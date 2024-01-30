Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2023 (#90-81)

90. NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia [c] vs. Megan Bayne – STARDOM Dream Queendom

Image Credit: STARDOM

Right off the bat, this felt like a heavyweight fight. A top star against the powerhouse of the roster. The setup for this match was again simple and that’s why it worked so well. Giulia is the kind of wrestler who is just going to keep hitting Megan with everything she’s got. She wasn’t backing down no matter how much of a beating she took or no matter how many times she was stopped by a big power move. Giulia threw herself into every bump and found creative counters to match what Megan brought to the table. The drama was ramped up late too. Giulia’s contract discussions have been all over Twitter and with word that she is leaning toward WWE, a title change seemed plausible. That was bolstered by Megan hitting the F5 that has put down so many people so far, including Giulia in a recent tag. When Giulia kicked out, the reaction was perfect. This is why you protect finishers, folks. When you do a big kick out in a big match, it means something instead of doing them on every spot on the card each week for a small pop. Megan busting out a moonsault made for a great, unexpected spot. Giulia used several Northern Lights Drivers that weren’t enough before finally putting down the tough opponent with a guillotine choke in 17:02. Tremendous match. [****¼]

89. Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – AEW All Out

Image Credit: AEW

The Big E Special. They went right into slapping that meat but they’d throw in something different from time to time, like Miro hitting a very impressive standing dropkick or Hobbs busting out some suplex variations. TEAM TAZ INFLUENCE BABY. We got “slap that meat” chants. I love wrestling. The competitors obliged by throwing their bodies at each other and giving the people what they wanted. They just kept throwing bombs at each other, earning “meat forever” chants. A lot of this was simple offense like clotheslines and slams but they’d find ways to add a little something to each of them and then when they did a bigger move, it felt like it meant more. Hobbs powering up out of Game Over made for a cool spot. Miro survived the spinebuster and then countered Hobbs’ attempt at his own Game Over. Miro delivered a spinebuster of his own and then won with Game Over in 15:15. Longer than you’d expect given this type of match but they did so much with that time. Just a true heavyweight fight in the best way and one of the best examples ever of BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT. [****¼]

88. Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Great-O-Khan vs. Jon Moxley – NJPW Power Struggle

Image Credit: NJPW

The fight started before the bell and they spilled outside, brawling until a double countout in about 1:07. Of course, Mox didn’t fly to Japan for that so he issued the challenge for Falls Count Anywhere and this was restarted. They then proceeded to do my favorite thing in this kind of match: they never entered the ring. That is so my shit. They brawled all around the arena and of course, Moxley bled buckets. I thought they did a great job of using the environment from slams on the ramp to Moxley getting wheeled around and launched into stuff. Moxley even cut a bit of O-Khan’s braid which is just rude. I’ll admit that I popped for O-Khan doing the Orange Punch too. O-Khan also hit a Tombstone on the floor but Moxley survived, hit Death Rider, and won with the Bulldog Choke in 14:10. Of note, I don’t think O-Khan tapped but that he passed out. That ruled and was exactly the right kind of plunder match. I love shit like this that utilizes a stipulation well. [****¼]

87. IWGP Women’s Championship: Mercedes Moné [c] vs. Mayu Iwatani – STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom 7/13/22

Image Credit: STARDOM

All-Star Grand Queendom was the best wrestling show of the year and matches like this are why. Mercedes is my favorite wrestler of the past decade and possibly ever. Mercedes looked to bully Mayu at the opening bell as she had during the build-up but Mayu responded by taking her down and kicking her ass in and out of the ring. This felt like an evenly matched clash. Mercedes let her arrogance get her in some trouble, like when she called her shot with the Money Maker, allowing Mayu to find a counter and get some momentum going. I loved that Mayu survived a Money Maker variation by getting her foot on the ropes, not by kicking out. That’s so important. Mercedes talked some trash after hitting a Backstabber, opening the door for Mayu to pop up with a Dragon Suplex that changed the tide a bit. There were tremendous moments of desperation from each, whether it was Mercedes trying several pins in a row or grabbing Mayu’s ankle as she tried to go up top or Mayu nearly passing out before hitting a Tombstone. It added a lot to the match. Mayu won the title with a great looking Dragon Suplex after 12:56. I’ve seen people complain that this was short but I’ll continue to point out that a match can be great at 35, 15, 10, or even 5 minutes. This was action from start to finish and Mercedes’ over the top heel stuff made Mayu’s win even more satisfying. [****¼]

86. Lio Rush vs. Mike Bailey – NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 5/23/23

Image Credit: NJPW

The winner automatically qualified for the semifinals as the block leader. It was pretty clear from the start what kind of match this would be as both men are ridiculously fast and have been on their game in this tournament. From the apron standoff onward, this was great. Lio had a speed advantage but Bailey could respond by lighting him up with kicks. Bailey also took to the skies for impressive stuff like a corkscrew moonsault at the crowd really appreciated. One thing I loved here was that this didn’t just feel like two guys having a great match. You got the sense that both were really trying to get those two points and advance. There was a feeling of desperation at times, like a hurt Lio throwing his damaged shoulder into a Spear to save himself. A pair of Spanish Flies got Lio closer to winning only for Bailey to get his foot up on the Final Hour attempt. Bailey capitalized by hitting the Flamingo Driver to win in 16:43. Once again, these two prove that they were great additions to the tournament. A fast paced match with tons of action and some great late drama. [****¼]

