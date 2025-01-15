Pantoja’s STARDOM New Year Stars Review 1.13.25  

STARDOM New Year Stars

January 13th, 2025 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,233

We’ve got three notable title matches on this Korakuen card, so I’m making sure I check this out.

High Speed Championship 2 Out of 3 Falls Match: Mei Seira [c] vs. Saki Kashima

Former champion Saki Kashima earned this shot at the 1/3 show. Saki wanted a handshake to start but Mei avoided it. They had a quick exchange that led to Mei rolling her up to win the first fall at 0:35. The second fall saw Saki run away and goad Mei into chasing her. Watching Saki stop to breathe heavily and get a sip of water was pretty funny. Her desperation grew with several pin attempts before getting the three count on a double underhook knee strike in 3:45. Saki pounced as the third fall began and nearly stole this with some flash pins. Mei ended up using a powerbomb variation to secure the win in 5:08. Squeezing three falls into five minutes could feel rush but here, it was just an urgent sprint that I quite enjoyed. [***]

Fukigen Death vs. Hina vs. Matoi Hamabe

Typical STARDOM undercard match here. You have to consider the people involved here as Hina is a very solid young worker, Fukigen Death is someone who I rarely enjoy, and Matoi is very new. Needless to say, I wasn’t expecting much. The two youngsters teamed up on Fukigen Death early on before facing off against each other once she was sent packing. Then, Fukigen Death returned, dumped Matoi to the outside and went to roll up Hina, only for Hina to turn the tables on her and win in 5:44. Inoffensive but nothing more. [*¾]

Momo Watanabe and Natsuko Tora vs. Rian and Waka Tsukiyama

Two women who rarely win (yes, I say that knowing Waka currently holds a tag title) against two of the three top ladies in HATE. Gee, I wonder how this will turn out. As expected, the HATE girls dominated, throwing their opponents around with relative ease. That was especially true when it came to Rian. Waka got the tag and fared a bit better but not by too much. Her hip attacks also led to a handful of funny moments. Momo choked out Rian to win in 9:33. A bit long for what it was but it was decent enough. [**]

FWC, Momo Kohgo and wing*gori vs. Kiyoka Kotatsu, Lady C, Ranna Yagami, Syuri and Tomoka Inaba

I wonder if Syuri is going to get to step back into the spotlight in 2025 after not doing much in 2024. Anyway, this was a simple STARS vs. God’s Eye tag. I liked God’s Eye all hopping off the apron to leave Kiyoka alone at the start to engage in the usual Koguma antics. Once that was over, this became the standard tags you tend to get at this point in the card. Solid action throughout, a lighthearted nature, and just pretty good fun overall. Kiyoka is the story as she’s looked good in her few appearances so far. Lots of spots where everyone on a team did the same move like Hazuki’s facewash or Koguma’s camel clutch thing. The Syuri/Hazuki exchanges were the highlight for sure. In the end, Ranna took a 619 from Momo and got rolled up by Koguma in 14:27. Like I said, some good fun here. [***]

Devil Princess and Saya Kamitani vs. Miyu Amasaki, Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki

We’ve got a chance to preview the expected Saya/Suzu title match. Plus, Devil Princess is VERY good for their age and they’re in there with the Future of Stardom and Wonder of Stardom Champions. HATE jumped the faces to start, sparking a brawl around the ringside area. Once it got back to the ring, the focus was on Azusa against Miyu as it looks like she’ll be the next challenger for Miyu’s title. It makes sense especially since her partner is who Miyu dethroned. The Rina/Starlight Kid section was also fun as that’s not a combination we see very often and they do. But the main goal here was to tease more Suzu/Saya and they delivered. Their Grand Prix match last year was very good but I know they’ve got something better in them. A spot got flubbed late as Miyu pinned Azusa and nobody arrived in time to break it up so the referee just awkwardly stopped. It’s wild that refs in Japan don’t seem to be taught to keep counting to three in that situation. Azusa hit Miyu with a sweet running knee to win in 12:10. Best match on the show so far and did just what it needed to. [***¼]

ROH Women’s Championship: Athena [c] vs. Thekla

It still makes zero sense that Athena beat Billie Starks at Final Battle twice. Like, there’s no real point to still have her as champion. That said, it’s cool that she gets to have a defense in Japan. Thekla was the first one to take any kind of control. The brawling outside suited her and then she did her headscissors on the rope but Athena responded by kicking her up top and hitting a Bret’s Rope fallaway slam. Unfortunately, I like Thekla a lot more in tags than in prominent singles matches. The pacing in her longer matches is just off. There are still good moments like her spider suplex and the cross body to the outside but other moments drag and lack energy. As this progressed, we got them trading blows in the center of the ring, which led to Athena’s rally. She busted out a nice looking powerbomb for a near fall. She rocked Thekla with a forearm soon after and then retained with the O-Face in 14:56. A solid title match but something of a disappointment. Cool moment for Athena though. [**¾]

Artist of Stardom Championship: Natsupoi, Tam Nakano and Saori Anou [c] vs. Aya Sakura, Sayaka Kurara and Yuna Mizumori

There was a mini-tournament on a couple of these New Year Stars shows to determine a challenger. The winning trio also being from Cosmic Angels makes things interesting. So, the idea here was the top stars from the stable against the “B” team of sorts. The early exchanges played into that, with each challenger facing off with a champion and trying to match up with them. Everyone stepped up in this and I was impressed by Aya Sakura but the real star of this outing was Sayaka Kurara. She already felt like the best of her class and this furthered that thought process. The way she went after Tam, who was her partner in the tag league, was a thing of beauty. She threw everything she had at Tam in what was her best performance to date. The crowd was totally into this and bit on several of the close calls the challengers came up with. The build to Sayaka hitting the Spear on Tam was great and the crowd ate it up. Alas, it was not to be as Tam put her down with the Screwdriver in 18:38. A hell of a match and STARDOM’s best of the young year. Sayaka is going to be special. [****]