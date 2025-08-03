Pantoja’s Top 50 Matches In SummerSlam History: #10-1

10. WWF Intercontinental Championship: Bret Hart [c] vs. British Bulldog – 1992

Man, Bret Hart was on a hell of a run in this era. This was the first (of two times) that the Intercontinental Title headlined a PPV in a singles match. It felt like a big deal given Bret’s rising star status (he’d be WWE Champion by the end of the year) and Bulldog being beloved by the Wembley crowd. There’s so much to like throughout this match. Yes, it gets off to a relatively slow start but you can see them building to something bigger. The crowd was engaged from start to finish and the constant picture-in-picture shots of a torn Diana Smith added to the drama. Bret knew how to make stuff work as even a prolonged sleeper hold felt like a big deal here. Bret always had the technical upper hand and then Bulldog would snap off a power move to shift the momentum. The finish is also brilliant as Bulldog drops down on a Bret sunset flip to secure the win in 25:40. He was the one to use a smart, technical move to win. Fantastic match, Bulldog gets a huge win, the emotion was off the charts. A deserved main event. [****½]

9. WWF Championship Steel Cage Match: Bret Hart [c] vs. Owen Hart – 1994

I’ve seen a lot of people be divided on this match. Some say that it’s boring and a slog without much action, while others call it the greatest steel cage match in history. I’m not fully on either side but I’m clearly much closer to the latter. This is phenomenal. I do think it goes a bit too long at 32:17 but I love the structure. It’s a cage match built completely around trying to escape the cage. Sure they have disdain for each other and there’s some bitter stuff in there, yet the concept of winning remains what’s most important. At the end of the day, it was about who was the best Hart. I still say WWE missed the boat by not giving Owen the Backlund run in 1994. Like the 1992 Bret/Bulldog match, this also had the added drama of Hart family members being shown in the crowd, leading to Bulldog and the Anvil getting involved after the bell. I do really like the ending as it again focused on both men trying to escape and Owen got his leg stuck in the cage, leaving him to dangle upside down helplessly as Bret got to the floor to retain. It’s not the best cage match ever to me but it’s comfortably in the top five. [****½]

8. Unsanctioned Street Fight: Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – 2002

After more than four years, this was Shawn Michaels’ big return to the ring. As good as he was in the 90s, I think Shawn’s run during the 2000s was far superior and it all started here. This was meant to be a violent war between two former friends turned bitter enemies and that’s exactly what we got. Right from the start, they lived up to the street fight billing. Shawn came out on fire but HHH gained control and dominated. They sold it so well that Shawn made a mistake by accepting this match given his broken back and HHH attacked it viciously. Every chair shot or backbreaker felt like it was so much worse than when done in any other match. Shawn’s comeback is the stuff of legend and the splash through the table is the kind of thing that I feel should have been replayed more over time. This is another match where I adore the finish. Shawn doesn’t win with Sweet Chin Music or anything like that. He wins a street fight with a jackknife pin, almost out of desperation, after a grueling 27:20. An epic match that marked the return of a legendary wrestler [****½]

7. World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Christian [c] vs. Randy Orton – 2011

I know it was pretty one-sided but the Christian vs. Randy Orton feud in 2011 produced a bunch of awesome matches. A “Let’s go Christian” chant broke out during this even though he was the heel because he was putting on a show. The fans were totally into this from the start and it felt like a big deal. Orton had an RKO reversed into the Killswitch and everyone bought that as the finish but Orton kicked out. Orton’s snap powerslam through the table in the corner was wild. They just kept building and building with exciting hardcore stuff until the excellent ending. Christian springboarded off the second rope right into an RKO on the steps in 23:43. Who says you can’t do a great No Holds Barred match without blood and in the PG world? These two went out and had a fantastic match. It was creative, we had the storytelling of Christian going to darker places and the play off of their history, as well as some seriously big time spots. I loved this match. [****½]

6. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar [c] vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe – 2017

