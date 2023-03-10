Pantoja’s STARDOM Triangle Derby Finals Review 3.4.23  

STARDOM Triangle Derby Finals

March 4th, 2023 | Yoyogi National Gym in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,919

It started about two months ago but the Triangle Derby is finally ending. The tournament was consistently good though it rarely touched greatness. That’s okay because I enjoyed the hell out of it and this finals show is one of my most anticipated cards in a while!

Hina vs. Miyu Amasaki vs. Rina

Yes, I’m even doing the pre-show matches here. I made time for it. Hina and Rina are twins for those unaware. Amasaki is the veteran here at 20 while the other two are just 16. As a match, this was kept relatively simple which makes sense given their experience. The twins already have solid chemistry between them and Miyu looked good in short bursts. The twins threw forearms at each other like two people who will likely have a rivalry of sorts in the future. Miyu took them both out with a double DDT only for Rina to counter her next move with a pinning combination to win in 5:53. A fine little pre-show outing. [**¼]

Lady C and Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika Ozaki and Ram Kaichow

Kind of wild to see Hayashishita on the pre-show. There was immediate fun to be had as Lady C and Ram played with their height difference. That was a blast and it was a change of pace from when Utami was in there against Maika because they were sort of throwing bombs at each other. Utami really went out there and looked like a star at points. Ram and Maika showed off some solid tandem offense as well but it was Utami who scored the victory by hitting Maika with a sweet stalling German Suplex at the 7:25 mark. That was quite enjoyable and to the point. [***]

Maika, Mai Sakurai and Thekla vs. Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa and Waka Tsukiyama

Onto the main card baby. Waka has a huge match coming up where she teams with Tam but for now, she’s with the Club Venus ladies. I loved that Thekla started this against Mariah May because they’ve had an underrated little rivalry going lately. It shined brightest during that Supreme Fight roulette match. Another highlight here was Waka, who continues to excel in the role of the fiery underdog. She just brings so much energy to everything and the crowd loves her. She hit some good offense too like a straight jacket slam of sorts. Waka got saved by her teammates but then kicked out of several moves from Sakurai on her own. Alas, she couldn’t kick out of the somersault leg drop, losing in 10:20. An energy filled opener that was basically what I wanted. [***]

Fukigen Death, Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Ruaka & Saki Kashima vs. Hanan, Koguma, Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo & Saya Iida

So I actually don’t have all that much to say about this match because it was basically the kind of thing you’d see on a house show. Like, it perfectly belonged on a random undercard. That’s not to say it was bad or anything like that. It was just a big multi-woman tag with everyone getting at least one moment to shine and everything was kept lighthearted. It was an inconsequential match. After a barrage of people getting their shit in, Iwatani saved her teammates from possibly falling to some aerial moves. Fukigen Death is way over with the live crowd, by the way. She and Kohgo had a fun little exchange late that led to a few STARS tandem moves on her. They were involved in the finish too as Fukigen Death rolled up Kohgo to win in 8:20. [**½]

Ami Sourei, MIRAI and Syuri vs. Natsupoi, SAKI and Tam Nakano

Now we’re getting into the meat of the show with the Triangle Derby semifinals. Plus, meltear. Their first tourney match rocked (***¾). Two trios teams here that I’ve really come to like though the Cosmic Angels rank at the top for me. They showed off their chemistry and quick offense early on but had the tides turned and Natsupoi was worked over for a while. Sourei and MIRAI lighting her up with chops was quite a sight. While this was good early on, it really picked up once Syuri got the tag. She went at it with Tam and it was great. The same goes for her interactions with Natsupoi. Sourei had a cool spot where she cut off a Natsupoi dive and press slammed her from the apron onto a pile of bodies. The German suplex trading by Natsupoi and Syuri was a highlight. Natsupoi fought from beneath against her a lot but refused to quit until she got trapped in a vicious Stretch Muffler and had to submit at the 11:30 mark. Of course I loved that. Lots of action, some great exchanges, and it felt like it had stakes. There were some post-match displays of respect shown. [***¾]

Hiragi Kurumi, Risa Sera and Suzu Suzuki vs. Nanae Takahashi, Yuna Mizumori and Yuu

Our other semifinal encounter and their first match was really good (***½). This started with a pre-match attack that set the tone for a big brawl. The teams battled outside for a while before taking it inside. I loved the 7UPP team all doing the Yuu spot where of rolling onto an opponent on the outside. This was a case where styles meshed well and it made for a bit of chaos. Pins kept getting broken up and it was hard to keep up with the action. I mean that in the best possible way because it was just a blast. The finish saw Suzuki roll up Mizumori to advance in 10:36. I didn’t write a ton here because it was similar to their first match but that’s okay because it was super enjoyable and you can tell that the show has really picked up in quality. [***½]

