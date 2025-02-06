Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2024 (#20 – 11)

20. Gabe Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – NJPW G1 Climax 8/8/24

Image Credit: NJPW

Right off the bat, they gave me what I wanted, with Gabe bring the aggressive and ZSJ looking to combat that by goading him into submissions and such. ZSJ’s chest was red within a minute or so, showing how hard Gabe was dishing out the punishment. As expected, ZSJ was ready to give it back to him, leading to a classic Shibata/Ishii moment where they sat cross-legged in front of each other and traded slaps. Gabe even looked at the camera and told Shibata to watch. I loved Gabe opting to bite ZSJ in the middle of it, giving a middle finger to what came before him. He’s a disrespectful little shit and I mean that in the best way possible. ZSJ shut up the punk in Gabe with some shots that were tough enough to knock him down. When Gabe hit the Tombstone, I thought he picked up the upset, showing how well they had done this match as it made me believe in a result I didn’t initially think could happen. That ended up just being another mark for this to get taken up a notch as they just kept building and delivering. When they reached the 15 minute mark, they were spent but got up for more slaps. Sabre finally trapped him in a submission and Gabe got up, shouting that he would never submit. So Sabre reworked it to another brutal submission and Gabe passed out at the 16:20 mark. That rocked. An outstanding hard hitting match with one of my favorite finishes of the year. [****½]

19. AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay [c] vs. PAC – AEW All Out

Image Credit: AEW

The crowd was hot for this so PAC wisely took a powder to stall momentum. PAC took to the skies first only for Will to answer with his own dive moments later. The mirror stuff about European high flyers was clearly a focal point. Ricochet was watching on a monitor in the back for obvious reasons. Will gained an upper hand by going back to the skies with the Sasuke Special and his handspring elbow. Remember when Tajiri first did that and it blew minds but now it’s so commonplace? The spot where Will caught a PAC moonsault only to have it turned into a tornado DDT was a perfect look at what this match was. They moved into higher impact moves from there like a BRUTAL release German Suplex and Poison Rana on the apron, both by PAC. Seriously though, the neck bumps are wild. Is Will trying to not walk by the time he’s 40. They just kept building and building with bigger and better spots. The Hidden Blade near fall was fantastic and not a case of overdoing things. They then one upped that great close call with another when Will landed on his feet on an avalanche Poison Rana and hit another Hidden Blade. PAC countered the Storm Breaker into a sick rana that Will rolled through for a Styles Clash. He added one more Hidden Blade to retain in 20:36. Outstanding match. Ospreay was on one hell of a role in 2024 PPV matches. [****½]

18. Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Image Credit: AEW

A match that was actually for the sickos. My first live ROH show was in 2006 and it saw Bryan in the main event while Shingo nearly stole the show in a six-man tag right beforehand. So this is pretty cool. Bryan looked to target the knee while Shingo just overpowered him whenever he could. Shingo caught a diving Bryan outside with a twisting suplex that dropped Bryan on his head. It’s not a Bryan match unless he gets dropped on his head. They had doctors check on Bryan (as usual) before Shingo took control inside for a bit. Bryan turned the tide with some elbows and an avalanche back suplex but he took a brunt of the fall too. That’s where this really started to pick up. It became a battle of Shingo’s power against Bryan’s technical skill and Shingo’s power was winning out as Bryan was battered. Shingo hit Pumping Bomber and Made in Japan but Bryan managed to kick out. Bryan couldn’t even stand despite the kick out. Shingo added his own MMA elbows but Bryan caught a sliding lariat into an armbar and suddenly had life. Shingo survived that and the Busaiku Knee and they just kept going at it. He powerebombed out of a triangle choke but Bryan caught him in another armbar and Shingo submitted in 19:58. Just outstanding wrestling because Bryan is the greatest to ever do it and Shingo is fantastic. Better than the Okada/Bryan match from last year. [****½]

17. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther [c] vs. Sami Zayn – WWE WrestleMania XL

