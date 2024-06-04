Pantoja’s STARDOM in Osaka Review 5.28.24  

STARDOM in Osaka

May 28th, 2024 | EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 281

I haven’t had much time to cover wrestling lately but with my New York Rangers now out of the Playoffs, some nights have opened up. That’s unfortunate but it should mean more reviews in June/July, including a return to the Mania Retrospective Series.

Aya Sakura and Sayaka Kurara vs. Konami and Syuri

At a time in wrestling when basically every major promotion is struggling with the tag team scene, I like seeing little new teams like Aya and Sayaka pop up. They’re obviously green and still learning but it helps them stand out among the younger crop of wrestlers in STARDOM. Konami has been a welcome return to the roster around here given the losses. This was a lot like New Japan cases where the Young Lions face a team of established stars. They go out there and give their all, fighting hard and bringing the energy but never truly threatening. You know what’s coming but it’s a recipe that works. Konami handled the bulk of the action as Syuri had something of a night off. She entered for some late action before Konami and Sakura went at it. After several attempts, Konami won with an armbar in 11:14. That got more time than I anticipated and the young girls got in more offense than expected. Solid stuff. [**½]

Koguma vs. Ranna Yagami vs. Waka Tsukiyama

This is ripe for shenanigans. Not in a House of Torture way but in a lighthearted, comedic kind of way. That’s what these multi-woman matches typically offer. That included Waka joining in on Koguma’s signature taunt and them trying to get Ranna involved only for her to decline. They also did a spot where we got Koguma doing a modified camel clutch complete with Waka doing the taunt over her. Clearly, the win didn’t mean much in this one. That playful manner opened the door for Ranna to score some near falls on flash pins. In fact, Ranna had it won but Koguma came off the top with a splash as she was pinning Waka. Koguma then covered Waka to win in 6:24. Just a goofy, harmless little match. Not all that interesting though. [*½]

Ami Sourei, Saki Kashima and Starlight Kid vs. Hazuki, Mayu Iwatani and Momo Kohgo

I kind of wish this was FWC with Mayu and Momo was in the previous match. Ah well, this was still the typical fun multi-woman tag that STARDOM does so well. The chemistry between Mayu and Hazuki is always great, while the concept of SLK teaming with new people continues to be enjoyable and refreshing. She brings something different to every stable she works with and that was the case here, as her speed complimented Ami’s power and Saki’s…Saki-ness. She’s a unique woman, what can I say? They set up something of a hot tag to Starlight Kid, which led to a really good exchange against Hazuki. They’ve been two of the best parts of STARDOM this year. Starlight Kid got the shine late and got into trouble when she took a triple-team move from her opponents but she regrouped well and beat Momo with a Stretch Muffler in 11:49. That’s just good, quality tag team wrestling. [***]

AZM, Lady C, Miyu Amasaki and Saya Kamitani vs. Natsupoi, Saori Anou, Tam Nakano and Yuna Mizumori

Saya as the new leader of Queen’s Quest with Utami gone feels right. Again, this was the stuff you’ve come to expect from STARDOM tags. Quick in and out action with lots of moving parts and everyone getting a chance to shine. I always appreciate spots that showcase the lower card talent. Like Lady C took a vicious slap from Saori and responded with an impressive Big Swing. There was also a Saori vs. AZM battle and yes please, I need more of that. I don’t know how much singles AZM action we’ll get this year but it’s always good stuff. Following that exchange, AZM took a bit of a beating, including a sweet looking pump knee from Tam. The real highlight came a bit later though, as Tam and Saya did battle and reminded me of how well their 5STAR match was going last year before Saya’s untimely injury. The closing stretch saw a lot of big spots, including dives by Saya and meltear, before Miyu got left alone to take kicks from all four opponents. Natsupoi put her down with Fairy-ing Ring in 11:58. That’s exactly what I want from these tags. Super fun and it was a total breeze. [***½]

Crazy Star vs. wing*gori

This is the real reason why I wanted to cover this show. Honestly, I think these have been the two best tag teams in wrestling in 2024 alongside FWC. Mei and Suzu have worked so well together and have only gotten better, while the Saya/Hanan pairing came from out of nowhere to be excellent this year. Right off the bat, you could tell this was going to be good. Mei and Hanan went right at each other with some fast paced back and forth striking before Saya and Suzu went at it with harder hitting strikes. They kept up that trend throughout, with this having minimal slow down. It made me want singles matches from every pairing involved here. When they went into the tandem moves late, this got taken to the next level and they really showed why both units are so good. Suzu kicked out of a Saya pinning combination only to eat an uppercut from Hanan and get put back into that pinning combination by Saya, ending this in 11:40. A hell of a match with a huge win for Saya to pin Suzu. I love short matches like this but this is a case where I wish we got more. It feels like they have a spectacular 15-20 minute match in them. [****]

Fukigen Death, Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora and Thekla vs. HANAKO, Maika, Mina Shirakawa and Xena

Though not as interesting as the previous two matches on paper, this does work to preview the Artist of Stardom Title match coming up, with the addition of Fukigen Death and HANAKO. Mina had some fun with Fukigen Death at the start but that was short lived. When this was designed to give us a look at the upcoming title match, this worked. I though Thekla and Xena had some very good exchanges here that nearly stole the show, while Mina remained a good face in peril against a bully like Natsuko, and then Momo and Maika went at it like two hard hitting women. It bodes well for the 6/2 main event. Momo has consistently felt like a threat to Maika physically, though never for her top title. I thought HANAKO was in serious trouble against Natsuko but Maika made the save and then HANAKO powerbombed Maika during a superplex for a Tower of Doom style spot. Alas, it still came down to HANAKO against Natsuko, and you know how that ends. A Swanton Bomb from Tora concluded this in 13:10. Just a good, solid match that did its job. [***¼]