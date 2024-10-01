Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2024 (#10 – 1)

10. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Roman Reigns [c] vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE WrestleMania XL

Image Credit: WWE

As much as I like seeing cool spots and innovative moves, my favorite thing is when wrestling tells a great story. And as much fun as it was to poke fun at “finish the story,” WWE did just that. The Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns rematch felt like a huge deal. Though all signs pointed to Cody pulling it off, the booking of Roman Reigns over the past few years still left that doubt in your mind, especially with the rumors of him looking to pass other milestones. This was an epic for the entire 33:25 runtime, with them having a great match but it getting boosted by the sports entertainment side of things. It was a case where the run-ins added to a match, reminding me of something like the Backlash 2000 main event. The Usos getting into it and interference from Solo Sikoa were expected but the clash between John Cena and The Rock was fun to see even if I never loved their feud. I will say, my one major issue was The Undertaker as the last run-in as it would’ve worked so much better to me if it was Stone Cold given his history with The Rock. That said, Seth Rollins in Shield gear was so well done, especially since Roman’s need for revenge led to him hitting Seth with a chair in the back, opening the door for Cody to finally beat him. This was a feel good moment and the kind of thing wrestling should have more often. A great babyface overcoming the odds and reaching the top. [****¾]

9. IYO SKY vs. Utami Hayashishita – Marigold Summer Destiny

Image Credit: Marigold

This is Utami’s dream match and it’s dubbed “Queen of Queens” since IYO started Queen’s Quest and Utami was their leader before she left STARDOM. Both wore their masks during their entrances to represent that. IYO looked motivated from the start and, after a feeling out process, was the first to gain control with a tope suicida. Everything that she did had snap and was impactful. Utami had to weather that early storm before getting her footing and returning the favor with some big blows herself. 10 minutes in and Utami was showing the effects of this hard-hitting match all over her face. IYO busted out an avalanche-delayed poison rana that looked like it could’ve killed someone and is the kind of spot that’ll be stuck in my head for a long time. Utami’s German Suplex was gorgeous and was a nod to IYO using that move when she was in STARDOM, while Bret’s Rope variation made for a great near fall. Things got even better down the stretch with stellar near falls and things like IYO delivering a sick knee strike and a goddamn Tombstone. IYO added a moonsault to get the three count in 23:01. An outstanding match that lived up to the hype. Utami is a spectacular pro wrestler and IYO is one of the best to ever do it. She looked genuinely happy to be back in Japan and her performance reflected that. [****¾]

8. Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW All Out

Image Credit: AEW

As soon as the cage started to lower, Swerve pounced. He beat on Hangman and kept looking up athe cage while doing so. Nana threw some weapons into the ring as Swerve looked to hold Hangman in place so the cage could lower on him. Nana shoved them into the ring, allowing the cage to settle and the bell to ring. It wasn’t even three minutes before the staplegun was out and both guys felt the effects. That included Swerve stapling photos of his family to Hangman’s chest and cheek. Barbed wire got brought into play when Hangman wrapped some around his arm for a lariat and both men were busted open. Swerve tried for a big lariat where he launched himself off the referee but he slipped a bit. A cinder block got brought into play because of course it did. Swerve used it as he hit Hangman with a Vertebreaker and I loved the way the spot looked. The block didn’t disintegrate, it just stayed there as Hangman’s lower back hit it and it had a real scuff mark left on his body. Madness. The Swerve Stomp through a table was also pretty sick. Hangman tried to use a giant splinter from Swerve’s burnt down house as a weapon but Swerve blocked it and used it first. A low blow turned the tide and then Hangman hit a powerbomb onto the cinder block that looked devastating. Hangman shouted that he wanted Swerve to beg for mercy as he hit him with a chair a bunch but Swerve laughed at him until he fell down. Hangman took out Swerve’s grill and injected a needle into his cheek before a chair shot to the head led to the referee calling for the bell in 31:23. I don’t even know how to describe what I just saw. I’m blown away. I do think I liked the Texas Deathmatch more but that was madness. [****¾]

7. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay – AEW Revolution

Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay may have had the greatest year ever in terms of quality PPV matches. Granted, he’s put in a position to do that more often than anyone else but the man does deliver. I have gone from a very anti-Will Ospreay wrestling fan to someone who looks forward to his matches because I feel like he’s put it all together since arriving in AEW. That strong PPV run started here against Konosuke Takeshita, who has already had some outstanding matches across the past few years. A few entries ago, I discussed my love for storytelling but this the opposite of that. There was no long-term story here and there was barely any build. Yet two of the best on the planet went out there and stole the show, putting on a spectacular match for 21:57. They just kept building and building, leading to sick bumps like the corner Brainbuster and the Oscutter getting countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Ospreay eventually won with the Hidden Blade and it came at the perfect moment. This didn’t overstay its welcome and was a rare case for AEW of a match ending at the right time instead of peaking and going another five or so minutes. I need a singles rematch on a big stage in 2025. [****¾]

6. Wonder of Stardom Championship: Natsupoi [c] vs. Hazuki – STARDOM Namba Grand Fight

Image Credit: STARDOM

My two favorites in STARDOM. This started with simple wrestling but Poi made the mistake of slapping Hazuki, who responded with one of her own and then ragdolled her all around the ring. That set the tone for an intense match that featured hard hitting strikes and both women just throwing themselves into every bump and spot. From Poi firing off some boots to Hazuki’s spot where she just wails on her opponent with forearms until they’re on the ground, this delivered exactly what I was hoping for. Hazuki sold the hell out of every moment with her facial expressions. Even if a title change wasn’t really believable here (since it’s Natsupoi’s first defense), Hazuki made you believe and that’s so important. I loved the spot where they kept hitting the ropes right after each other with shots only for Hazuki to hop over Poi and hit a German, all in one fluid motion. The back to back Bret’s Rope sentons led to a very good close call for the challenger as did her countering a move into a crossface, though the best came on a rollup. Hazuki kept dishing it out and just when it looked like she might take this, Poi caught her with a rollup to retain in 19:08. One of my favorite matches of the year. Just great stuff from start to finish and that ending was crushing. I’m a huge Poi fan but Hazuki just keeps falling short of winning a big singles title. When she eventually wins, it should be huge as long as they don’t Goto her. Pull the trigger in 2025 at the latest. [****¾]

5. NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship: Mercedes Moné [c] vs. Hazuki – NJPW Strong Style Evolved

Image Credit: NJPW

I may not love her current run but everyone knows Mercedes is one of my all-time favorites. Well right now, Hazuki is in the conversation for my current favorite and she has delivered time and time again in big matches but always comes up just short of winning a major title. The idea here was that after her last major title match loss, Hazuki went into a depression but got snapped out of it and entered this with a lot of momentum. Hazuki’s history of losses in this spot made Mercedes cocky as she talked trash and didn’t seem to take Hazuki too seriously to start. Hazuki took advantage and got going, capped by a trio of tope suicidas that took this match to the next level and really got the crowd going. From there it was trading submissions, slapping each other around, and going for broke with some breathtaking exchanges. The intensity also grew with headbutts thrown and Hazuki getting a busted nose. She hit two Codebreakers and her diving senton but when that wans’t enough, you could see Hazuki’s frustration grow. The close calls late were incredible and had me believing Hazuki could do it even though I knew she wouldn’t coming into this. Mercedes retained in 26:36 by hitting her second Moné Maker, though both looked terrible. That’s my one big gripe with this match. That move is terrible and again looked awful. She needs to just drop it. Meanwhile, Hazuki is the best wrestler you likely don’t know about. [****¾]

4. Wonder of Stardom Championship: Natsupoi [c] vs. Starlight Kid – STARDOM Dream Queendom

Image Credit: STARDOM

There weren’t many matches in 2024 that I was more excited for than this one. Two of my favorites in the semi-main event of the biggest show of STARDOM’s year. They opened with limb work, which was expected given the Xmas Eve tag. It felt like Starlight Kid was out to prove that she’s more than the high flyer and High Speed Champion of the past. Poi responded by working the arm as they both hoped to set up signature submissions. Limb work can be tedious but these two knew how to make it work. Things took a turn when Poi did a middle rope German Suplex and they both took a nasty landing. That put Poi in the driver’s seat and she pounced with a string of moves trying to put SLK away. Regardless, neither advantage lasted too long because they were so evenly matched. From there we got some absurd spots, including a ridiculous near fall on SLK’s moonsault and a great looking powerbomb. SLK used the Black Tiger Leg Killer submission and Poi used an armbar but neither woman would give up. They moved on to throw big bombs at each other and when that didn’t do it, they tried flash pins. The desperation late was palpable. SLK resorted to an avalanche Spanish Fly like her old days and Poi kicking out at one was an effective use of that spot. They’re done so often but rarely work this well. A massive Star Suplex was finally able to get SLK the title in 23:15, capping one of the best matches of the year. That delivered in spades and was everything I could want from two of the best on the planet. Magnificent. [****¾]

3. Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Bad Blood

Image Credit: WWE

Michael Cole said, “The trilogy is about to begin.” No, that was at SummerSlam. Anyway, this got off to a relatively intense start fitting of the rivalry. I thought their use of the table was rather creative instead of the same old generic spots we’re used to. A Claymore outside was followed by Punk being sent into the cell and getting busted open. Drew methodically picked him apart until Punk rallied and used a toolbox on Drew to make him bleed. What is this, a Jon Moxley match? Drew was gushing, almost like Eddie Guerrero at Judgment Day 2004. Drew went for a Claymore but Punk rolled outside to avoid it and when Punk hit the GTS, Drew rolled outside to avoid a pin. Punk applied the Sharpshooter that Drew tapped out at the last PPV but he broke it with a wrench. Drew responded with a sweet deadlift suplex off the apron and through a table. Drew survived a GTS and Punk survived an Air Raid Crash on the steel steps. When it looked like Drew had a bag of thumbtacks, it turned out to be beads, referencing the whole bracelet gimmick. Drew missed a Claymore and took a sick bump on the steel steps. Punk shoved the beads down his throat and won with the GTS after 31:23. The match they needed to have. This was the war we’ve wanted from them and was a fantastic throwback to when Hell in a Cell matches actually felt violent. [****¾]

2. Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay – AEW Dynasty

Image Credit: AEW

I know AEW PPVs usually deliver but at $50 a pop, I try to pick and choose which ones I order. The card for Dynasty didn’t blow me away and I probably would’ve skipped it had it not been for Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay. The guy I consider to easily be the greatest wrestler to ever live against the guy who so many people say is the best right now. A true dream match. It’s one of those cases where nothing I say can truly capture how good this was. It’s in the conversation for one of the 10 best matches I’ve ever seen and yet it’s only #2 this year, which is saying something. The ridiculous top rope Tiger Suplex, the Oscutter getting countered with a brutal knee, the “we’re not worthy” chants from the St. Louis crowd, the final staredown ahead of the closing stretch, and the goddamn Tiger Driver. Just a barrage of memorable moments packaged together in a truly special match. Ospreay picked up the win with Hidden Blade after 32:40 to cap something unbelievably good. I know wrestling is subjective and not every match is for everyone but this feels like the kind of thing that’s universal. Anyone who loves wrestling can appreciate this match and honestly, even people who don’t love it will probably like it. It’s that good. [*****]

1. AEW World Championship vs. Career Match: Swerve Strickland [c] vs. Bryan Danielson – AEW All In

Image Credit: AEW

Bryan got a very emotional video package followed by “The Final Countdown” for his entrance. I was very emotional throughout this as Bryan is my all-time favorite and the person I feel is the GOAT. Brie, Birdie, and Buddy were front row. Bryan delivered a NASTY Divorce Court to start and that gave him a target in Swerve’s arm. Swerve turned things around and got help from hitting the DVD on a ring bell and busted Bryan open. Swerve then dragged Bryan over to his family and mocked them as Bryan was battered. Bryan avoided the Swerve Stomp and somehow turned it into the Regal Stretch. Imagine someone being that good at wrestling. Bryan busted out a goddamn top rope Tiger Suplex which is ridiculous. Swerve countered the Cattle Mutilation into the Vertebreaker which brought out doctors to check on Bryan though Swerve chased them off. From there, the champ hit the Swerve Stomp and several House Calls as Bryan was out on his knees. Bryan stared at his family as he took all of these moves and kicked out. Looking at them powered him up though as he started to get to his feet and no sell the kicks before slapping Swerve in an emotional spot. In an even sicker spot, Bryan hit the Busaiku Knee and Swerve just brushed it off. Bryan kicked out of Big Pressure and the place came unglued. When Swerve had this win lined up, Hagman hopped the guardrail and started throwing people around. Security had to stop him as Swerve watched. That opened the door for Bryan to hit the Busaiku Knee again for two. He added another one to block Swerve’s flipping lariat, then slapped on the LeBelle Lock and Swerve tried to break it, so Bryan snapped his fingers, turned it into the Rings of Saturn, and got the submission victory in 26:00. Bryan is my favorite ever so yes, this was perfect. [*****]