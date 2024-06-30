Pantoja’s STARDOM The Conversion Review 6.22.24  

STARDOM The Conversion

June 22nd, 2024 | Yoyogi National Gym in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,654

We’ve got a pretty major show for STARDOM with some big title matches and some exciting undercard bouts. With things really starting to take form in the post-Rossy era, it’s time to see how this will play out.

I’m pressed for time so we’re skipping the pre-show Rian vs. Fukigen Death match.

Goddesses of Stardom Championship: FWC [c] vs. wing*gori

Oh and we’re opening with one of my most anticipated tag matches in recent memory. When wing*gori faced Crazy Star earlier this year, I said it was two of the best teams of 2024 but this is actually the two most impressive duos of the year. These are all stablemates so it started out respectfully enough but it got heated quick. After some solid exchanges to open things, it progressed to include some stiff strikes and kicks, with Hazuki showing a lot of aggression. I love when she brings that side out. The Hazuki/Hanan battle was everything I wanted and saw them throw forearms like they hated each other. Both teams showed off the kind of tandem offense that makes them the best duos around right now. There was a section where Saya delivered at least 20 chops in a row on Hazuki who slowly faded to the mat as she got lit up. Down the stretch, all four ladies got a chance to shine and the drama ramped up with some close calls. No part of me expected a title change coming in but they made me believe. Saya’s powerslam off Bret’s Rope was cool but Koguma’s high angle belly to belly was even better. The finish saw Hazuki hit Saya with a stalling suplex before taking out Hanan with a tope suicida as Koguma came off the top with a splash on Saya to win in 19:23. One hell of a tag match that lived up to the hype, further cementing these teams as the best in wrestling right now. While wing*gori was out to prove something, FWC treated this as a typical defense only to get the intensity ramped up and they sent back the challenge. That might be my favorite opener of any PPV this year. [****¼]

Mei Seira vs. Starlight Kid

I’m loving this start. Two matches I’m pumped for and it’s such a nice change of pace from the typical Japanese shows where it’s just a bunch of forgetful undercard tags here. With two former High Speed Champions in there, you knew this would be fast paced and they delivered in that sense. Some of the exchanges here were almost too quick to fully grasp but that’s kind of what these women excel at. I liked the spot where, after trading strikes, Mei just reeled off a bunch of dropkicks only for SLK to not fall and end up being the one to take her down. As they moved into bigger offense, we got some cool spots like Mei’s release German Suplex (someone takes after her Crazy Star teammate) and SLK catching a dropkick into a vicious looking Dragon Screw of sorts. That set up a close call with the Stretch Muffler but Mei survived. Despite not being an Oedo Tai heel anymore, SLK remains a pretty good bully and Mei is a really good underdog, making for a great combination here. The picked up in a big way late with some great near falls. The rolling Tiger Suplex into the Star Suplex that got SLK the win was a strong finish after 13:23. We’re two for two in stellar matches to start this show. [****]

Post-match, the two showed each other respect and SLK whispered something in Mei’s ear.

HANAKO and Mina Shirakawa vs. Natsupoi and Yuna Mizumori

Mina Shirakawa is a busy woman considering her AEW appearances. This is also a great chance to see her and Natsupoi go at it after they had one of the best matches of 2023. Natsupoi opened with HANAKO and there was some fun to be had with their height difference. For the most part, this felt like what you’d normally see open a STARDOM show. Just a tag match that’s not at all bad but also is very forgettable. HANAKO seems to be improving out there, Yuna is a solid undercard hand, Mina did her thing, and Natsupoi is always a delight, and that’s just what we got here. Honestly, Natsupoi kind of stood out as she was moving quickly and I really hope there’s something good lined up for her this year. I don’t have much else to say about this one. It came down to Yuna against Mina and there was no way Mina would lose that as she put her down with a lifting reverse DDT in 11:17. Like I said, that was solid yet unspectacular and kind of just there. [**¾]

Aya Sakura, Sayaka Kurara and Tam Nakano vs. Ranna Yagami, Saki Kashima and Tomoka Inaba

Intrigued by the order of this show as normally this and the previous tag would open a STARDOM event. The focus of this match was on Tomoka Inaba, likely because she’s facing Maika on an upcoming show. Otherwise, there wasn’t much to this. It’s a bunch of rookies doing their best but struggling at points, Saki Kashima doing her usual comedy gimmick, and Tam Nakano kind of just being there, which is fine because I can appreciate a night off. It’s just that this whole thing felt like filler that would’ve made sense on a house show and not a PPV. Inaba got a fair bit of shine against Tam, while Aya and Sayaka busted out some tandem moves as they continue to try and make an impact in this promotion’s tag division. The finish saw Inaba win with a stiff kick though she dragged a fallen Saki over to get the pin in 11:51. That ending was awkward because Inaba hit the ropes for momentum on her kick only to stop and just deliver a regular one. Why hit the ropes at all then? Ho-hum match that went a bit too long. [**½]

Ami Sourei and Syuri vs. Mayu Iwatani and Momo Kohgo

The idea of this match is to promote the Mayu Iwatani biopic Runaway Wrestler. That meant callbacks to some of Mayu’s past epics including Syuri dressed as Kagetsu and Momo dressed as Fuka. I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not all in on STARDOM’s history so a lot of these references are likely to go over my head. The actress who plays Mayu in the film was also out with her, dressed in a matching outfit. This is kind of tough to rate because it’s more of a commercial/promotional tactic than anything else. Kind of like the Tiger Mask W match on the Wrestle Kingdom pre-show in like 2018. I won’t go into too much detail here because again, I’m not going to know a lot of what was referenced. I will say that what we got was pretty entertaining, especially when Mayu and the actress both got involved and Syuri had trouble telling them apart. I wasn’t expecting her to get physical so that was a cool little surprise. In the end, it all resulted in a 15:00 time limit draw. Good fun and nothing more. [***]

