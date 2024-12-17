Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom 2024 Finals Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom 2024 Tag League Finals

December 8th, 2024 | Act City Hamamatsu in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka | Attendance: 790

It’s time to crown a winner of this tournament that has been going since what seems like 2023. Unlike the rest of the tournament, I’ll be covering the entire show here.

Apologies for the wait on this. The combination of the Continental Classic coverage and just life in general has caused this to take several days to cover.

Hazuki vs. Matoi Hamabe

Here’s a classic little veteran vs. rookie opener. Hazuki is among the best going right now and Hamabe is a teenage trainee who I haven’t seen much of. This was fine for what it was and did exactly what it needed to. Hazuki led the way, Hamabe got to show off a few bits of offense, and they didn’t overstay their welcome. I will say, Hamabe seems to have the basics down. There were a few awkward spots as expected but it was nowhere near what it could be for someone at her level. I do like that Hazuki has kept up her aggressive streak and she even toyed with the youngster here at times before turning a Brainbuster into a Crossface that then became a Rings of Saturn in 8:51. About as good as you can get for what it was. [**½]

Koguma vs. Ranna Yagami vs. Waka Tsukiyama

Shoutout to Empress Nexus Venus because Maika, a top star, was out there holding the ropes open for her buddy Waka Tsukiyama. Anyway, this was not a match to be taken seriously. Waka and Koguma were all in doing Koguma’s signature taunt and they did everything in their power to get Ranna to play into it but she was mostly reluctant. That earned her a chorus of boos. From there, it was basically a Ryusuke Taguchi match as they focused on Waka’s butt attack for way longer than you probably would want in any match. Ranna even had a spot where she just kicked Waka in the butt a bunch. Waka took a lame-looking bump over the top just before Koguma rolled up Ranna to win in 8:37. When you have a comedy match that isn’t very funny, it’s a swing and a miss. [*½]

Natsuko Tora vs. Rian

Like the opener, this is a veteran against a rookie but on a different level. Rian has had more notable matches than Hamabe and Natsuko is no ordinary veteran. She’s very established as a bully so this was mostly a squash. Natsuko bullied her, threw her around with ease (including into the chairs like every other HATE match), and was never threatened. That said, Rian managed to get in a hope spot or two to keep it interesting but was put down with the DVD in 4:46. Honestly, not much to discuss here. Dominance and I mean that in a good way. [NR]

Post-match, Natsuko looked to continue the attack but Maika stopped her. They’re headed towards a match at Dream Queendom.

Fukigen Death, Momo Watanabe and Ruaka vs. Hina, Lady C and Saki Kashima

Guess what kind of match this was? It was the HATE Special! They jumped the God’s Eye team before the bell, brawled with them on the outside, and, of course, threw them into a bunch of chairs. Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s wild how little variance these matches have. Once they got into the actual match itself in the ring, things were a bit better but nothing to write home about. The focus late was on Hina against Fukigen Death and that was a pretty interesting little exchange there. After taking a kick from the apron by Momo, Hina got rolled up by Fukigen Death for the finish in 7:28. Wildly average and this show isn’t exactly off to a hot start. [**]

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Aya Sakura, Natsupoi, Saori Anou, Sayaka Kurara & Yuna Mizumori vs. AZM, Mei Seira, Starlight Kid & Suzu Suzuki

Oh, there’s potential for the show to turn around here. Neo Genesis is like the anti-HATE in that their matches tend to rule and these Cosmic Angels ladies are also very good. This is STARDOM’s bread and butter. A multi-woman tag with lots of moving parts that allows everyone some time to shine. This is one of the better instances of it in a while, opening with some very good exchanges between Yuna and Mei before also giving us highlights of big tandem moves on both sides. The REStart/Crazy Tiger Girls stuff was a true standout sequence, which shouldn’t be surprising given who was involved. The first fall came at 10:39 and was interesting as Sayaka Kurara pinned Miyu Amasaki, which should lead to her getting a shot at the Future of Stardom Title. That put Neo Gensis behind the 8-ball so I loved that Mei immediately went for flash pins. I appreciate when wrestlers try to win rather than just try to get in their shit. Aya Sakura took a barrage of moves capped by a diving double stomp from AZM to even things up at 15:40. The final fall saw Natsupoi and Starlight Kid go at it, which was awesome as their upcoming match for the white belt is highly anticipated. In excellent fashion, SLK got the win with a sick-looking Stretch Muffler in 22:47. Hell of a match, the shot in the arm the show needed, and just really good from start to finish. That ending was great. [****]

Mayu Iwatani vs. Momo Kohgo

Peach*Rock explodes! Not really but the teammates are facing off here. So I guess the idea is that Momo continues to be the fall girl for her team and she’s down about it so here she is trying to prove herself. You would think they weren’t friends by the superkick that Mayu clocked Momo with at the opening bell. They played into the story of Momo not being good enough here as she was kind of dominated to start and had to really dig deep to try and be a threat to Mayu. The crowd was behind Momo’s rally, which further proves that she should probably be doing something a little more important than just being the jobber in STARS. Despite Momo’s best efforts though, Mayu is still Mayu and she won with a Dragon Suplex in 11:19. A simple formula that resulted in a good match. Can’t ask for much more in this situation. [***¼]

PsyQueen vs. Syuri and Tam Nakano

We’ve got a preview of two big Dream Queendom matches in Konami/Syuri and Tam/Saya. I had no concerns about Tam and Saya. Whenever I see them face off, it’s usually good. My worry was with Syuri and Konami because their stuff so far has been majorly disappointing. Thankfully, that changed here with the two opting to go back to what I love about them, which was just strikes and kicks. Focusing on that rather than cheap shenanigans and HATE antics did wonders for the match and bodes well for Dream Queendom. I liked Tam playing the face in peril because she’s such a good sympathetic babyface and Syuri as the hot tag girl is great because she can just kick ass. Some great back and forth late until Tam hit a Tiger Suplex only for the pin to get broken up. Saya snapped off a rana from out of nowhere to beat the top champion in 15:53. A very good semi-main event here that has me more excited for Dream Queendom now. [***½]

Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Finals: High Mate vs. wing*gori

It’s weird to me that I only recently realized the High Mate run was meant for Maika and Xena but the latter is hurt. HANAKO has done well enough in the role, though she can be inconsistent. HANAKO was given the bulk of the work in this match and had one of her better outings. She and Saya had a really good exchange of powerhouse wrestlers and I like how different their power games are. HANAKO has the height and can toss you around while Saya is short and stocky with hard chops. Maika and Hanan handled the stronger parts of the match though it did feel like this was really about the other ladies. I like that because Hanan and Maika have been focal points all year, so give some love to the other girls in a lesser tournament like this. The height difference between HANAKO and Saya made their stuff cooler from how high Saya was up in the Torture Rack to how impressive Saya picking her up was. There was a great near fall on Saya after some tandem offense by High Mate and I really bit on it. The finish came soon after, with Saya walking with HANAKO on her shoulders for a Muscle Buster (impressive as hell) and then hitting a sitout driver from that spot to win in 15:35. That was kind of indicative of the tournament. It was pretty damn good but at no point was it must-see. Glad to see Saya get the win though because she’s had a hell of a year. [***¼]