85. Money in the Bank: Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – WWE Money in the Bank

Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight was ABSURDLY over, while Logan Paul got the most heat. Everyone went after him at the opening bell too. This moved at a wild pace with the focal point often being Paul getting targeted and guys working together to overcome things like the size of Priest. That led to them teaming up for a bit though that didn’t last long. I popped for stuff like Butch using a cricket bat as a weapon. Knight got a huge pop when he was alone but Paul cut him off, drawing more heat. Ricochet had the first big standout pop but Paul delivered a huge frog splash onto Priest on a ladder.. There were some huge spots delivered by everybody from a Ricochet springboard 450 to a Butch moonsault off a ladder. The end saw Ricochet and Paul nearly die on a spot where Ricochet brought him off the top through two tables with a Spanish Fly when they weren’t steady on the ropes. Priest sent Butch packing and then Knight fought off Priest, Nakamura, and Santos to seemingly win, only for Priest to return and stop him and send him off the top. Priest then retrieved the briefcase in 20:26. What an absolute spectacle that was. A clusterfuck in the best possible way with a surprising result. [****¼]

84. NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch [c] vs. Lyra Valkyria – NXT Halloween Havoc

Image Credit: WWE

Before the bell, Jade Cargill showed up to watch the main event and had a throne prepped for her. These two were trading stuff with Lyra standing up to Becky and giving her all that she could handle. At one point, Becky just had to resort to a simple right hand because Lyra was starting to take control. I loved Lyra hitting a sick diving leg drop and it’s especially funny because Becky’s version is like she’s just dead weight falling. I also dug the touch of showing people in the back watching, giving this a big fight feel. Lyra had Becky well scouted, avoiding the Manhandle Slam and Dis-Arm-Her a few times. When Becky finally got it applied, it felt like the finish but Lyra reached the ropes and Becky seemed to get angered by this. Lyra was also on point with her bumps, taking Diamond Dust (where did that come from?) and a DDT in ways that looked painful. She kicked out of the Manhandle Slam and Becky legitimately seemed at a loss for what to do. She went for the move again only for Lyra to counter into a pinning combination to win the gold in 16:06. It started a bit slow but once it got going, it was legitimately great. This felt like a big fight and had the added emotional boost of making a star out of Lyra. [****¼]

83. WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory [c] vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins – WWE Elimination Chamber

Image Credit: WWE

I love midcard titles being defended in matches like this. Gargano and Rollins started this and that’s a singles match I’m still hoping to see. There were no eliminations by the time all six men had entered the fray. I appreciated the intertwining stories like Theory’s history with Gargano and the Theory/Seth rivalry. Montez Ford did the biggest spot, hanging from the top of the chamber and dropping onto everyone with a splash. He also had a really good exchange with Seth and if Ford isn’t a World Champion within five years, this company is failing. Dude is a STAR. There were other memorable spots like a barrage that eliminated Reed, Theory getting jumped in a pod by Seth and Johnny, and Johnny giving Seth a rana off a pod. The Logan Paul run-in to take out Seth was expected but the camerawork clearly showed that Seth saw Logan coming, hurting the whole thing. Logan hit Seth with a Curb Stomp and Theory covered to retain in 31:24. A fantastic chamber filled with ridiculous spots. [****¼]

82. Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley – AEW Dynamite 2/1/23

Image Credit: AEW

Moxley attacked before the bell and they brawled all around the arena for a while. That included the use of a chair before they hit the ring and things officially began. Moxley was busted open pretty quickly which gave Hangman the advantage. Moxley remained defiant and the two slugged it out the way you’d want given their history. They moved into lariats, including one by Moxley outside that was similar to the one that knocked Hangman out last year. Hangman powerbombed Moxley through a table and that was a case where a table bump on TV made sense, unlike a lot of the ones AEW uses. Hangman couldn’t put Moxley away and ate a massive lariat for it. However, Hangman’s Small Package Driver looked VICIOUS. Moxley did the rare feat of kicking out of the Buckshot Lariat so Hangman applied his own Bulldog Choke only for Moxley to turn it into a pin and win in 16:31. I love that shit. Moxley should 100% know how to counter his own hold. A hard-hitting, excellent match that technically ties things up since the first match ended via injury. [****¼]

81. KAIRI and Nanae Takahashi vs. Tam Nakano and Waka Tsukiyama – STARDOM New Blood Premium

Image Credit: STARDOM

The story of Waka Tsukiyama was a big part of STARDOM’s 2022 and early 2023. At this point, she was something like 0-100 but the crowd was totally behind her. It came down to this: a loss here against two of the company’s toughest opponents would boot her from Cosmic Angels and STARDOM as a whole. I love that Waka wasn’t doing any pandering to the crowd or posing. She was focused as soon as she stepped through the curtain. Early on, KAIRI and Nanae toyed with Waka. When KAIRI asked to face Tam, Waka declined and went in for more. That was kind of the tale of the first part of this match. Waka finally got going enough to open the door for a tag to Tam on her own terms. That changed the course of the match a bit as Tam is a top name in her own right and more than able to hold her own against this caliber of opponent. Tam vs. KAIRI was far better here than it was at Wrestle Kingdom. Still, try as Waka may, she was getting worked over at every turn even when she got offense in. The crowd was way behind her and after she avoided a Takahashi senton, she came ever so close on a rollup. The late near falls were wild from the stereo tiger suplexes to Waka being pulled to safety from the popup KAIRI elbow. Waka finally got the elusive win with a tiger rollup after 21:58. Masterfully done, filled with drama, several storyline developments, and a hot crowd. Emotion from start to finish. [****¼]