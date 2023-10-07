Pantoja’s STARDOM at Korakuen Review 10.1.23  

STARDOM at Korakuen Hall

October 1st, 2023 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 902

Considering they’re a day removed from a huge tournament where four women suffered injuries, it might be best if STARDOM wasn’t running a show 24 hours later. That schedule will have to be looked at in 2024. Anyway, this is also the 10th anniversary for AZM who turned 21 at the show.

Fukigen Death vs. HANAKO vs. Hina vs. Saya Iida

You can clearly see that the crowd is emptier than most STARDOM shows in Korakuen this year. Maybe it’s a bit of tournament fatigue. This was your standard multi-woman opener as it was lighthearted, not filled with the most exciting action, and just there to sort of warm up the crowd. Nothing about it stood out, yet it also was inoffensive and I appreciate that in this kind of opener. The finish saw Fukigen Death knock Hina and Iida off the top and to the outside before she rolled up HANAKO in 5:54. Ho-hum. [**]

Lady C and Miyu Amasaki vs. Mina Shirakawa and Waka Tsukiyama

I love for Waka’s version of the Mina entrance dance. The fun here was in seeing Mina work with a partner after teaming with Mariah May for so long. Her and Waka have good chemistry but of course, it’s not quite on the level of Rose Gold. In terms of in-ring interactions, the high points were when Lady C took on Mina. I liked their exchanges and then Miyu and Waka always bring energy, helping to ensure that every part of this match was at least mildly entertaining. Club Venus showed off some double team offense before Mina put down Miyu with an implant DDT in 8:15. A fun little tag match. [**½]

Megan Bayne, Mei Seira and Suzu Suzuki vs. MIRAI, Saki Kashima and Syuri

I really like the trio of Bayne, Seira, and Suzuki. You have the powerhouse, the speed threat, and then the Grand Prix winning superstar. It’s understand that it felt like MIRAI, Suzuki, and Syuri were kind of taking it easy here. They are fresh off of some huge tournament efforts. That worked here too because the main story being progressed is that of Saki Kashima vs. Mei Seira for the High Speed Title. I really like what they’re doing with Saki. She’s still the coward she was with Oedo Tai but God’s Eye are forcing her to step up. It makes for compelling, fun TV as it did here when she managed to fight Mei but was terrified of Megan, who kicked her ass. The Grand Prix stars did come in for a few to do their thing and then we got the great spot of Megan just launching Mei onto a pile outside. Suzu used a Tequila Shot style pin to beat Saki in 9:07. That was a blast to be honest. Just fun pro wrestling. [***]

Post-match, MIRAI was attacked by someone dressed like a grim reaper with a clown mask. Maybe they’re related to EVIL.

Hanan, Hazuki and Koguma vs. Maika, Mai Sakurai and Thekla

Forget the Rainmaker, pimp coat and money throwing Mai Sakurai is where it’s at. Also, I love me some Thekla. Although the focus was on Mai for a lot of this, the standouts were Thekla and Hazuki. I liked all the STARS girls doing a trio of Hazuki’s signature running boots. In fact, a lot of the tandem moves done by the STARS team were pretty cool. This was just a match with good back and forth throughout and the action was consistent from bell to bell. Throw in some fun personalities and this really worked for what it was. Hanan got a late near fall on Maika that I and the live crowd bit on, which would’ve been wild if it happened. They kept going at it and Hanan survived a spinning lariat before falling to the Michinoku Driver in 10:32. Another good match boosted by a strong ending that the crowd was totally hooked on. Hanan nearly pulled off the unthinkable. [***]

Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Rina and Ruaka vs. Natsupoi, Saori Anou, Tam Nakano and Yuna Mizumori

We’re here to build toward Tam’s title defense against Tora. Also of note, Yuna Mizumori is officially with Cosmic Angels after impressing Tam in a loss at New Blood 11. Saori’s half-hearted entrance dance is great. She’s doing it because they all do but she doesn’t care nearly as much about it. After Tam and Natsuko had an opening exchange, we got the typical Oedo Tai brawl around the arena where they basically dominated Cosmic Angels since that’s their element. Once this got back to being a traditional tag in the ring, Cosmic Angels leveled things out, especially when Saori or Natsupoi was in there against Rina and Ruaka given their standing on the roster compared to their opponents. Yuna was a standout here (again likely given a shining spot since top stars were in the tournament) and she’s becoming more interesting with this angle. She got left alone against Oedo Tai late when her partners were taken out and Tora beat her with a DVD in 11:19. Three straight quality multi-woman tags. It started a bit slow but picked up nicely. [***]

AZM vs. Mayu Iwatani

This was originally slated to be someone else (I forget who) but Mayu is the injury replacement for this celebration of AZM’s 10th anniversary in wrestling. At 21 years of age. Madness. The fight pretty quickly moved outside and into the stands at Korakuen which I wasn’t expecting. That included suplexes on the stage which led to a double countout about two minutes in. The crowd was clearly disappointed but of course, the wrestlers said that couldn’t be the end so this was restarted. Honestly, that’s a really weird way to book this and I don’t think it added to the match. Even with the restart, they still fought in the crowd, which included an AZM plancha. Thankfully they didn’t tease the countout again. Back in the ring, the action was the expected high quality stuff that two great wrestlers can deliver. Even though they just completed a grueling tournament, I never got the sense that these two were taking it easy. Mayu had some power behind a missile dropkick and AZM moved at the quick pace she’s known for. Along those lines, Mayu seemed to throw it back to her past as a high speed wrestler, which works well for AZM’s anniversary. AZM nearly stole this when she avoided a moonsault and did the Azumi Sushi but Mayu got a shoulder up. Then, Mayu turned the tables and beat AZM with her own take on the Azumi Sushi at the 14:16 mark. Other than that weird opening, that was some really good stuff, especially considering what their bodies just went thorough in the Grand Prix. [***¾]

After the match, Mayu put over AZM on the microphone and sang happy birthday until three people dressed in black attacked and took Mayu backstage.

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia [c] vs. Ami Sourei

Giulia is one of the best wrestlers in the world but I have really not been feeling this title reign. It’s cool that people are getting shots who you might not expect, it’s just that it hasn’t equaled great matches. Then there’s Ami Sourei, who was, for me, the worst performer in the Grand Prix and someone who hasn’t clicked for me. This was a big chance for her to turn things around in a main event position. For the most part, this was structured like a lot of Giulia’s title defenses so far but the issue remains that Ami just isn’t engaging enough. Giulia held serve early given her experience edge and that she’s one of the top women in the company. Ami had to fight from beneath which works on paper better than it did in execution. Giulia being vicious was good as throwing chairs at Ami really put the challenger behind the eight-ball. The problem was that Ami’s offense during her comeback continued to not really work for me and the same went for her trying to go toe to toe with Giulia in things like striking. Ami never truly threatened and was put down by the Northern Lights Bomb in 17:34. It was kind of the Ami Sourei Special. Good but never really sniffing greatness. [***]

After a post-match promo from Giulia, she asked about who her next contender would be. A video aired announcing that HYAN would be returning on 10/28 in Las Vegas and that has ended up being announced as the next title match. That said, the lights went out and when they came on, Michiko Miyagi hit the ring and attacked Giulia. I don’t know much about either woman now but will look into them.