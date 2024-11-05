Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 4 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 4

November 2nd, 2024 | YURIX Event Hall in Munakata, Fukuoka | Attendance: 764

Blue Goddesses Block: Hina and Lady C [0] vs. REStart [4]

Saori and Poi have, rightfully, looked dominant so far in the tournament. They looked like that team once again here, easily picking apart the inexperienced Hina. REStart even got cocky, taunting a bit and getting in a cheap shot or two behind the referee’s back for the fun of it. Lady C swung the momentum a bit, quite literally actually as she used her Big Swing spot on Natsupoi. Thanks to that, her team did a bit better and Hina even got to strut her stuff a bit. The final few minutes were way more competitive than expected and it seems like a lot of this tournament has seen the underdog teams look impressive. Hina’s solid run was ended by a superkick into Saori’s backslide at the 11:46 mark. Just a good, solid opener. [***]

Red Goddesses Block: 02line [0] vs. BMI2000 [0]

A classic battle of 02line’s speed from AZM and Miyu Amasaki against BMI2000’s size in Ruaka and Natsuko Tora. I’ve already said it during this tournament but I really like the AZM/Miyu pairing. In a bit of role reversal, 02line attacked BMI2000 before the bell. They turned the tables on HATE and were the ones to spark the expected brawl outside. It didn’t take long for the heel duo to take over and beat down on the Neo Genesis duo. From there, we got some basic big vs. little stuff that was largely fine and inoffensive. AZM got the hot tag and did her thing but Ruaka countered her pin and scored the three in 11:29. What are we doing? Ruaka pinning AZM is quite a choice. [**¼]

Blue Goddesses Block: Kohaku and Mei Seira [0] vs. Sakuradamon [0]

There’s potential for this to be fun as Kohaku was good in the tournament opener, Mei is always great, and the Aya Sakura/Yuna Mizumori duo can be a blast. There’s also the added aspect of Yuna’s recent match with Mei. Indeed, they opened this by calling back to that encounter with some fast paced action. They actually handled a fair bit of the work and that was good because their singles match was quite good the other day. Yuna seemed out for some revenge for that loss. A few Aya spots looked a little awkward, like a very slow spinning heel kick in the corner. Things picked up late with a Sakuradamon stereo dives spot and Aya seemingly laid Kohaku out with a kick. However, she hit the ropes and got caught in a rollup, giving Kohaku and Mei the win in 11:50. I liked a fair bit of that. A fun little match that didn’t wow me but was enjoyable. [**¾]

Red Goddesses Block: Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba [0] vs. Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano [0]

Okay, I’m sold on Tomoka and Ranna having karate gis for their entrance gear. It fits their style and gives them something that helps them stand out. Basically, this was three young girls handling most of the action with Tam popping in for some bits here and there. That’s fine because it makes sense to give your top champion something of a night off and it allows the youngsters some time to showcase their stuff. The array of kicks from Ranna and Tomoka is something I know I’m going to like in this tournament because I certainly did here. When we did get Tam, it was cool to see her working these girls, especially Tomoka. Their exchange was probably my favorite of the match. Tam was bumping and selling for her too. Of course, Tam is champion for a reason, so it makes sense that she won with a Screwdriver in 15:36. A bit long for what they had here and while I liked a fair bit of it, it was still a lot of inexperienced girls carrying things for a while. [**¾]

Blue Goddesses Block: Devil Princess [0] vs. Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki [0]

This Neo Genesis duo could be a problem if they develop chemistry. Interesting to have them pair up rather than go with Crazy Star, an established team. For those unaware, Devil Princess (Azusa Inaba and Rina) hold the New Blood Tag Titles. Right from the start, you could tell that this was going to be better than the rest of the matches tonight. They came out with a lot of energy, worked things at a quick pace, and had some really good exchanges. Rina has developed to the point where she can go toe to toe with two of the best and Azusa’s back and forth with SLK ruled. I thought SLK and Suzu had great chemistry considering they aren’t a consistent team. The champs had a nice tandem move involving an abdominal stretch of sorts and a running boot. It doesn’t sound like much but it looked good. SLK and Suzu had a fun twist on the Hart Attack too. Rina and SLK went at it late until Rina pulled her into a pin for something of an upset in 13:10. Match of the night featuring some really good action. I do think STARDOM does the flash pin finish way too often though. [***½]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points Anecon 4 (2-0) REStart 6 (3-0) High Mate 4 (2-0) Rian & Waka 4 (2-0) FWC 4 (2-1) Kohaku & Mei Seira 2 (1-1) PsyQueen 2 (1-1) Devil Princess 2 (1-1) Peach*Rock 2 (1-2) wing*gori 0 (0-0) Tam & Sayaka 2 (1-1) Momo & Thekla 0 (0-0) Ranna & Tomoka 0 (0-1) SLK & Suzu 0 (0-1) BMI2000 0 (0-1) Sakuradamon 0 (0-1) 02line 0 (0-3) Hina & Lady C 0 (0-2)