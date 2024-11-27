Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 12 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 12

November 23rd, 2024 | Aztec Museum Industry Hall in Sendai, Miyagi | Attendance: 297

Guys, I am dragging ass trying to get through this tournament. It’s not that it’s bad, it’s just so long, so these match reviews may be a bit shorter than usual so I can catch up.

That said, I am thinking about reviewing AEW’s Continental Classic (I do love me a round-robin tournament) but it would only be the matches and not entire episodes of Dynamite/Collision as those are already covered here.

Blue Goddesses Block: Hina and Lady C [2] vs. Sakuradamon [2]

This is not the start I was hoping for when I said it was getting tough to follow the tournament. A match between two teams that are at the bottom of the standings doesn’t sound too exciting. The problem with this match, besides the lack of stakes, was that there wasn’t really anyone to lead the way. Yuna and Lady C are veterans but neither are known for really carrying a match and Hina and Aya Sakura are still pretty green. Yuna and Lady C had a decent exchange where they traded chops and I liked Sakuradamon’s double dropkick spot. Yuna eventually go the win with a pinning combination on Hina in12:16. Too long for what they were doing. [**]

Red Goddesses Block: 02line [2] vs. Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba [2]

Although this is another case of two teams battling with just one win each, this matchup is more interesting on paper. Miyu and AZM are a fun tandem while Ranna and Tomoka have been impressive as a young duo. There was more energy in this than the previous bout right from the start. I thought the AZM/Tomoka interactions were really good and showcased how good they both are at just 22 years of age. Ranna vs. Miyu was also good and I’d be down for them to have a Future of Stardom Title match at some point in 2025. Things went back to AZM against Tomoka and it hit a point where they both fell to the floor at the end of an exchange. When it came time for the finish, AZM hit her with a Destroyer and used the Azumi Sushi to get the win in 14:46. I enjoyed that one quite a bit. [***¼]

Blue Goddesses Block: Devil Princess [6] vs. HATE Supreme [9]

The New Blood Tag Champions against the Goddesses of Stardom Champions, both from the same stable. Given that story, this could’ve been a really intriguing and fun match. When Devil Princess jumped HATE Supreme before the bell, I liked that turnabout for a team that has done that so often. Unfortunately, the match was pretty messy otherwise. It was riddled with the cliches and tropes we’ve come to know from HATE matches so it was kind of like when we get the House of Torture against each other in New Japan but not as bad. Those guys set a new bar for terrible. There were things to like, including a Thekla/Azusa back and forth that worked and simply seeing Devil Princess step up to the more established stars. The big news here was the finish as Rina made Thekla tap to a pretty sick looking submission in 14:50. That’s a huge win for Rina and it marks the first loss for the champions. The match was below average though. [**¼]

Red Goddesses Block: Anecon [6] vs. Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano [2]

If you need proof that this isn’t one of the bigger shows in the tournament, look no further than this main event. Sure it has Tam and Syuri but it doesn’t exactly feel like a big match. There wasn’t much of note to discuss here. It was just a good, solid tag team match between two solid teams. As you’d expect, Syuri and Tam shined here because they’re just that good but you also could tell they weren’t going at their hardest. I’d love to see Syuri get a push back to the title picture because she’s so goddamn good. Sayaka brought the effort and Saki added her personality bits to the affair. As you might expect, it came down to Sayaka and Saki with the rookie managing to counter a Saki pinning combination to beat her in 11:39, scoring an upset. That was a good little match. [***]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 12 (6-1) REStart 10 (4-1-2) High Mate 10 (5-1) H.A.T.E. Supreme 9 (4-1-1) PsyQueen 6 (3-2) Devil Princess 8 (4-3) BMI2000 6 (3-3) SLK & Suzu 7 (2-1-3) Anecon 6 (3-4) Kohaku & Mei Seira 7 (3-2-1) Peach*Rock 4 (2-4) Wing*gori 5 (2-3-1) Tam & Sayaka 4 (2-3) Gamushara Fantasy 4 (2-3) 02line 4 (2-4) Sakuradamon 4 (2-4) Ranna & Tomoka 2 (1-6) Hina & Lady C 2 (1-5)