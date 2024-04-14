Pantoja’s STARDOM American Dream Review  

STARDOM American Dream

April 4th, 2024 | 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Attendance: 976

NOTE: I will likely not be covering New Japan for a while. My focus is on WWE, AEW, and STARDOM, which are companies I enjoy. Add in my Mania Retrospective Series and I’d rather spend what time I have covering the stuff I mostly have a good time with.

I still have plans to watch/review the STARDOM show from 3/31 but with American Dream now available, I pushed that to the forefront. It’s the more important and bigger event to cover. Also of note, the audio on this is really bad. Commentary is very loud and everything else is barely audible.

High Speed Championship: Mei Seira [c] vs. Ram Kaichow vs. Saki Kashima

This was a weird choice for an opener. For anyone new to STARDOM, they’d possibly be turned away because it was a strange comedy match where a lot of things didn’t really click. The live crowd was into some of it though, popping when Mei managed a kip-up that the others failed to do. But spots like Ram slow running the ropes and tripping over Saki were met with confusion and the audience sitting on their hands, unsure of how to react. The goofy antics culminated when power got thrown in Mei’s eyes and Saki rolled her up to win the title in 5:04. Not good as most of what they went for didn’t work. The title change is surprising but I guess Mei wasn’t getting a real run with both belts (she’s also a co-holder of the tag titles). [*½]

AZM, Cameron Branae and Saya Kamitani vs. Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid and Stephanie Vaquer

I’ve never seen Branae before but she’s with the Queen’s Quest girls while Vaquer, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, was with Oedo Tai. Right off the bat, it was clear that some girls were bringing it here and others weren’t. Saya and Momo, while typically great, felt like they were taking a night off of sorts. Branae was kind of just there and Vaquer was fine, so it was up to AZM and SLK to carry this. Thankfully, they’re more than capable of doing that. Their exchanges were up to their usual high standard. I did like how they made sure to include the non-STARDOM roster members in their tandem or trios bits of offense. It didn’t all come off great but it was a welcome choice to have everyone involved. I figured Branae would eat the pin and she did, falling to a pretty sweet neckbreaker variation from Vaquer in 9:09. Solid stuff here. After the match, Vaquer and AZM went after each other. [**¾]

Konami and Syuri vs. SAKI and Willow Nightingale

On paper, this is a pretty random match. At least the last one had the existing SLK/AZM rivalry and helped set up AZM/Vaquer potentially. This one just feels like they’re throwing names out there. That said, it wasn’t at all bad. SAKI and Konami had some good back and forth, while Willow did a good job of using her strength to her advantage. She powerbombed Syuri in impressive fashion and also worked well with SAKI as smiling babyfaces. Their energies matched up well. Syuri took SAKI outside and applied a chokehold, leaving Konami to battle Willow inside. SAKI got free but was taken out again only for Willow to PLOW through Konami with a modified Pounce. A few more moves and it was over, capped by a gutwrench powerbomb at the 8:27 mark. Another solid yet unspectacular match. [**¾]

Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa and Xia Brookside vs. Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo and Tam Nakano

CLUB VENUS REUNION! This is what I wanted to see the show for. I never quite connected with Xia Brookside but the Rose Gold combo of Mina and Mariah was one of my favorite things in all of 2023. Plus, I get to see Mayu and Tam together, which is also great. Just getting to watch these pairings was fun. Club Venus did the spots they were testing out when they first joined up in early 2023 and even still had some of the same awkwardness with a few of them since they didn’t get to team up a ton. I’ve also wanted Mayu vs. Mariah for a while and I at least got a tease of it here. The crowd popped for Tam getting tagged in and she had a fun little exchange with her former stablemate Mina. Things picked up down the stretch with bigger moves like a Mayu tope suicida and this certainly had the most energy on the show. Xia and Tam went at it late until Tam delivered a Tiger Suplex for the victory. Just a blast of a six-woman tag. [***¼]

Post-match, the Club Venus reunion was interrupted by an appearance from Toni Storm. Of note, Toni is actually a former World of Stardom Champion. She cracked some jokes about starting her career in Eastern Championship Wrestling and put over STARDOM before giving Mariah flowers and saying she was proud of her. She then turned to Mina and said Mariah must be glad to have her as a partner now so she doesn’t have to lose like she does with Mina. There was also a reference to the Forbidden Door being open. Of course, Mina went on to appear in AEW after this.

World of Stardom Championship: Maika [c] vs. Megan Bayne

If you know anything about these ladies, you know what to expect here and they delivered just that. Two hard hitting women trading bombs and beating the hell out of each other. Maika excels in this environment and it has made some of her title defenses sing like the old NEVER Title matches for New Japan. The early stages took a little time to get going as they mistimed a few awkward moments but once it got going, it was really good. What really worked here was watching Maika try to find new ways to make her offense work because she’s not used to facing someone bigger than her. Megan could withstand her best shots and fire back her own. At one point, Maika fired off a series of lariats only for Megan to lay her out with a leaping one and both women were down to loud chants from the crowd. Megan kicked out of a huge powerbomb at one and then caught Maika with one of her own, who returned the favor of the early kickout. So Maika had to dig deep and bust out a Bret’s Rope Michinoku Driver that I think should’ve ended this but it was only a near fall. Maika added one more to retain in 14:22. I didn’t need the extra big near fall but that ruled and was just what I wanted. [****]

After the match, Momo Watanabe came out to establish herself as the next challenger for Maika.