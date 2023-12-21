Pantoja’s STARDOM Year-End Tour Review 12.10.23  

STARDOM Year-End Tour

December 10th, 2023 | Kobe Sambo Hall in Kobe, Hyogo | Attendance: 231

Another small crowd but another show that seems to have some notable matches on it, so let’s get to it.

Saya Iida vs. Yuzuki

One night prior, these two were involved in a match with Mina Shirakawa, who came out the winner. Like basically every Yuzuki match so far, this was pretty decent. She continues to show promise. Saya played the powerhouse well. I realize that I’ve always liked stocky power wrestlers, which is why I probably dug Rhino so much in ECW. Anyway, Yuzuki’s knee became a target and she sold it rather well, limping to run the ropes and things like that. She nearly stole the win with an inside cradle and that set the tone for her plan in the end as she went for flash pins over and over. Saya didn’t stay down for any of them though and won with a Boston Crab in 9:01. Probably a bit too long for Yuzuki at this stage but it was still a solid opener. [**½]

HANAKO vs. Megan Bayne

Along with Lady C, I believe these are the tallest ladies on the roster. Though both are tall, the difference between them was evident from the start. Megan is much stronger, so she was able to withstand whatever HANAKO threw at her and then toss her around with relative ease. Three forearms from HANAKO barely moved Megan but one from her could knock HANAKO down. It forced HANAKO to dig deep and fire up with stronger shots but she never felt like a threat. Megan put her down with the F5 in 5:12. Mostly a squash. [**]

Suzu Suzuki vs. Yuna Mizumori

Don’t expect this one to last too long either. Nothing against Yuna but Suzu is about to headline a major show and possibly become the top champion. I respected Yuna starting by charging at Suzu like this match meant a lot to her. She wasn’t here to be a simple footnote in Suzu’s road to the title. Of course, Suzu is no joke and she turned the tide rather quickly, showing why she’s where she’s at on the card compared to Yuna. It didn’t take long before Suzu beat her with the Tequila Shot in 5:23. An enjoyable sprint. [**¾]

Hanan and Hazuki vs. Mei Seira and Mina Shirakawa

Oh, this is interesting. Mei’s attempts to join in on Mina’s entrance dance is adorable. Mei and Hanan came out firing, trading forearms like this was a NEVER Openweight Title match or something. The intensity didn’t let up when the competitors switched as Hazuki was laying it into Mei and Mina kept up that pace. Hazuki and Mina fought like they hated each other. It was wild because this is just a random tag on what’s basically a house show but they were going all in. Hazuki matched Mei’s speed but ate an impressive dropkick for her troubles. Mina and Mei showed off better tag chemistry than you’d think given they aren’t a more consistent team. Mei has proven that she can kind of work with any partner at this point. The frantic finish saw both teams go for pin attempts but nobody could finish the deal as time expired at the 15:00 mark. This had no business going as hard as it did and I ended up loving it. Just a blast of a fast paced, hard hitting tag match. [****]

Elimination Match: Ami Sourei, MIRAI, Scandinavian Hurricane & Syuri vs. Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Ruaka & Starlight Kid

Not gonna lie, I’m pretty intrigued at the inclusion of Hurricane here. She’s mostly worked as a loner in those UWF style matches to this point. She opened against Natsuko but this quickly broke down into the expected brawl outside, complete with people getting tossed into chairs. The action was fast here as people were moving in and out with ease. The first eliminations saw Natsuko and MIRAI go over the top and spill to the outside at the same time. Sourei continued her relative hot streak by eliminating Ruaka next. However, she was put down by Momo soon after. That led to a vicious kick exchange between Syuri and Momo which was sweet. They fought on the apron and were both knocked out, leaving it down to Hurricane and Starlight Kid. Their back and forth wasn’t great as Hurricane still hasn’t really clicked with me. SLK survived the submission attempts and won with the Star Suplex in 15:41. That was very good up until the closing stretch, which I didn’t love. [***¼]

Elimination Match: AZM, Miyu Amasaki, Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita vs. Giulia, Maika, Mai Sakurai & Thekla

DDM looks so cool. Some big stars here so expect over the top eliminations rather than people doing jobs. The opening minutes here before an elimination were solid. I liked that we got different pairings than expected like Saya against Mai or Giulia vs. Miyu. While they weren’t the best combinations we could’ve watched, they were unexpected and refreshing, which I always appreciate. The first elimination saw Thekla send Miyu packing only to then get pinned by the Azumi Sushi. Next, we had big stars in Saya and Maika go out at the same time to the floor. That basically left us with a tag match pitting Giulia and Mai Sakurai against AZM and Utami Hayashishita. Surprised it wasn’t AphroditE but again, this match was throwing me curveballs. AZM and Giulia went out together and that really eliminated any sense of drama because there was no way Mai Sakurai was going to beat Utami Hayashishita. The only chance came when Utami got trapped in the Paradise Lock and was nearly counted out. Maybe it’s how I feel about SANADA but I really don’t like that Paradise Lock spot. Utami put her down with a German Suplex in 18:26. Another good but not great elimination match. [***¼]