya Iida 2 (1-2) Konami 2 (1-2) Yuna Mizumori 0 (0-3) Sayaka Kurara 2 (1-2) Ruaka 1 (0-2-1) Hina 0 (0-2) Waka Tsukiyama 0 (0-3) Rian 0 (0-3) Yuria Hime 0 (0-3) Momo Kohgo 0 (0-3)