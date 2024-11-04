Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom League 2024 Night 3 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 3

October 31st, 2024 | Symbol Tower Hall in Takamatsu, Kagawa | Attendance: 384

Let’s just get to it today since I’m behind like three shows at this point.

Red Goddesses Block: FWC [2] vs. Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano [0]

The first look at this Cosmic Angels duo, while FWC won and then had a disappointing loss in a mere 11 seconds. I liked Tam and Sayaka coming out wearing veils as if they were getting married or something. Despite only really teaming in multi-woman tags, Sayaka and Tam were the first ones here to bust out tandem offense and worked very well together. It’s interesting to see Hazuki playing a straight babyface again. It seemed like they were going a different route with her after the loss to Natsupoi. You could tell though that FWC didn’t take Sayaka too seriously, messing with her as you would with a rookie. It was in those instances that we got the most heel Hazuki. Sayaka made the tag to Tam who obviously fared much better. She and Hazuki traded blows and again, this is where we got the more aggressive Hazuki, seemingly seeing Tam’s friend Poi instead. Things were a bit weird when Tam and Koguma then had a more playful exchange. The closing stretch saw some close calls on both sides before FWC won with a superplex followed by a Koguma splash on Sayaka in 16:14. A very strong start for the show and a better than expected match. [***¼]

Red Goddesses Block: High Mate [2] vs. Peach*Rock [2]

High Mate is Maika and HANAKO. This was a match that followed the exact formula you expected it to and it was fine for it. Momo Kohgo took the brunt of the offense here, getting overwhelmed by the power game of her opponents. That was the focal point of a lot of this with Momo having to fight from beneath and eventually get the big tag to Mayu Iwatani. The GOAT came in and did her thing, finding ways to take down both opponents at the same time. The crowd was, as always, totally into whatever Mayu does. Momo’s next go around saw her fare better but she still got into trouble against High Mate’s size. I think the closing stretch went a bit long before Maika beat Momo with a powerslam variation in 11:33. Solid match though it felt longer than the runtime, which isn’t great. [**¾]

Blue Goddesses Block: REStart [2] vs. Sakuradamon [0]

REStart is the duo of Natsupoi and Saori Anou while Sakuradamon is Aya Sakura and Yuna Mizumori, making this an all Cosmic Angels main event. It was fun to see the stablemates go at it as they played into how well everyone knows each other. Yuna did well in her role as the veteran on her side but the story of this one was all about Aya Sakura. She has steadily improved since joining Cosmic Angels officially and this match was probably her best outing. Natsupoi and Saori were seemingly trying to bring out the toughness in her. They teamed up to beat on her, threw her around and basically dared her to fight back. Aya was resilient, taking a beating and fighting back. She has a great underdog quality about her that should be a big part of her game going forward. Yuna eventually got the tag and had a cool spot of breaking Poi’s triangle choke with a powerbomb but it was about Aya getting back and really getting something going. She had a great back and forth with Natsupoi before getting hit with a cartwheel splash to end it in 17:09. One of the better matches of the tournament so far. Aya Sakura’s best outing. [***½]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points Anecon 4 (2-0) Rian & Waka 4 (2-0) High Mate 4 (2-0) REStart 4 (2-0) FWC 4 (2-1) wing*gori 0 (0-0) PsyQueen 2 (1-1) SLK & Suzu Suzuki 0 (0-0) Peach*Rock 2 (1-2) Momo & Thekla 0 (0-0) Ranna & Tomoka 0 (0-0) Sakuradamon 0 (0-1) Tam & Sayaka 0 (0-1) Devil Princess 0 (0-1) BMI2000 0 (0-1) Kohaku & Mei Seira 0 (0-1) 02line 0 (0-2) Hina & Lady C 0 (0-1)