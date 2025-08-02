Pantoja’s Top 50 Matches In SummerSlam History (#20 – 11)

20. World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Benoit [c] vs. Randy Orton – 2004

Image Credit: WWE

Triple H could not figure out Benoit, but now his protégé had an opportunity to do so. After some early mat exchanges, Orton applied a Sharpshooter, angering the fans since Earl Hebner was the referee and this was Canada. In a scary moment, Benoit missed a tope suicida and went headfirst into the guardrail. When it comes to Benoit, those are never fun to watch. With that, Orton put the focus on Benoit’s neck. Orton busted out a sweet hanging neckbreaker that I wish he used more often. Benoit rallied and avoided the RKO. Benoit went German suplex happy, hitting six in a row. Orton got his feet straight up on a Benoit diving headbutt (yikes), which looked wild. Orton covered, but Benoit turned it into the Crippler Crossface. After Orton escaped, Benoit went back for the arm and Orton turned it into an RKO in one fluid motion to become the youngest World Champion in 20:08. Great main event. I love that it was clean. No shenanigans or nonsense, just two guys giving their all. Benoit sold the hell out of the neck and Orton’s offense on it wasn’t as boring as he can make it at times. I’ve always had a soft spot for this match and I still love it to this day. [****¼]

19. Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan [c] vs. Rhea Ripley – 2024

What an atmosphere for this. The crowd was heavily engaged on everything going on and it was great. I loved the way this match was set up. Little things like Liv stalling only to get tricked by Rhea led to a huge pop without them having to overdo anything. Wrestling can be so simple when done right. The shoulder focus made sense to give Liv the upper hand and I think Rhea popping the shoulder back into place was a cool spot. Doing it twice was kind of weird though. The stuff involving Dom was incredible and got an unreal reaction. The false finish on Oblivion was one of the best I can recall and Dom distracting the ref to allow Liv to win in 15:53 was great. The pop for Dom and Liv kissing was the third biggest of the night. One of my favorite matches all year and some brilliant storytelling. Dom gets even sleazier, Liv’s title reign doesn’t get cut off, and sympathetic Rhea becomes an even bigger babyface [****¼]

18. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day [c] vs. The Usos – 2017

SummerSlam 2017 was a night for tag team wrestling. Actually, all of SummerSlam weekend was, because the NXT Tag Title match in Brooklyn was lots of fun. At Battleground the previous month, these teams stole the show. This was even better. In the first match, Xavier Woods replaced Big E to help give it a more frantic pace. Big E replaced Kofi Kingston in this one, but again, it felt like Woods was the star. He’s in no way the weak link of the team like some thought a while back. He played the face in peril so well and his rope walk assisted Big Ending spot got me out of my seat. As for the Usos, not only did their heel turn freshen them up, but they busted out new stuff here. It was highlighted by their Alley-Uso assisted Samoan Drop, except Woods was tossed over the top and to the outside. Some superkicks and a series of splashes led the Usos to win at 19:12. The best Kickoff match in WWE history.[****¼]

17. Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. The Undertaker – 2008

I love the rivalry between Edge and The Undertaker. That said, it is strange that their best match was actually the first in the series, at WrestleMania XXIV. The second best was this one to wrap it up, inside Hell in a Cell. I love that the storyline led to Edge going from scared to becoming unhinged as he knew he had to dig into that side of himself to have a chance. The fact that he’s sadistically smiling as he walked out and as he stared down The Undertaker during his entrance was such a great change from what we usually get in Undertaker matches. That played into the match as Edge wasn’t intimidated and gave everything right back to The Undertaker as good as he got. Edge Speared Undertaker through the cell wall, taking them to the outside and upping the violence level. When Edge tried Old School, the crowd reaction was perfect, showing that they were delivering everything this needed to be in the ring. It also set up Undertaker using a con-chair-to. He followed it with a Tombstone to win after 26:41. An outstanding ending to a classic feud and one of the better Hell in a cell matches in history. [****¼]

16. WWF Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: The Rock [c] vs. Triple H – 1998

Every once in a while, you see a match and you just know that it’s two future stars. That was the case here and it’s kind of a breakout moment for both even though they were already on the rise. You could tell early that it wasn’t going to be a spot fest style ladder match. The Rock targeted HHH’s leg, wrapping it in the ladder and beating on it with a chair. Mark Henry got involved when HHH rallies, so Chyna laid him out with her shitty punch. The Rock got busted open by a baseball slide that sent the ladder into his face, adding a grisly visual image to this brutal match. The crowd started loudly chanting for The Rock as he hit the People’s Elbow with HHH lying on the ladder. As Rock got close to winning, Chyna took him out with a low blow. It might seem cheap but both guys were getting outside help so it was kind of fair game. Triple H ended up pulling the title down to win at the 26:01 mark. Probably their second best match together (Backlash 2000 is their best) and both would end up as WWE Champion within the year. [****½]

