Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2024 (#50 – 41)

50. Goddesses of Stardom Championship: Crazy Star [c] vs. FWC – STARDOM Golden Week Fight Tour 5/5/24

I said it throughout the year but STARDOM quietly had the best tag division of 2024. Here, shortly after Hazuki and Mei Seira had a great singles match, they brought that energy to a tag that also included Suzu Suzuki and Koguma. This was High Speed all the way, with both teams seemingly never stopping and keeping the action at a wild pace from start to finish. We got things like a super rana, suplexes, and a vicious pump kick all in the first half and they never let up. I will say that a few things might’ve moved too quickly. For example, FWC did a double dropkick spot and it was hard to tell whether Mei rolled away from it or was selling a phantom kick. Even the slower moments, like Hazuki trapping Mei in an especially violent looking crossface, didn’t really slow the pace because of the intensity as they fought through the spot. I liked how Suzu and Koguma brought a harder hitting battle to combat the ridiculous pace of Mei vs. Hazuki. Like, Koguma got DROPPED on a German but popped up and traded forearms with Suzu. Mei and Hazuki got the final exchange to themselves, reliving their classic and Mei survived a lot but stayed down after a Brainbuster, giving us new champions in 22:14. One hell of a main event with a ton of action and a surprising result as I expected Crazy Star to hold the titles for a while. Crying Mei was sad but I’ll always pop for Hazuki wins. [****¼]

49. Bryan Danielson vs. PAC – AEW Beach Break 7/3/24

I’ve said it often, even several times during this list, but AEW is at its best for me when I get stuff like this. Just two phenomenal wrestlers doing what they do best. This is the kind of thing that it felt like Bryan was dying to do on his way out and he got to deliver against PAC on this night. PAC might not be booked at the same level as Bryan but this match was laid out so they could come across as equals. PAC targeted the neck and went for the Brutalizer whenever he could. It was like he was more interested in hurting Bryan than securing the win. In fact, he outwrestled Bryan throughout but his obsession with hurting or even humiliating Bryan cost him at several points. Bryan sold the hell out of the neck work and his rally included the Busaiku Knee and even the LeBell Lock. Once he failed with the LeBell Lock, you kind of knew that the finish wouldn’t involve that move. That turned out to be true as a final series of reversals saw Bryan turn another Brutalizer attempt into a crucifix pin at the 16:44 mark. Come on, we all knew this would be awesome and they more than delivered. [****¼]

48. NEVER Openweight Championship: HENARE [c] vs. Hiromu Takahashi – NJPW Road to Destruction 9/9/24

For the most part, you avoid the “Road to” shows in New Japan like the plague these days. But every once in a while they deliver some big matches and once I saw HENARE against Hiromu Takahashi lined up, I had to make time for it. This was everything I always wanted from this title. If it’s Openweight, actually let junior heavyweights contend for it. Hiromu has been ready to move up for years anyway. Still, he is undersized in this bout so they played that up. He used his speed and elusiveness while HENARE could just throttle him with big offense. Hiromu wasn’t about to outmatched in strikes, dishing out some vicious chops to hold his own. For 25:02, Hiromu was able to stand toe-to-toe with one of the hardest hitters in wrestling. Commentary kind of summed this up well by saying Hiromu is a guy who will take five shots to dish out the sixth but it’s hard to survive five shots from someone like HENARE. This didn’t follow the traditional New Japan formula where it started slow and built to a hot finish. It was great from start to finish. Hiromu kept countering Streets of Rage and surviving whatever HENARE threw at him, lasting longer than any prior junior in this environment. HENARE finally hit Streets of Rage to retain, ending one of the better New Japan matches of 2024. [****¼]

47. 5STAR Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Saya Kamitani vs. Starlight Kid – STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 8/28/24

This was a real test for Saya’s heel stuff as she was in there against a red hot, popular face in Starlight Kid. It worked. Granted, she didn’t overdo the HATE stuff and instead was kind of just the Saya we all knew and loved except with a mean streak, but we’ll take it, especially since the HATE stuff hasn’t really worked. Saya took control after a brawl outside and was on her game. She was stopping to talk trash and taunt the fans as she beat on SLK. Starlight Kid found some success by attacking the leg, doing some serious wrenching on her Stretch Muffler. This is where Saya really felt like she came into her own as a heel, making slight alterations to her signature moves in ways that didn’t change her style too much but were just heel enough. I loved the late spot where SLK popped up after eating a boot only for Saya to put her down with a spin kick. From there, they started trading bigger moves, capped by Saya winning with the Star Crusher in 15:53. Saya’s best work as a heel to that point and something that further proved Starlight Kid was ready to be a top face. Not much else to say other than that was an awesome match. [****¼]

46. Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan [c] vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE SummerSlam

I was at this show live and what an atmosphere there was for this. The crowd was heavily engaged on everything going on and it was great. I loved the way this match was set up. Little things like Liv stalling only to get tricked by Rhea led to a huge pop without them having to overdo anything. Wrestling can be so simple when done right. The shoulder focus made sense to give Liv the upper hand and I think Rhea popping the shoulder back into place was a cool spot. Doing it twice was kind of weird though. The stuff involving Dom was incredible and got an unreal reaction. The false finish on Oblivion was one of the best I can recall and Dom distracting the ref to allow Liv to win in 15:53 was great. The pop for Dom and Liv kissing was the third biggest of the night. One of my favorite matches all year and some brilliant storytelling. Dom became even sleazier, Liv’s title reign wasn’t cut off too soon, and sympathetic Rhea became an even bigger babyface. There were many matches technically better but this was one of the top when it came to crowd investment. [****¼]