Image Credit: WWE

Sami got his ass kicked from the start but he got his licks in, evidenced by Gunther’s chest being red. Gunther threw vicious chops back, which has to suck in 40 degree weather (commentary has given us so many weather updates tonight). Sami found a way to throw some suplexes yet he couldn’t muster a lot of momentum against the champion. Sami survived the powerbomb but was still barely standing, except when he busted out the Helluva Kick for a near fall. Gunther delivered two more powerbombs, yet Sami again kicked out and Gunther wasn’t sure what to do. Nobody really ever survives that much. I liked Gunther talking smack to Sami’s wife in the crowd and her response was “it’s over for you.” That’s a top-tier level of confidence. That triggered Gunther to go off and spam powerbombs. He wouldn’t cover though, continuing the assault and even hitting a top rope splash. Sami fired up and delivered a Helluva Kick followed by a BRAINBUSTAAAAA from the top. He added another Helluva Kick and ended Gunther’s legendary reign at the 15:26 mark. An outstanding match that built and only got better. The emotion from Sami’s wife, his comeback, Gunther being an asshole, and that finish with the BRAINBUSTAAAA was phenomenal. [****½]

16. Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – AEW Dynamite 7/10/24

Image Credit: AEW

I don’t see it get talked about much but Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page had one of the best trilogies in wrestling history. Their matches over the AEW World Title during Hangman’s reign were tremendous and we got to see them go at it once more during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. This one had the twist that Hangman was an unhinged man and totally different from the guy he was when he held the gold. There was also the caveat of Jeff Jarrett as a guest enforcer and he had issues with Hangman. You knew the action would deliver, as it always does with these two. However, what really took it over the top was the level of drama here. It was a rare case where both men made sense as winners. Bryan winning would give him a shot at the World Title on a huge show while Hangman winning would add another chapter to his epic feud with Swerve. A big moment saw a ref bump, which mean Jarrett was able to hop in and stop Hangman from using his belt as a weapon. Other than that though, there were no shenanigans and Jarrett was a fair ref afterward. The closing stretch with the Buckshot counter and Bryan turning a Crossface into a pinning combination to win was masterful. That went 25:46, which was the perfect length though I could watch these two forever. [****½]

15. IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani [c] vs. Syuri – STARDOM Ittenyon Gate

Image Credit: STARDOM

Two of the best in the world in a big main event. I can’t ask for much more than that. This was hard hitting and fast paced right from the opening bell whether it was stiff kicks or Dragon Suplexes on the apron. It felt like two big stars throwing their best shots to overcome the other like a lot of big matches should be. Surprisingly, Mayu won a strike exchange so Syuri responded with some vicious sounding kicks. Mayu wasn’t going to be bested in any avenue though, hitting her own corner dropkick that looked and sounded brutal. The same went for some sickening headbutts that were traded. That’s the kind of back and forth affair this was. The final few minutes kept that trend up but with bigger offensive moves and you got the sense that Mayu wanted a definitive win, not one with a simple rollup. She was trying everything, especially since she hasn’t been able to beat Syuri in recent outings. Mayu seemed to make a big mistake, going for an extra Dragon Suplex that might not have been needed which saw Syuri’s legs hit the ropes, breaking up a pin. That opened the door for a Syuri comeback but it was short-lived as Mayu cut her off with a superkick and won with her ridiculous Poison Rana in 19:06. Outstanding pro wrestling and a match that was just as good if not better than everything in the Tokyo Dome later that day. Special stuff. [****½]

14. High Speed Championship: Mei Seira [c] vs. Hazuki – STARDOM Supreme Fight

Image Credit: STARDOM

This was everything you want in a High Speed Title match. They went hard as hell from the opening bell, moving quickly and almost never taking a breather. Hazuki threw everything into her spots, whether it was some stiff kicks or her trio of aggressive tope suicidas. There was a great spot where both were down only to do stereo kip ups and get right back into the fast paced fight. The only time the pace somewhat slowed was when Mei was trying to choke out Hazuki but even that felt like a struggle. The same goes for Hazuki going all ZSJ with submissions that transitioned into other submissions. Hazuki’s corner Codebreaker looked better than ever as I’d buy it as a match ender with how Mei took it. The frantic battle of flash pins in the closing minute was outstanding, featuring several near falls that I bit on but the bell ultimately rang as the 15:00 time limit expired. Incredible pro wrestling and everything to love about this division. Hazuki had an incredible year. [****½]

13. IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani [c] vs. Sareee – STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom

