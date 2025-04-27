Pantoja’s STARDOM Nighter in Korakuen Review 4.24.25  

STARDOM Nighter in Korakuen

April 24th, 2025 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,096

It looks like it’s going to be a STARDOM weekend. I’ll be covering this notable show and then the PPV coming up on 4/27.

Aya Sakura, Natsupoi, Saori Anou and Sayaka Kurara vs. Konami, Momo Watanabe, Ruaka and Thekla

Natsupoi’s new hair was not something I was expecting. Cosmic Angels turned the tide and got the jump on the HATE girls. Interestingly, it didn’t lead to the usual big brawl around the ring immediately. Thekla and Poi went at it in the ring but of course, HATE isn’t very creative so the action did spill outside soon after. Things calmed down eventually but it’s kind of just the same thing we’ve seen in pretty much every HATE match. In the end, Thekla beat Sayaka with her spider DDT gimmick at 8:30. Not bad but also not exactly a hot opener. [**½]

A weird angle has been going on where Thekla wants a match with STARDOM President Taro Okada. She challenged him after the bell but Sayaka Kurara interrupted. Sayaka and Thekla will now meet on 4/27. If Thekla wins, she gets to face Okada, if Sayaka wins, Thekla must join Cosmic Angels. So, this is a thing that’s happening.

Momo Kohgo vs. Yuria Hime

Yuria Hime is still a rookie from what I know and Momo Kohgo is an undercard veteran/solid hand. This is the kind of combo you’d see on a house show loop when you want the young wrestler to learn a bit. It worked in that way in that it was kept relatively short, there wasn’t much in the way of drama, and it was decent enough. Yuria showed fire, traded blows with Momo when she could, and showed off a handful of big boots and dropkicks. Momo got the win with a fisherman suplex in 5:53. Just what it needed to be. [**]

Hina and Lady C vs. Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba

Two relatively consistent teams who were in the Goddesses of Stardom Tournament at the end of last year. Ranna and Tomoka are a pairing I like more as I appreciate the strike-based offense they bring to the table. This was also here to preview 4/27 as Ranna has a Future of Stardom Title shot against Hina. Those two were hitting each other with some force in the early stages. Tomoka has interesting offense and, when paired against the taller Lady C, made for some unique exchanges which helped the non-Ranna/Hina segments more than I expected. I continue to be impressed with how Lady C uses her size these days. Her putting both opponents in an abdominal stretch at the same time got a solid pop from the crowd. The late Hina/Ranna exchanges were very strong and Ranna secured a pin over the champ with a kick to the head in 11:38. Oh, that was better than expected. We might be in for a treat with this Future of Stardom Title match. [***¼]

Akira Kurogane, Tabata and Yuna Mizumori vs. Azusa Inaba, Fukigen Death and Rina

Take what I said about the opener and apply here but on a less successful level. Azusa Inaba and Rina are very good and Yuna is a solid undercard hand but Tabata has struggled, Akira is still new, and Fukigen Death isn’t exactly someone I enjoy much. The Devil Princess duo did rather well beating up Tabata before Yuna got the hot tag. Tabata actually had a pretty nice tope suicida onto a crowd. You can see the potential there with her, she just needs to iron things out. Akira nearly pulled off an upset with an inside cradle on Rina but the rising star kicked out and won with the Gory Bomb in 12:04. [**]

FWC and Mayu Iwatani vs. Syuri and wing*gori

Oh, I am so ready for this. A preview of Mayu/Syuri and FWC/wing*gori together? Outstanding. The Hanan/Hazuki beef is driving the FWC/wing*gori stuff. Here, Hazuki mixed it up with Iida to start but tagged out when Hanan entered. It wasn’t in a cowardly way but more of an “I’m not dealing with you right now” way. Every exchange in here worked, regardless of the pairing. Things really picked up when it was time for Syuri against Mayu. They just remind everyone why they’re two of the best and that match is sure to be special. I was pumped watching them trade Germans here. Then there was the crisp teamwork displayed by both wing*gori and FWC at separate moments, really bringing the match together. I love that each main pairing is different as you’ve got Hazuki and Hanan showcasing hatred, Saya and Koguma trading strikes and showcasing power, and then Mayu and Syuri just trying to prove they’re better than each other. In the end, it was Koguma who pinned Saya after a top rope senton, capping an awesome 14:11. I loved that. A great house show match and one that has me beyond excited for what’s coming up at the PPV. [***¾]

HANAKO, Maika, Rian and Waka Tsukiyama vs. Team 200kg, YUNA and Yurika Oka

I admittedly don’t know a ton about the Sendai Girls team. However, I do know that Chihiro Hashimoto (of Team 200kg) has a ridiculous blend of power and speed. Her match with MIRAI a couple of years ago was fantastic and her upcoming title fight with Maika will be right up that alley. This was also right in line with that as it was a hard hitting tag. Hashimoto and Yuu took pleasure in beating up on Rian, the low woman on the totem pole in this match. She got her ass kicked for a well until she tagged HANAKO, who fared better. Waka reeled off her ass attacks but also mostly took a bit of a beating. It wasn’t until Maika got back involved, trading forearms with Hashimoto, that it felt like her team had a chance. Hashimoto stood tall though, pinning Waka after a stiff powerbomb in 13:21. Good stuff here all around and I am looking forward to Maika/Hashimoto. [***¼]

Itsuki Aoki, Rina Yamashita and Suzu Suzuki vs. Kohaku, Mei Seira and Miyu Amasaki

Suzu recently turned on Neo Genesis and here, she was bringing in two mystery partners. I don’t know much about Aoki and Yamashita but they seem to be part of a new stable led by Suzu. Their look actually fits in well alongside Suzu. They jumped Neo Genesis before the bell as well, further establishing them as the villains of this story. Of note, this is here to help build to Suzu/Mei, which is a clash of former partners. I liked the aggression that Aoki and Yamashita brought to the table. It’s just one match but this feels like a unit that should work well together. Kohaku was a welcome addition too as we don’t see her often but she was giving it right back to the new heels. Miyu may not have the personal issue with Suzu that Mei has, yet you wouldn’t tell here. She was going at Suzu with vengeance and locked her in an impressive submission at one point. Yamashita busted out a sweet spinning Razor’s Edge powerbomb hybrid before Suzu added the Tequila Shot to beat Miyu in 9:35. Very good stuff that did exactly what it needed to. [***¼]

Post-match, Akira Kurogane joined this new stable led by Suzu Suzuki.

AZM and Saya Kamitani vs. Starlight Kid and Tam Nakano

I can’t put into words how ready for this I am. Four of the best wrestlers in the world in a huge tag that previews the two top matches at the PPV, Tam/Saya and SLK/AZM. AZM and Saya, despite not being stablemates, showed up in matching entrance masks. It was interesting to see the different interactions here. Saya and Tam had hate behind everything they did and while AZM/SLK was still hard hitting, it was more based on seeing who was better than anything else. There was still great stuff when they mixed things up, because just look at who’s involved but the selling point was the upcoming matches. While AZM and Starlight Kid can still do the High Speed stuff better than most, there was something different about these exchanges. They were more mature, more nuanced, and felt like what you’d get from two top stars. Some of the late exchanges between them were breathtaking and then that got followed by Saya and Tam basically trying to murder each other. The final few minutes here were great but of course, nobody was about to eat a pin so close to the PPV so this ended in a time limit draw after 20:00. Obviously, that was fantastic. [****]