45. Goddesses of Stardom Championship: FWC [c] vs. wing*gori – STARDOM The Conversion

Honestly, these were probably the two best tag teams in wrestling all year. They’re all stablemates so it started out respectfully enough but it got heated quick. After some solid exchanges to open things, it progressed to include some stiff strikes and kicks, with Hazuki showing a lot of aggression. I love when she brings that side out. The Hazuki/Hanan battle was everything I wanted and saw them throw forearms like they hated each other. Both teams showed off the kind of tandem offense that makes them the best duos around right now. There was a section where Saya delivered at least 20 chops in a row on Hazuki who slowly faded to the mat as she got lit up. Down the stretch, all four ladies got a chance to shine and the drama ramped up with some close calls. No part of me expected a title change coming in but they made me believe. Saya’s powerslam off Bret’s Rope was cool but Koguma’s high angle belly to belly was even better. The finish saw Hazuki hit Saya with a stalling suplex before taking out Hanan with a tope suicida as Koguma came off the top with a splash on Saya to win in 19:23. One hell of a tag match that lived up to the hype, further cementing these teams as the best in wrestling right now. While wing*gori was out to prove something, FWC treated this as a typical defense only to get the intensity ramped up and they sent back the challenge. It might be my favorite opener of any PPV this year. [****¼]

44. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné [c] vs. Kris Statlander – AEW Full Gear

It was like Mercedes Moné heard the talk that her AEW run has been disappointing and set out to silence those critics on this night. What helped here is that this was an ideal opponent. Mercedes is often at her best against very good wrestlers with impressive offense that she can bump for. Right off the bat, she was throwing herself into every bump and ensuring that Kris’ already great offense looked even better. Mercedes also dug deep into her bag, busting out things like a sweet rana off the apron in one of the bigger spots early on. I really liked how heel she was in this. She wasn’t out there just trying to have a great match, she was willing to do things like take a quick countout victory or using the ropes for leverage on a pin. That’s exactly what a heel character like herself should do. Of course, Statlander was too tough to go down quickly, rallying and giving us some of the best work of her career during this 19:23 encounter. I liked that Mercedes went to the Meteora too often and Statlander managed to catch one, turning it into a powerbomb. Little smart things like that gave this a boost. That turned the tide and saw Statlander get going for a while, meaning more great bumping for Mercedes. The closing stretch was then even better with some fantastic back and forth. My favorite part might’ve been the finish as the Moné Maker wasn’t enough and when Mercedes got set up for Statlander’s finisher, she attacked the damaged leg before sending Kris throat first into the ropes and winning on kind of a fluke. Allowed for a potential rematch while being a satisfying ending. [****¼]

43. Hazuki vs. Starlight Kid – STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight

Starlight Kid wanted this to be a sort of #1 contender’s match for the white belt though that wasn’t confirmed. Meanwhile, Hazuki has been extra aggressive since losing to Natsupoi. Far too often are matches supposed to be filled with hatred and yet end up as a typical bout. That wasn’t the case here. SLK opened with a dropkick and the two just traded stiff shots, snug forearms, and violent offense from bell to bell. There was no slow down or things like chain wrestling. These two really feel like they hate each other. Of course, SLK still worked the legs to set the stage for submission attempts and even those looked brutal. SLK talking trash led to Hazuki bloodying her and that triggered something in Hazuki, who started to try and remove SLK’s mask to a rare chorus of boos for her. They threw headbutts and only got more violent as this went on. Then, it all concluded when SLK caught her with the Momo Latch for a flash win in 19:19. Everything I wanted. An absolute war that furthered the stories of both women so well. After the bell, Hazuki snapped even further, throwing the referee into chairs and then using scissors to remove Starlight Kid’s mask. [****¼]

42. AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm [c] vs. Mariah May – AEW All In

The two came face to face to start and you got the sense that Toni was heartbroken that this even had to take place. They went right into trading strikes from there though and this was on. Mariah’s apron sunset flip bomb came of well and then she spat at Luther to garner more heat. Mariah busted out a spinning side slam which I felt was a nod to Xena who was shortly in Club Venus with her. Toni fired up and rallied but Mariah kept finding ways to cut her off. Mariah hit Luther and then slapped her mom in the front row. I do feel they should’ve built to that moment better. They kind of showed the mom quickly and then we got this. There was no build to it. Toni busted Mariah open with a piledriver on the steel steps. She got going after that and used Storm Zero for a near fall. They went into a spot of trading blows that led to a standing ovation, it was that good. Mina Shirakawa was stunned in the audience. Toni couldn’t bring herself to use the shoe as a weapon and it cost her as Mariah countered Storm Zero into a pin. She then fired off some knee strikes and hit her own Storm Zero to win the title in 15:13. The right decision and a great match that had a few awkward moments but worked very well overall. I was totally into a lot of the storytelling aspects here. [****¼]

41. Blood & Guts: Team AEW vs. Team Elite – AEW Dynamite 7/24/24

Like Anarchy in the Arena, Blood and Guts has become a staple for AEW. It’s for fans who complain that WWE’s version of War Games is watered down (even though I’d rank most of their War Games ahead of Blood and Guts and a lot of WCW iterations). The 2024 installment was along those lines, giving us a lot of violence and blood while going a bit longer than it should’ve (this clocked in at a whopping 49:03). That said, there was also some personal joy I got of this from in how hilariously uncomfortable Kazuchika Okada looked in this environment. He seemed to have no clue what to do. The flow of a match like this always works since it’s a series of hot tags and the crowd eats it all up. We also got so many memorable spots throughout, too many to name. I will say, my biggest gripe with this came from the finish. Having it end with a lengthy promo and the threat of burning Jack Perry again pretty much fell flat. Otherwise though, this was some high quality TV. [****½]