Sometimes, a match gets announced and you know exactly what you want from it. That was the case here. I wanted to see four badass wrestlers go to war and that’s just what happened. For 20:52, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns engaged in a chaotic affair. Joe, Reigns and Brock were all great, but this felt like the Strowman show. He murdered Brock with three table spots, causing the champ to be taken out on a stretcher. I didn’t love the overdone stretcher job and return spot, but I get that Brock had to come back. Either way, it was great to see Brock sell that much for someone on the current roster. I also wish Joe did a bit more. Other than that, this was all kinds of phenomenal. Braun threw chairs, we got the broken guardrail spot, Strowman looked like a star and the action never slowed down. The multi-man match doesn’t always work for the WWE, but they pulled it off as well as they ever have here. Brock ended up retaining by hitting Reigns with the F5 to win this absolute spectacle. Some may find this preposterous, but this is in the conversation for best SummerSlam main event of all-time. I loved it. [****½]

5. WWF Intercontinental Championship: Mr. Perfect [c] vs. Bret Hart – 1991

This match holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, I’d always rent three wrestling tapes from my local video store. Royal Rumble 1992, Survivor Series 1992, and SummerSlam 1991. So this is something I’ve seen more than almost any other match in history. I love how energetic these early 90s crowds were. Bret did a crucifix in the opening minutes and they lost their shit on a near fall. You could tell these guys were out to make sure the other looked great. Both bumped their asses off for each other whether it was Bret’s signature corner sternum bump or Perfect selling everything like he was on the verge of death. We also get a prime example of why you protect finishers. When Bret kicked out of the Perfect Plex, it actually mattered. Nobody had done so before and it helped sell Bret as a big deal. The drama swings late are fantastic and when Bret finally wins with the Sharpshooter after 18:04, you knew that a star was born. One of my all-time favorite matches. [****½]

4. AJ Styles vs. John Cena – 2016

Their first match at Money in the Bank was marred by interference from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. With them on Raw after the draft, AJ Styles wanted another match with John Cena to prove that he was better. No excuses. Like their first encounter, AJ was confident and shouted “WE’VE BEEN THROUGH THIS BEFORE, YOU CAN’T STOP ME!” when getting the early upper hand. That overconfidence cost him a bit and Cena turned things around, leading to a fantastic back and forth display. They did go deep into the finisher kickout barrage, which I don’t always love, but they didn’t go overboard here. My favorite thing about this was that it was a straight up wrestling match. No nonsense, no bull. Just two of the best ever trying to see who the better man was. Cena’s middle rope Attitude Adjustment, which has beaten AJ before, failed. I totally bought that as the finish. Cena sold the disbelief perfectly. It was as if he realized, right there, that AJ was indeed better. AJ avoided another AA and hit the Styles Clash followed by the Phenomenal Forearm to end it at 23:10. An incredible match by two incredible performers. Their chemistry is off the charts and this did wonders for AJ. For all the guys that Cena never properly put over (Bray, Owens, Rusev, etc.), they got it completely right with AJ. He beat Cena clean and went on to win the WWE World Title. This was everything I want a dream match to be and more. [****¾]

3. No Disqualifications Match: Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk – 2013

Image Credit: WWE

Up to this point in his WWE return, Brock lost to Cena (in an excellent match) and had a shit feud with Triple H that spawned three matches. They began with a slugfest and Brock was too much. Punk used Brock’s arrogance against him and the crowd was rabid for Punk. He got going but was distracted by Heyman and Lesnar took back over. Brock tossed Punk over the table and hit a belly to belly outside. He and Heyman belittled Punk in between the onslaught. Punk got in some hope spots, but Brock always had an answer due to his power. Brock went all Eddie Guerrero with the Three Amigos for a near fall. A chair was brought into play, adding to the violence. Brock tried the F5 but Punk grabbed Heyman to block. That allowed Punk to hit the GTS but Heyman broke up the count. Heyman’s reaction to realizing he was alone with Punk was perfect. Punk chased him, only to walk right into an F5 attempt. Punk countered into a tornado DDT in an awesome moment for another near fall. Punk slapped on the anaconda vise and Heyman brought a chair in. Punk broke the hold and hit Heyman before putting the submission on him. Brock MURDERED him with a chair shot. A lifeless Punk took an F5 onto a steel chair for the finish in 25:14. They told the David vs. Goliath story so well and had the kind of match Brock needed. He looked like a monster, while Punk was a great underdog babyface. His offense and comeback all made sense. This was stellar and the best singles Brock match of the decade. [****¾]

