Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 5 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 5

November 3rd, 2024 | Kodama Cycle Shop Arena in Oita, Kyushu | Attendance: 341

I jumped on reviewing this today to help take my mind off a rough 24 or so hours.

Blue Goddesses Block: Hina and Lady C [0] vs. Kohaku and Mei Seira [2]

Right off the bat, Lady C was using her size to do something different here. Instead of the usual Mei High Speed stuff, she was getting run over by Lady C and I always appreciate little twists on formulas like that. The Mei/Hina interactions were pretty interesting too as I could see Hina going down the path of that division at some point in the future. Kohaku was also interesting as she has a bit more power to her game which helped her combat Lady C a bit and that made for something of an even matchup. In the end, it was Kohaku who planted Lady C with a sitout Facebuster to secure the win in 10:33. Had some intriguing bits but was pretty average overall. [**¼]

Blue Goddesses Block: Devil Princess [2] vs. REStart [6]

Major potential here given how good REStart is and how impressive Devil Princess has been. It’s a good test for Azusa and Rina as well because they’re in there with two of the company’s best wrestlers. The teams traded tandem offense in the early stages with neither gaining a clear upper hand. The fight spilled outside for some usual HATE antics like throwing the Cosmic Angels girls into a bunch of chairs. That gave Devil Princess the first real advantage of the match and they used it to wear down Saori, which set up something of a hot tag for our Wonder of Stardom Champion. Natsupoi came in firing on both opponents and had a fun exchange with Azusa. The closing stretch had some close calls until Natsupoi beat Rina with La Magistral in 11:27. STARDOM loves those flash pin finishes. This was good stuff though, again showing how good REStart is and how far Devil Princess have come. [***]

Red Goddesses Block: FWC [4] vs. Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba [0]

Two matches in and I’m still digging the karate entrance and such for the Ranna/Tomoka pairing. There was fun to be had early as Koguma got Ranna to do the little dance gimmick with her so Syuri, the God’s Eye leader (Ranna and Tomoka are members) came out to basically scold them into focusing. They fared well but FWC is the top tag team in STARDOM for a reason. They used quick tags and double team offense to work over their opponents. Hazuki was aggressive again though she seemed to have more laughs here than in some other matches on this tour. Tomoka made a rally and got a tag to Ranna, who used her array of kicks to help lead a comeback. From there, this picked up in quality and I bit on the upset a handful of times. Hazuki ended up getting the win with a senton off the top onto Ranna in 15:10. I liked that more than I was expecting. FWC continues to be damn good and this Ranna/Tomoka tag team has loads of potential. [***¼]

Red Goddesses Block: 02line [0] vs. Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano [2]

Very surprised to see AZM and Miyu sitting at 0-3. Miyu and Sayaka kicked this off, possibly previewing a Future of Stardom Title match down the line. 02line might not be the most consistent tag team but they’ve developed a nice little array of tandem moves that look very smooth. Miyu seems at her most confident when working alongside AZM. As expected, Tam got in more offense than Sayaka and her exchanges with AZM were the highlight of the match. That’s usually the case whenever AZM is in there with someone of Tam’s level. They did step aside down the stretch to allow Miyu and Sayaka to get some shine. That’s where a tag tournament like this can be very beneficial to the more inexperienced roster members. It came down to them in the end with Miyu getting her team’s first win of the tournament with a Facebuster at the 13:21 mark. A good, solid tag match here. [***]

Blue Goddesses Block: Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki [0] vs. wing*gori [0]

Yes, this one sounds awesome on paper. There was good action here from the start. I like SLK joining Suzu on her big running dropkick spot. Everyone used their strengths to make this work from Saya being the powerhouse to SLK’s speed to Suzu’s hard hitting style to Hanan’s babyface fire. This match further cemented just how special the young talent in STARDOM is. Starlight Kid started working the leg for a while, dropkicking Hanan’s knee and applying the Stretch Muffler. Those two had a prolonged battle which was great because it also allowed for Suzu and Saya to have something of a hoss fight, especially once they got tagged in. Ultimately, it was those two who were involved at the end when Suzu got the victory by hitting a German Suplex in 14:36. The best match of the show and probably the second best of the tournament. I loved the different styles that we got to see with the two main pairings and it was entertaining from start to finish. [***¾]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 6 (3-1) REStart 8 (4-0) High Mate 4 (2-0) Rian & Waka 4 (2-0) Anecon 4 (2-1) Kohaku & Mei Seira 4 (2-1) PsyQueen 2 (1-1) SLK & Suzu 2 (1-1) Peach*Rock 2 (1-2) Devil Princess 2 (1-2) Tam & Sayaka 2 (1-2) Momo & Thekla 0 (0-0) 02line 2 (1-3) wing*gori 0 (0-1) BMI2000 0 (0-1) Sakuradamon 0 (0-1) Ranna & Tomoka 0 (0-2) Hina & Lady C 0 (0-3)