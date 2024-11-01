Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddess Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 2 Review  

STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Night 2

October 27th, 2025 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,292

We’ve got a very good crowd on hand for night two. I’ll be covering five matches here. Four from the tournament and then the High Speed Title match which is the main event. A bit delayed on this since I went to Dynamite on 10/30 and had my nieces over for Halloween.

Red Goddesses Block: Anecon [2] vs. FWC [2]

There’s potential here since Saki and Syuri are a fun duo and FWC are among the best tag teams on the planet. Syuri looked for a serious start against Koguma but Saki stepped up to start. Another nice show of courage for her. She then proceeded to use one of her signature pinning combinations to steal this in a mere 0:11. Obviously not something I’ll rate but disappointed because this could’ve been good. [NR]

Blue Goddesses Block: Devil Princess [0] vs. Rian and Waka Tsukiyama [2]

This is our only Blue Block match of the evening. Devil Princess if the combination of Rina and Azusa Inaba. They might be young prodigies but they show a ton of promise, especially Rina after her Future of Stardom title run. They kind of carried this thing with the more interesting bits of offense and just by looking more impressive. Waka had the crowd way into her as she did her usual bits of offense which is fine yet not really anything to write home about. The teams just had some solid enough back and forth before Waka used a hammerlock suplex to score a shocking second straight win in 9:16. [**¼]

Red Goddesses Block: Peach*Rock [2] vs. PsyQueen [0]

A noteworthy match given the fact that Saya, Konami, and Mayu are key names. I’d fully expect Momo to eat the pin here but this promotion has surprised me with some booking in their tournaments. This is basically lovable faces against vicious heels and that’s a simple formula that woks. The HATE duo jumped the STARS duo during entrances, triggering a brawl and a fight outside. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. HATE is just Suzuki-Gun. Once they got to the ring, they kept things at the base level of simple heel/face dynamics which was fine. Konami did things like rake the eyes and cut off the hot tag as the team isolated Momo. Mayu got the hot tag, leading to some good back and forth with Saya. I’d like a singles match with them now that Saya is full into her heel role. Mayu helped them rally and got close on an inside cradle. Again, I was wrong about the finish as Konami used spray paint on Mayu’s eyes, allowing Saya to beat her with a rana in 12:16. A good match focuses on the heel/face dynamics here with another surprising ending. [***¼]

Red Goddesses Block: 02line [0] vs. High Mate [0]

High Mate consists of Maika and HANAKO. While the last match was a clear heel/face battle, this was a clash of styles between two powerhouses and two quick wrestlers. They gave me just what I wanted from this kind of match. The standout stuff here was AZM against Maika, which is expected given their skills and while HANAKO and Miyu aren’t anywhere near that level, they did well. I think these teams make no much sense because Miyu and HANAKO can learn so much about their styles from AZM and Maika, respectively. 02line had a pretty dope looking stereo submissions spot. AZM used her speed so well to combat Maika, who could respond with a stiff lariat or something along those lines to turn the tide again. It came down to HANAKO against Miyu with a good exchange capped by HANAKO using a Cobra Clutch style submission to win in 15:00. Very good clash of styles and I wonder if HANAKO is getting a Future of Stardom Title shot. [***¼]

High Speed Championship: Mei Seira [c] vs. Yuna Mizumori

I’m intrigued here because Mei is the ideal person to lead this division right now but Yuna isn’t exactly someone I look to for standout matches. This got off to the high quality, fast paced start you want in this kind of title match. I liked the spot where Mei just reeled off a bunch of dropkicks, wearing Yuna down to the mat. It’s the kind of thing that is simple and makes sense yet you never see it. I think Yuna did well to utilize her power advantage too. She would just run over Mei with a shoulder block or something when she found herself in trouble. Yuna had Mei’s style so well scouted, finding ways to combat her speed at every turn and feeling like someone who had an answer for everything. Things got way more intense than expected as this went on, with the two trading slaps and strikes like this was a NEVER Openweight Title match. Yuna came close with a Cradle Shock style move and after countering a pinning combination, with the crowd really biting on the latter. Alas, Mei caught her with a pin to retain after 13:49. Way better than I expected and the best from Yuna that I’ve ever seen. [****]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points Anecon 4 (2-0) Rian & Waka 4 (2-0) High Mate 2 (1-0) REStart 2 (1-0) FWC 2 (1-1) wing*gori 0 (0-0) PsyQueen 2 (1-1) SLK & Suzu Suzuki 0 (0-0) Peach*Rock 2 (1-1) Sakuradamon 0 (0-0) Ranna & Tomoka 0 (0-0) Momo & Thekla 0 (0-0) Tam & Sayaka 0 (0-0) Devil Princess 0 (0-1) BMI2000 0 (0-1) Kohaku & Mei Seira 0 (0-1) 02line 0 (0-2) Hina & Lady C 0 (0-1)