2. WWF Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Edge & Christian [c] vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz – 2000

This match holds a special place in my heart. SummerSlam 2000 was actually the first PPV I ever bought on DVD so I watched this so often. I know this almost spot-for-spot. It’s the perfect use of this match (that they somehow did slightly better the second time around). Each weapon was used perfectly and they absolutely captivated the crowd from the opening bell. That Bubba Bomb spot off the ladder is one I recreated a lot with my action figures. The Lita run-in gets an INSANE pop as she stopped Edge and Christian from winning. It felt like that would lead to a Hardys win but Matt was then knocked backward through two tables and the match was wide open again. The spot where Jeff and D-Von dangled from the titles is perfectly done and the crowd lost their minds for it. Edge and Christian then pulled down the titles to retain in 14:51. Absolutely incredible. It’s perfect and yet, as I said, they still managed to somehow best it. Just an unbelievable thing to witness. [*****]

1. WWE Championship: John Cena [c] vs. Daniel Bryan – 2013

Triple H was the special referee. Cena had the big elbow pad due to his injury. It literally looked like he had a baseball in there. They traded mat work as Cena used his power for an upper hand. Despite this, he couldn’t break Bryan’s bridge, which led to a monkey flip. Bryan went for the Yes Lock and Cena had to scamper outside. After powering out of a surfboard attempt, it was Cena’s turn to try his finish. Bryan got free but was launched off the apron into the announce table. Cena took over and busted out a powerbomb. Nikki and Brie discussed that on Total Divas because Bryan’s balls were in Cena’s face. Seriously. As Bryan fought back, the crowd came unglued. He hit the running elbow and went into the yes kicks. Cena ducked the final one and it’s FIVE MOVES OF DOOM time. Bryan avoided the five knuckle shuffle at first but still got hit with it. He escaped the AA and nailed a missile dropkick for two. Bryan’s kicks are targeted at the elbow. He countered the STF into one of his own (correctly applied). Cena powered out but took some suplexes and got put in the Yes Lock. Again, Cena got free, but Bryan transitioned to another submission. He was relentless. Cena survived and hit the AA for two. They fought up top, where Bryan hit the rare release superplex. It’s brilliant because he avoided the bump by staying in tree of woe position. A diving headbutt got two and now, Cena must resort to drawing Bryan in for a forearm. The diving Fameasser looked the best it ever has for another near fall. They fought up top again and Cena caught a super rana. He nearly dropped Bryan on his head from the second rope before using a rear naked choke. From his wars with Samoa Joe, Bryan knows how to get free, turning it into the Yes Lock for a huge ovation. Cena reached the ropes, so Bryan went into a dropkick frenzy until Cena nearly decapitated him with a clothesline. They slugged it out before trading slaps. Bryan won out, backing Cena into the corner. Bryan counted another AA before trying a cross body. Cena caught him for the AA again, but had it countered into a small package for two. A kick to the head dropped Cena. Bryan chanted “YES” with the fans and debuted the awesome running knee to win the title in 26:52. Fantastic pro wrestling. Major props to Cena for that performance with his injury. They had a great, old school title match with no shenanigans. The near falls were built up so well and the crowd was into everything. Cena overpowered Bryan throughout, but the challenger had him so well scouted and finally delivered the one blow that was enough to cleanly beat the top guy in the business. One of the best matches in either man’s career, especially when you add in the emotion. [*****]