Image Credit: STARDOM

These two have a history, shown in the video package. Right from the start, it felt like Sareee had the upper hand. She took things to the mat when she wanted to, she threw Mayu around into chairs outside, and she controlled the pace. She slowed it down, she sped it up, she dictated everything and Mayu had to play catch up. That’s not to say this was one-sided because Mayu was doing her thing as well, throwing some stiff kicks and giving it back as good as she got at points. Mayu did look to be in trouble but responded with a Dragon Suplex on the apron and a tope suicida, turning the tide. However, the true thing that took this match to the next level was a slap from Sareee that felt disrespectful. It led to Mayu responding with big shots and upped the ante in terms of animosity and intensity. They started dropping each other on their heads with a barrage of suplexes that would rival almost any match you’ve ever seen. The same goes for the late headbutts, especially since it felt like Mayu was throwing them with more aggression than I typically see from her. In the end, Mayu had to unload the clip, hitting multiple suplexes, a moonsault, and the Two Step Dragon Suplex to finally win in 20:26. A spectacular match that lived up to the hype, didn’t overstay its welcome, and told a great story that anyone could understand. Sareee has delivered in spades in all year long, while, Mayu is on the shortlist of people who have a legitimate claim to the best in the world. [****¾]

12. AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland [c] vs. Will Ospreay – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Image Credit: AEW

Will had a Hayabusa tribute mask during his entrance. Right off the bat, this was something special. The stuff they did looked incredible following the slog that was Naito/Moxley. When Will snapped the rana off the guardrail, you knew you were watching something outstanding. That’s a wild spot to just casually do. Swerve targeted the arm for a bit but got cocky and started throwing disrespectful strikes, which Will was more than happy to give back. I was blown away by the Swerve Stomp to the outside onto the announce table. The fact that the table didn’t break made it so much worse. I really liked how Swerve got his forearms up to block Hidden Blade but that it still hurt him to do so. That’s one of those little things that adds to a match rather than just countering each other like you’re invincible. We got our first official finisher kick out when Will hit Stormbreaker. Swerve followed that up by hitting his own Hidden Blade only to miss the Swerve Stomp. Will’s next Hidden Blade then took out the referee meaning it was time for shenanigans. That gave us Don Callis and his trusty screwdriver, which is how he beat Omega last year. Nana shoved Callis to the mat so Will went after him but held up. That hesitation allowed Swerve to capitalize and hit the Swerve Stomp for two. He pounced and did the arm breaker spot followed by the House Call for another near fall. I think that should’ve been the finish. Will tried to continue but could barely stand so Swerve added another House Call and won with the JML Driver in 27:04. One of the best matches of the year. Will’s PPV run between the Takeshita match, the Bryan match, and this is one of the greatest ever. Incredible pro wrestling in terms of action itself but the added story bits of Will not being able to reach that next level that Swerve goes to was great. [****¾]

11. Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka

Image Credit: AEW

Their match at WrestleDream received the rare full ***** rating from me. The opening minutes of this featured the expected great technical wrestling these guys are known for. It was a true struggle that felt like two all-time greats who were out to prove they were indeed the greatest to ever do it. The transition and counter wrestling was brilliant but I really liked the twists. ZSJ made the first mistake in a rare unforced error, rolling into the ropes and messing up his leg because of it. Like a shark smelling blood, Bryan pounced and destroyed it. ZSJ sold the shit out of it, struggling to walk and looking like he was being tortured. Even when he got something going, like a neck snap using his leg, he’d drop to the mat in a heap. I loved the way ZSJ would be in trouble only to snap off something like trapping Bryan in an abdominal stretch. It made sense and didn’t see him use his damaged leg while also being perfectly in line with the kind of offense he’d use anyway. Then came the spot that has kind of gone viral. While sitting in a submission, Bryan and Zack started trading VICIOUS slaps and kicks that looked capable of knocking the other man out. That kicked up the intensity here with them trading strikes and even headbutts in the next section. Since he’s been using Cattle Mutilation in the build, it makes that ZSJ would have it scouted when it got applied. He countered and delivered the Zack Driver for a stellar near fall. The shots Bryan rained on Sabre in retaliation were some of the best he’s ever thrown. The final few minutes here were outstanding. They did some of their best counter wrestling from Bryan using a ZSJ submission that ZSJ knew how to reverse to Bryan having ZSJ’s European Clutch scouted. And right at the end, ZSJ looked like he’d pull Bryan into a submission only to tweak it to a crucifix pin, getting the three in 32:46. A masterful ending that sets up a rubber match, especially since ZSJ didn’t tap Bryan like he wanted. The first outing was a perfect dream match and this was different as it evolved to two stubborn bastards wanting to one up and hurt the other. [****¾]