15. WWF Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Shawn Michaels [c] vs. Razor Ramon – 1995

A year prior, these two made the ladder match famous at WrestleMania X. This time around, both men were babyfaces and super popular but it was clear that Shawn Michaels was next in line to be a top guy. One thing that I always appreciate about ladder matches from the past is that they aren’t as overly reliant on high spots. They started hot with some really good wrestling that didn’t need the ladder before we moved to a slower section where Shawn’s leg got worked over. I think that’s a story that works well with the stipulation for obvious reasons and Shawn sold it very well. Some of the spots they tried didn’t come off cleanly and I actually appreciate that. They were battered and things shouldn’t always look so crisp. Shawn hitting the ropes to use the ladder and just crashing into Razor and the outside was great. In the end, I loved the desperation of Shawn trying to win only to fall twice out of exhaustion. When he finally pulled the belt down at the 24:58 mark, it was absolutely earned. I think I prefer this to the 1994 one. [****½]

14. Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio – 2002

Here’s one of the best openers in wrestling history. Rey Mysterio was fresh in WWE and they put him in there on his PPV debut against one of the best to ever do it. And they damn near stole the show. I love that this was kept short. Sprints are awesome when done right and they did this right. Rey surprised Angle from behind and that kicked off a match with non-stop action. They did more in 9:20 than most wrestlers do in 35 minute “epics.” Angle beat the hell out of him but this was an early look at Rey as the “never say die” babyface and it’s a role he’s great at. Rey’s offense was still fresh with a lot of fans so they ate it all up, with the biggest pop probably being for him doing a somersault senton over the referee and onto Angle outside. The West Coast Pop near fall is honestly tremendous but the top rope counter into the Ankle Lock was Kurt Angle at his best. Rey tapped and it was a case of a new guy losing a big match and still looking great. Outstanding pro wrestling. [****½]

13. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz – 2018

Daniel Bryan and The Miz are two of my favorite wrestlers of all time. Everything they’ve done together has been golden. From the first season of NXT to Bryan winning the United States Title from Miz to their Talking Smack beef to the build for this match. Here, with eight years of background, they made it all work. The little things were perfectly handled. Miz busted out the Nigel clothesline which he used in their Night of Champions 2010 match. Miz used his cunning personality to take control and when Bryan rallied, it was by using the style he’s famous for. The style he chastises Miz for not using. When Miz did the “YES” kicks, Bryan leaned into them as if to tell Miz that his kicks are nothing more than cheap knockoffs. The tease of Bryan, wrestling master, tapping out to Miz, reality TV star, was so well done because it came right after Bryan kicked the ring post hard and was put in the figure four. I loved Bryan’s hatred for Miz coming out as he punched him in the head while using the Yes Lock. I loved Miz desperately biting Bryan’s hand to break the hold. And then the finish. Masterful. Miz was handed a foreign object by Maryse at ringside. Bryan went for a tope suicida and got hit with it, giving Miz the win in 23:22. How beautiful is it that Bryan took a risk and the smart, safe wrestler used it against him? Miz, the guy willing to do whatever it takes to win, like he told Bryan in the build, did just that and won. [****½]

12. World Heavyweight Championship TLC Match: Jeff Hardy [c] vs. CM Punk – 2009

You’d expect Orton vs. Cena to headline any SummerSlam where they faced each other, especially over CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy. That’s just how WWE typically works. But the Hardy/Punk feud was so hot that it had to go on last (and there was also the Undertaker return afterward but still). These two were tailor-made for each other given their lifestyles and they thankfully had insane chemistry once the bell rang too. This kind of match was right in Hardy’s wheelhouse but it was Punk who gained the first upper hand because he was willing to go the extra mile with weapons and things like that. This wasn’t built around a bunch of big spots though we still got them like a superplex off a ladder and the expected Swanton Bomb off a ladder through a table. I was surprised that Jeff connected on that because he usually misses it. Both men climbed after for one last hope, with Punk knocking Jeff to the mat and grabbing the title in 19:40. One of my favorite and one of the best TLC matches ever. It’s unfortunate they ended Punk’s reign from here on a whimper. [****½]

11. WWF Championship: Steve Austin [c] vs. Kurt Angle – 2001

It’s insane to consider that Kurt Angle was a weasel heel at this event a year prior but was now so good as a fiery babyface. That was the crux of this 22:30 match. Steve Austin being the top heel and Angle coming into his own as a major face. This was an intense war from bell to bell. Angle waiting in the aisle for Austin during his entrance set the tone for a totally different kind of match than we’d have ever seen from Angle. He was a man possessed. Angle got busted open and the already high intensity level got taken up a notch. The shot him holding the Ankle Lock outside with the crimson mask is one of my favorite Kurt Angle moments. Austin, in his desperation, started taking out referees. WCW official Nick Patrick showed up to save Austin and call the DQ, which the crowd hated but, I mean, it was rightfully a DQ. Alas, Angle kicks his ass for it and a top babyface was established, though they’d throw it away pretty quickly. [****½]