Chihiro Hashimoto vs. Himeka

More build for Hashimoto vs. Syuri and Hashimoto’s last match here was incredible. She feels like a big deal. Meanwhile, we’re on the road to Himeka’s final match before retirement as well. Everything Hashimoto did felt like it overwhelmed Himeka. Even her headlocks seemed difficult to escape. MIRAI came back at Hashimoto with hard strikes but Himeka was more of an overmatched, picked-apart underdog. Hashimoto could overpower her but she could also overwhelm her on the mat with anything from simple grappling to an Ankle Lock. Himeka got her bursts in of offense but it never felt like she truly threatened. Hashimoto folded her on a few slams and especially on a powerbomb before winning with the Ankle Lock in 8:52. That was short and sweet. Hashimoto continues to look like a huge threat and I am hype for her match with Syuri. [***½]

Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saya Kamitani [c] vs. Hazuki

Kamitani has been great in a lot of the 2022 stuff I’ve gone back to see but her 2023 title defense have been lackluster. Hazuki apparently debuted a new theme here and had new gear, adding to the big fight feel. From the start, Hazuki was a step ahead, matching Kamitani on the mat before hitting her with vicious kicks and a dive outside. Of course, Kamitani is a record-setting champion for a reason. She knows how to weather these storms and came back with her own flurry, busting open Hazuki’s nose and hitting a dive of her own. The trading of pump kicks and pump knees was a standout sequence. Even better was them just throwing suplexes at one another. The intensity only somehow picked up from there and they really made me believe it was Hazuki’s night. When she hit the Brainbuster, it felt like the end but Kamitani managed to get a shoulder up. Kamitani’s rana pin felt like a way to end this without a finisher but it still wasn’t enough. After so much fighting, Hazuki got the shoulder up on a 450 splash but just barely and out of desperation. Kamitani pounced and hit two Star Crushers to retain after an epic 22:48. That blew me away and was what I’ve been hoping for from Kamitani in 2023. Hazuki looked like an absolute star and seemed destined to win but it wasn’t to be tonight. Her desperation was palpable at times only adding to the drama. One of the best matches of the young year. [****½]

High Speed Championship: AZM [c] vs. Starlight Kid

I watched their match from last February and it was incredible (****½). They’re also two of my favorites in the company. This got off to the fast paced start you’d expect given who was involved. From ridiculously quick exchanges to attempts at dives to suplexes on the outside, this was filled with action. I liked that some of AZM’s early stuff targeted the arm while Starlight Kid put the focus on the leg after AZM missing a double stomp outside. AZM was undeterred though, hitting a double stomp anyway soon after and adding another on the arm of the challenger. The spot where Starlight Kid caught an AZM dive, hit a dragon screw and went right into a Stretch Muffler was a thing of beauty. The close calls down the stretch was fantastically done and really made you buy into the fact that the title might change hands. The finish was spectacular with AZM coming off the top with a huge move that led to a sick armbar and a Starlight Kid tap out in 17:05. I prefer last year’s match which had more of a wow factor but this was brilliantly worked and a smart match on top of having some of what the last meeting had. [****½]

World of Stardom Championship: Giulia [c] vs. Maya Yukihi

These two have a long history and basically hate each other. That disdain spilled over immediately as Giulia laid out Maya with the title before the bell. That set the stage for a match that never felt like a title fight but instead came across more like a war. They were out to hurt one another. Within about two minutes, Maya was launched into rows of chairs and shortly after that, the two were trading vicious looking forearms. I thought I was getting a suplex on the ramp but instead I got a Falcon Arrow. That’s telling of the kind of fight this was. Every shot they hit looked brutal and even the referee wasn’t safe as he got tossed aside on more than one occasion. The table spots done by each looked especially violent and felt more visceral than most typical table spots. As they waged this war, the bell rang resulting in a double countout after 17:57. An absolute war and up there with Angle/Austin at SummerSlam for the best matches without a decisive winner. I’m hoping we get a rematch down the line. [****½]

Artist of Stardom Championship & Triangle Derby Finals: Ami Sourei, MIRAI and Syuri vs. Hiragi Kurumi, Risa Sera and Suzu Suzuki [c]

Since Prominence made it to the finals, they put up the Artist of Stardom Titles here, upping the stakes. In what has become a staple of Prominence trios matches, this became a brawl rather quickly and saw the teams battle outside for a while. Sourei took the heat soon after and Syuri got the hot tag to go toe-to-toe with Sera. Kurumi has been really good in recent shows and she might’ve been at her best here. Even so, the real kicker of this match came when we got Suzuki vs. MIRAI. Given their recent performances (especially on the big show in February), it makes sense that this ruled. Their exchanges would see others join in from time to time but it was mostly about them and that was for the best. They hit each other hard and both were nearly out on their feet after a while. MIRAI even managed to kick out of Suzuki’s dope finisher so Suzuki went to rolling Germans to win after 14:47. A great way to cap a hell of a tournament and a tremendous show. [****]