Pantoja’s STARDOM New Year Unit Competition Night 3 Review 1.19.25  

STARDOM New Year Unit Competition

January 19th 2025 | EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 555

It’s time for the last two battles that will determine who makes the finals of the tournament. No rest for me either as I’ll have those Finals to review and Marigold’s show from 1/19.

Red Block: Empress Nexus Venus [4] vs. God’s Eye [3]

STARS ended up with five points so basically whoever wins this takes the Red Block. First up, we had Lady C, Kiyoka Kotatsu, and Syuri against Maika, Mina Shirakawa, and Rian. There was the usual solid back and forth multi-woman tag action here that STARDOM is known for. Rian and Kiyoka took a lot of the offense until things broke down and everyone got some stuff in a chaotic final few minutes. Maika ended up putting Rian down with a slam in 8:14. Big points for ExV who have now tied STARS.

God’s Eye needs to win two straight to advance. They sent Ranna Yagami, Saki Kashima, and Tomoka Inaba against HANAKO, Mina Shirakawa, and Waka Tsukiyama. Waka used her ass for offense only to get tied up in the ropes as Ranna and Tomoka laid in a bunch of kicks to her rear. As her teammates got beaten up outside, Saki got left alone to take a beating from all three opponents at various times. However, they found their way back into the ring and hit HANAKO with a bunch of kicks before Saki rolled her up to steal this in 3:43. Classic Saki.

With everything on the line, we got Lady C, Saki Kashima, and Syuri against HANAKO, Maika, and Rian. Interesting to have Rian involved with the stakes so high. The big guns, Maika and Syuri, did battle to start as two leaders should. Saki got tagged and was scared of Maika. I love that even though she’s a face now, she still has that character. Once Rian became legal, God’s Eye pounced and looked to take advantage. There was a section here with HANAKO against Lady C in a battle of the tallest women on the roster. Things were frantic late with several close calls until HANAKO made Lady C submit with her cobra clutch in 7:09. Empress Nexus Venus wins in what was another solid, yet unspectacular outing in this tournament. This all went 19:06. [***]

Blue Block: Cosmic Angels [3] vs. HATE [2]

Neo Genesis leads the block with 7 points. So HATE would need to sweep to advance while Cosmic Angels has to win twice to tie them. First up was Azusa Inaba, Rina, and Ruaka taking on Aya Sakura, Natsupoi, and Saori Anou. Azusa continues to impress, especially when in there against Natsupoi. The parts that saw Devil Princess (Azusa and Rina) competing against former champions Poi and Saori were awesome. Saori had it won with a pinning combination only for some HATE shenanigans to ruin things. A bunch of them got involved in what would be a DQ most places. That cheating allowed Rina to get a huge win by beating Saori with a Gory Bomb in 7:32. Was not expecting Saori to eat the pin there.

The Cosmic Angels need this and they sent out Aya Sakura, Tam Nakano, and Yuna Mizumori while HATE answered with Azusa Inaba, Fukigen Death, and Momo Watanabe. Cosmic Angels wisely attacked before the bell. HATE made it so all bets were off. The young Aya got isolated once things calmed down in a regular tag. Yuna got the first hot tag and really got a chance to shine. She had a sneaky good 2024. Tam was a focal point, having strong exchanges with Momo and Azusa. She was also the one to win, beating Azusa with Twilight Dream in 9:03.

That loss meant HATE was out but they could still play spoiler against the Cosmic Angels. It was Sayaka Kurara and meltear taking on Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, and Saya Kamitani. Again, this opened with a brawl, this time going to the outside. That meant the usual throwing people into chairs and all the other tropes HATE matches are known for. There was a weird moment where Saya stopped fighting Sayaka and seemed to whisper something in her ear. Or she was biting her, it was hard to tell. Though I prefer the former as maybe trying to recruit Sayaka (though I don’t need anyone else to actually join HATE). Natsupoi and Tam got both hot tags and continued to be awesome. In the end, it was miscommunication that cost Cosmic Angels, as Sayaka accidentally Speared Tam, leading to Saya beating her in 9:29. It all went 26:04, which was a bit long for this and some of the HATE antics made this drag. [**¾]

Blue Block Points Red Block Points Neo Genesis 7 (3-2-1) ExV 8 (4-2) HATE 6 (3-3) STARS 5 (2-3-1) Cosmic Angels 5 (2-3-1) God’s Eye 5 (2-3-1)