Elimination Match: AZM, Hina, Lady C, Miyu Amasaki & Saya Kamitani vs. Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Rina, Ruaka & Thekla

There’s a lot on the line here. The idea is that everyone on the losing team who ISN’T the final loser in this elimination match has to leave their stable. Basically, an entire unit is set to break up. They ran a similar match in a STELLAR steel cage outing last year that led to Saki Kashima being ousted from Oedo Tai. This opened with an immediate brawl but things calmed down soon after to have some more traditional exchanges. None of these really stood out but none were bad. Thekla eliminated Lady C first at 6:07 and Rina got rid of Miyu in 7:55, putting Queen’s Quest in a 5-on-3 hole. Hina got something of a big fall for her when she sent Rina packing after 12:26. Maybe a Future of Stardom Title shot is in line for her. Ruaka then beat her in 13:37, meaning it was down to Saya and AZM against Momo, Natsuko, Ruaka, and Thekla. That was where things picked up. AZM delivered her best 2014 Dolph Ziggler performance (because it was very good but not on a 2003 Shawn Michaels level) as she fought valiantly to even the odds, first pinning Ruaka in 14:36. That set up a very good back and forth between her and Thekla that included Thekla choking her with a belt. AZM retaliated by whacking her with the briefcase or whatever that box is Oedo Tai uses as a weapon and eliminating her at 18:05. It was now a 2-on-2 affair. AZM and Saya worked well together but the size of Momo and Natsuko was tough to overcome. AZM more than held her own against Momo, even surviving a mist attack and one of her signature moves. They ended up fighting on the apron where AZM took them both down with a move, leaving Saya to fight Natsuko for it all. Down the stretch, the eliminated ladies got involved to desperately help their teammates. Then, we got the shocking moment where Momo hit Natsuko with a bat, seemingly aligning herself with Saya which had been teased. Momo worked alongside Saya on several moves but when it came time to hit Natsuko with a chair, she drilled Saya instead, A Swanton Bomb later and Oedo Tai won, effectively ending Queen’s Quest in 27:29. Nowhere near the level of the cage match but still a very good match with some intriguing twists and turns. [***½]

Post-match, Oedo Tai talked smack before leaving Saya to cut a tearful promo toward her former partners. She left with the QQ flag as Syuri led God’s Eye out with an offer to join the group. Nobody took her up on it yet. Then, Starlight Kid walked out and she’s still looking for a faction. She brought out Suzu Suzuki and Mei Seira, officially forming a new group and they invited AZM and Miyu to join. Again, they didn’t officially accept but there’s a lot to unpack here. Does Saya try to rebuild Queen’s Quest? Does she just join another group? Does she go solo? Will anyone join God’s Eye? Does 02line join the new group?

Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saori Anou [c] vs. Mika Iwata

Mika Iwata is the World Champion over in Sendai Girls. Saori matches remind me of Okada matches. She has a similar formula in that her matches start slowly with lots of selling before they pick up in a big way late. That was the case here again as the first 8-10 minutes were pretty lackluster. They weren’t bad in any way but it just didn’t fully click or engage me the way that the best matches can. Of course, once things picked up this was excellent. Mika went after the head, while Saori targeted the knee. I always appreciate someone attacking the head because it happens far less often than knee or arm work. They were going at it late and when Mika hit a vicious spin kick, they both went down in a heap, showing the exhaustion of what they’ve been through. Mika kept it up, hitting a headbutt and adding another kick variation off the top but Saori kept getting a shoulder up. Some of the kicks she threw looked great and they were just really hurting Saori. Mika then pulled off the shocker by getting three on a sitout piledriver variation in 21:08. A hell of a match that I do think needed a better start but got great late. The result was a surprise and I wonder if Saori wins it back in their upcoming Sendai Girls match or if this is a real change from the new STARDOM booker. [****]

World of Stardom Championship: Maika [c] vs. Xena

When this was first announced, there were a lot of questions. Xena is a very unproven entity in STARDOM even if she’s been impressive in some recent tags. Her run has been good but not, like, Mariah May in 2023 good. Still, she did pin Maika in a recent tag and gets the biggest opportunity of her career here against one of her partners in the Artist of Stardom Champions. Right from the start, you could tell this would be a clash of two powerhouses. Xena stood up to Maika and matched her in shoulder blocks, strikes, and power-based offense, setting the stage for exactly the kind of match this would be. I will always pop for the spot where the ring mat is removed to expose the concrete outside. Here it was used for a suplex by Xena followed by one from Maika and I loved it. My favorite bit of this match though had to be Xena just wailing on Maika with chops that Gunther would be proud of. Maika gave them right back and this really became a lady hoss fight. My one major gripe with this match is more about the booking coming in than anything else which is that at no point did I ever believe Xena had a chance to win. That took a lot of the drama out of this and as it passed the 18 or so minute mark, it felt like it was going too long. In the end, Maika retained after 22:27 with a Michinoku Driver in what was a very good match that was just shy of being great. I do think Xena more than did enough to establish herself as someone the company should be able to count on in big matches going forward. [***¾]