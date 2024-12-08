Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 15 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 15

December 1st, 2024 | Duo CEREZO in Joetsu City, Niigata | Attendance: 428

I’m cutting it close as I’m reviewing this just a couple of days before the semi-finals and finals.

Blue Goddesses Block: Gamushara Fantasy [4] vs. Sakuradamon [4]

Nothing on the line here but pride. However, you can usually count on a solid effort from the likes of Yuna Mizumori and the young girls looking to really establish themselves. Yuna and Waka, perennial undercard workers, had a solid strike exchange in the middle of the ring with way more fire than you’d expect from this kind of match. Sakuradamon had better tandem offense late and feel like a duo I’d like to see more of in the New Blood tag division or something down the line. Aya Sakura won with an armbar on Waka 9:13. A simple, yet effective match with a lot of energy. [**½]

Red Goddesses Block: High Mate [12] vs. Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano [6]

High Mate has already clinched a playoff spot but Sayaka and Tam are looking to move into sole possession of that third spot. There’s also the added story of the history between Tam and Maika, including their recent title match back in September. Early on, it was clear that the Cosmic Angels duo were having trouble with the size of their opponents. When Tam and Maika went at it, the match bumped up in quality as you’d expect. I do want to praise HANAKO, who has looked very good in this tournament. She’s using her size better and things like her Torture Rack looked vicious on someone as small as Tam. That’s what you want from a big like her. Sayaka fought valiantly and got some flash pin close calls but fell to something like an F5 from HANAKO in 10:19. Another solid little match. Sayaka and Tam are eliminated unless the other TWO matches involving teams tied at 6 end in no contests. [**½]

Blue Goddesses Block: Crazy Tiger Girls [9] vs. Team Classroom [4]

It wasn’t until this final show that I learned these team names. Team Classroom is Hina and Lady C while Crazy Tiger Girls are Suzu Suzuki and Starlight Kid. A win for Crazy Tiger Girls clinches the playoffs for them. I really like the way Crazy Tiger Girls have learned to work together. From turning Suzu’s running apron dropkick into a double team move to their stereo moonsaults, everything comes off crisp and is so smooth. Team Classroom slowed the pace to get something going and they eventually isolated Starlight Kid for a bit. Lady C started in with some power moves on Starlight Kid, only for the masked star to rally and pick up the victory with a top rope moonsault in 9:23. Quick, efficient, and pretty good all told. We now have a team second Blue Block team officially in the next round. [***]

Red Goddesses Block: 02line [6] vs. PsyQueen [6]

A win for either team moves them into third place. PsyQueen jumped 02line before the bell, getting the upper hand and doing the usual thing of brawling on the outside. That included fighting up the aisle and through the crowd. Once back inside, things calmed down to a traditional tag with neither team holding serve for too long. AZM had some really good exchanges with Saya but she was ultimately the first person taking the heat before making the hot tag to the Future of Stardom Champion. When Miyu entered, she did well at the start but also fell victim to PsyQueen’s ability to cut the ring in half and isolate her after a bit. As this passed the 15:00 mark, you could tell they were going near the distance and the pace picked up with some really good close calls on both sides. When AZM trapped Konami in her armbar, I believed it would be the final result. Konami survived and this kept going, complete with Saya hitting a springboard plancha to the outside like she used to do when she was a babyface. In the end, Konami and AZM traded frantic near falls until time expired after 20:00. Both teams move to 7 points, and unless the final match ends in a no contest, they won’t move on. Very good stuff here though. Saya is in fine form ahead of her World of Stardom Title match. [***½]

Blue Goddesses Block: HATE Supreme [9] vs. wing*gori [7]

As is often the case with these round robin tournaments, these final matches are what it comes down to. If wing*gori wins, they nab the third spot by virtue of tiebreakers while HATE Supreme would obviously move on with 11 points. Unlike the previous match, there was no attack before the bell, allowing this to get off to a standard start with some back and forth between Thekla and Hanan. The champs bullied Hanan early on, picking her apart and setting up the hot tag to Saya Iida. That works because Saya is great in short, energetic bursts, and Hanan is a very good sympathetic babyface. While the layout worked, the execution was a bit off and down the stretch, this became one of those matches with some HATE overbooking. It wasn’t House of Torture level but the use of a belt as a weapon and the miscommunication outside all felt kind of lame. That miscommunication allowed Hanan to slide back in and beat the count, giving us a countout finish in 12:47 that sent wing*gori to the playoffs. Disappointing but not awful. [**¼]

Red Goddesses Block: Anecon [6] vs. BMI2000 [6]

I know this has Tora and Syuri but it feels like a weird choice for a main event. Anyway, the winner here would snatch the third spot in the crowded Red Goddesses Block. Guess what? BMI2000 jumped Anecon before the bell because HATE matches follow very similar formats. That gave BMI2000 the edge and I realize that three straight HATE matches is a problem because they’re so formulaic. This should’ve been broken up. Anecon got dominated for a bit with Saki Kashima getting isolate. She fought valiantly, even firing off some Syuri like kicks against Ruaka before making the tag to Syuri. The former World of Stardom Champion came in and did her thing. In fact, the focal point involved her going at it with Natsuko Tora in some hard hitting action. I liked the spot where Saki and Syuri teamed up to lay kicks into Natsuko. That had to feel good for Saki given how she was ousted from Oedo Tai last year. At one point, Ruaka broke up a pin with her briefcase or whatever it is and the referee just let it go. I know they don’t like to call DQs in these tournaments but sheesh. That set up a BMI rally where they then won after Natsuko hit a Swanton on Syuri. This went 13:08 and wasn’t anything great but it was a good main event. [***]

So we’re set. FWC and REStart get byes while High Mate vs. BMI2000 and Crazy Tiger Girls vs. wing*gori will go down in the quarterfinals.

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 14 (7-1) REStart 12 (5-1-2) High Mate 14 (7-1) Crazy Tiger Girls 11 (4-1-3) BMI2000 8 (4-4) wing*gori 9 (4-3-1) 02line 7 (3-4-1) Kohaku & Mei Seira 9 (4-3-1) PsyQueen 7 (3-4-1) HATE Supreme 9 (4-3-1) Tam & Sayaka 6 (3-5) Devil Princess 8 (4-4) Anecon 6 (3-5) Sakuradamon 6 (3-5) Peach*Rock 6 (3-5) Gamushara Fantasy 4 (2-6) Ranna & Tomoka 4 (2-6) Team Classroom 4 (2-6)