Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom 2024 Night 7 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 7

November 9th, 2024 | New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 406

This tournament is moving along and I am scrambling to keep up.

Blue Goddesses Block: Kohaku and Mei Seira [4] vs. Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki [2]

This is quite the way to start the show. There are Neo Genesis connections here as Mei is part of the faction with her opponents. Kohaku isn’t a regular roster member so she’s just associated with them. SLK opened against Mei, giving us some High Speed action. I know she’s moved on from the division but Starlight Kid is still among the best when it comes to that style. Some good and forth here from everyone involved with neither team standing out as having a clear upper hand. SLK targeted Kohaku’s knee and Suzu followed suit but the tag to the High Speed Champion swung the momentum. It felt like the focus late was to give Kohaku some time to shine and her exchanges with SLK came off well. Her Sister Abigail style DDT looked good too. As expected, things picked up even more down the stretch and just before Suzu hit Mei with a German suplex, time expired after 20:00. A really good way to start the show. A competitive, exciting draw between two of the better teams in the tournament. [***¾]

Blue Goddesses Block: H.A.T.E. Supreme [0] vs. Hina and Lady C [0]

It’s our first look at H.A.T.E. Supreme, which consists of Thekla and Momo Watanabe. The schedule made it so this is their first match of the tournament. They’re also the current tag champs. Thekla entered with a cast on her hand. In a lot of ways, this was kind of an extended squash. Being a tournament match, they did their best to make it somewhat competitive and give Hina and Lady C enough but you knew they had no real chance. It was mostly a showcase for the champions and their antics. Hina and Lady C went after Thekla’s hand a bit but again, it never felt like they threatened the champs. Momo beat Lady C with the B Driver at the 14:31 mark, wrapping up a decent match. [**¼]

Blue Goddesses Block: Devil Princess [2] vs. wing*gori [1]

These teams met earlier this year when Devil Princess dethroned wing*gori for the New Blood titles (***¾). They work very well together and that was the case again here. Hanan kind of did what veterans did to her in the past couple of years as she took it right to Azusa and sort of dared her to give it back just as viciously. Azusa, to her credit, was more than willing to return the favor. Rina did the same and she seems to hit harder than Azusa. I’ve said it often but it still boggles the mind how good some of these girls are despite being like 17 years of age. Saya again used her power to stand out in a match. We love a midcard powerhouse worker and Saya shines in that role. As this progressed, both teams busted out some impressive tandem offense. Just as it seemed like this was getting taken to the next level, Saya got tripped up and Azusa rolled her into a pin to steal this in 12:15. Another high quality match from these teams. [***½]

Red Goddesses Block: Anecon [4] vs. Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba [0]

It honestly feels like Anecon could win their block, while Ranna and Tomoka are an exciting young duo. I expected this to be similar to the second match with the veteran team kind of dominating things. However, that wasn’t the case and it’s likely because of Saki. Syuri was able to dominate at points but Saki gets in there and she’s not that kind of wrestler. That allowed Ranna and Tomoka to showcase their skills. And as they have been all tournament, they’re impressive. I’d like to see them in the New Blood Tag Title picture for a while. I think they missed the boat on the finish. There was a spot where Saki went for one of her signature pins on Tomoka only to get kicked in the head by Ranna. I think that would’ve been a fun way to end things. That said, I do like that Tomoka got the win with a Michinoku Driver on Saki in 11:13. You don’t see many endings like that in STARDOM as so many are on flash pins. Good little match here and a big win for Ranna and Tomoka. [***]

Red Goddesses Block: BMI2000 [4] vs. Peach*Rock [2]

I feel like this is a weird choice for the main event. Mayu is there though and she’s always main event worthy. I popped for the camera following the ball she threw into the crowd before the bell. It’s a little thing but it’s fun. The match followed the typical formula you’d expect given the teams. BMI2000 are big bullies so both Ruaka and Natsuko did just that, especially to Momo Kohgo. Momo works as the babyface in peril because she is who you’d expect to take a beating and she’s sympathetic. Plus, you get to build the hot tag to Mayu Iwatani and that’s always a great decision. Mayu did her thing with that hot tag but she also bumped like hell for her larger opponents and that’s always a plus. My biggest surprise was that Natsuko ate the pin instead of Ruaka, as she fell to Mayu’s moonsault in12:59. I said this was formulaic but that’s a formula that exists because it works. Two bully heels against fiery underdog babyfaces. Simple, yet effective. [***]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 8 (4-1) REStart 9 (4-0-1) High Mate 4 (2-0) Kohaku & Mei Seira 5 (2-1-1) Anecon 4 (2-2) Gamushara Fantasy 4 (2-0) BMI2000 4 (2-2) Devil Princess 4 (2-3) Peach*Rock 4 (2-3) SLK & Suzu 3 (1-1-1) PsyQueen 2 (1-1) H.A.T.E. Supreme 2 (1-0) Tam & Sayaka 2 (1-2) Sakuradamon 2 (1-2) 02line 2 (1-3) wing*gori 1 (0-2-1) Ranna & Tomoka 2 (1-3) Hina & Lady C 0 (0-4)