Pantoja’s STARDOM Sapporo Wonder Rendezvous Review 7.28.24  

STARDOM Sapporo Wonder Rendezvous

July 28th, 2024 | Chateraise Gateaux Kingdom in Hokkaido, Sapporo

I wanted to have this review done a while back but with the G1 and SummerSlam recently, I haven’t had the time. Alas, with the 5STAR Grand Prix about to start, it’s time to get this important show covered.

Skipping the pre-show match for time reasons.

High Speed Championship: Saya Kamitani [c] vs. Mei Seira

One of the more interesting matchups on the card kicks things off. Mei is now part of a new stable that seems pretty cool already while Saya just suffered through the split of Queen’s Quest. Mei has felt like the person to carry this division once AZM and SLK moved on so having her drop the title was odd but Saya made for an interesting champion on paper. However, her title reign has lacked. She worked the fast paced style well here, going step for step with the absurdly quick Mei. I liked Saya trying to goad Mei into a strike battle since it’s one that Saya has the advantage in and the spot where Saya jumped over a basement dropkick and landed with a double stomp on Mei came off smoothly. Eventually, Mei caught her with a flipping crucifix bomb to win back the title in 11:04. Really good match here and up there with the Saya Iida match as Saya’s only two good defenses. That reign disappointed but this was good and the belt is back where it belongs. [***½]

Blue Stars Participation Tournament Finals: Lady C vs. Miyu Amasaki

We’ve got to determine who will be the final official entrant into the 5STAR Grand Prix. Miyu is part of the new Neo Genesis stable, while Lady C is on the verge of joining God’s Eye following the QQ split. Miyu also debuted a new look with her faction so she seems in line for the bigger push right now. These two had a solid David vs. Goliath style match. Lady C has great size though I’ve always felt she didn’t use it quite as much as she should. Here she did a better job, running through Miyu with shoulder blocks, throwing her with body slams, doing the big swing, and blocking Miyu offense by simply using power. Miyu had to fight from beneath and she showed good fire there. The biggest spot came when Miyu turned a Lady C chokeslam into a DDT but then ran into one anyone soon after. The finish saw Miyu escape what looked like a Dominator to win with a pinning combination in 10:04. Solid match here, especially for two wrestlers with such little experience. [**¾]

Aya Sakura vs. HANAKO

This is the sendoff match for HANAKO who is headed on excursion. She had her best singles bout the previous night against the GOAT Mayu Iwatani but Aya is still green so don’t expect anything close to that. And they delivered just what I was expecting from them. A very basic match that didn’t do anything terrible nor did it do anything all that great. I liked how Aya’s offense has a lot of kicks, which made it more believable when she was hitting her much bigger opponent. I think HANAKO, like Lady C, needs to get better working as a big. Think Bozilla over in Marigold. She’s young but she understands her role very well. These two had some chemistry given they’re from the same rookie class, which led to a few solid moments and counters but nothing more. HANAKO won with a Torture Rack turned into a sitout slam in 8:39. About as good as you could hope for from these two. It’ll be interesting to see HANAKO after excursion. [**½]

Gauntlet Match: Empress Nexus Venus vs. God’s Eye vs. Neo Genesis vs. Oedo Tai vs. STARS

We start with ExV (Mina, Xena, and Waka) against STARS (FWC and Saya Iida). It featured Hazuki and Mina, so of course I was totally into this. It was some good back and forth with no real animosity and that was fine because that’s what the rest of the match was for. Surprisingly, Waka got the pin on Saya after 5:58, which then brought out Oedo Tai (Momo, Rina, and Thekla). They brought the animosity with them as they seem to have issues with everyone. That’s what happens when the new booker makes you the focal point of the company. This was another good section and Thekla scored a huge win by pinning Mina following her Blade Runner variation after 10:14. Next in was Neo Genesis (AZM, Starlight Kid, and Suzu Suzuki). What a trio. They came in hot and looked like they’d advance only for Momo to turn over the Azumi Sushi and score a three count in 13:40. Last in was God’s Eye, consisting of Hina, Ranna Yagami, and Saki Kashima. This was another back and forth affair with the focus on Hina and Rina. They played into the finish as Hina beat her sister with a pinning combination in 17:23. Big win for Hina to set up a Future of Stardom Title shot. That was entertaining throughout. [***¼]

Konami vs. Syuri

Everything that sucks about the House of Torture was in full effect for Oedo Tai here. This was supposed to be a heated war after Konami turned on Syuri (a decision I don’t think was needed but I digress). Konami did jump Syuri during her entrance and that set up something that should’ve been fun. Instead, we just got a bunch of Oedo Tai interference and shenanigans. Unlike a lot of other heel stables though, Oedo Tai doesn’t garner a lot of heat. Instead of the crowd hating them, they kind of just give them some mild jeers here or there, which takes away from the atmosphere. Syuri somehow had very little help from her stablemates but won via DQ when Konami blinded her with spray paint after 8:05. You can tell the people running New Japan now have their hands in STARDOM with some of these choices. [*½]

Hanan and Mayu Iwatani vs. meltear

Well this is right up my alley. Four of my absolute favorites in the company in one match. Leave it to these four to deliver when the show needs a boost. Natsupoi and Tam have always had remarkable chemistry and they work so well as a team. Meanwhile, Mayu and Tam had some great exchanges here, giving us a preview of their match on night one of the Grand Prix. I’m hype for that because their match in the tournament last year was stellar. However, the real kicker had to be watching Hanan and Natsupoi go at it. You got the sense that they were teasing Hanan getting a possible shot at the White Belt down the line and I’d be all for that. I liked the spot where STARS went for dives only for meltear to stop them and try their own. Unfortunately, Tam didn’t get her balance and slipped. Thankfully, she was okay. The final few minutes here ruled as Hanan more than looked like she belonged with these top ladies. Tam survived a lot of what Hanah threw at her but after some help from Mayu, Hanan scored a massive pinfall on Tam with some bridging suplex in 14:01. One hell of a match and a notable result at the end. [***¾]

World of Stardom Championship: Maika [c] vs. Natsuko Tora

Pressed for time and actually had to write this AFTER watching the match rather than during it so this will be short. The match itself was solid stuff with Maika as the fiery face who the crowd got behind and Natsuko being the vicious heel who used underhanded tactics to combat that. It’s about as 6/10 a match as you’ll find. The big news and more important stuff to cover is the end. With talent surrounding the ring, Maika hit the Michinoku Driver only for Saya Kamitani to pull out the referee. Her involvement, some mist, and a swanton bomb, sealed it for Tora, who won the title in 19:45. So now Saya turns heel along with Konami and Oedo Tai is on top of the company, holding so many titles. [***]

Oedo Tai rebranded themselves as HATE after the match, now including Saya and Konami. It’s certainly a choice. This feels like all the bad tropes New Japan has become known for pouring their way into STARDOM. From the House of Torture like stable getting shine to having too many competitors/blocks in the round-robin tournament, things are worrisome. Hopefully, they can have a strong tournament and put these worries to rest.