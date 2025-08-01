Pantoja’s Top 50 Matches In SummerSlam History (#30 – 21)

30. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar [c] vs. Seth Rollins – 2019

The build for this match was atrocious. After Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar in a few minutes at WrestleMania, Brock won back the title by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Brock spent the following weeks abusing the former champion at every turn. Seth looked like a joke and fans were left wondering what the plan was. Needless to say, expectations were low coming into this title fight. Rocking the DDP tape on his ribs, Rollins came in with a target that Brock went after. Then Rollins showed fire with an early Curb Stomp that let us know how this would go. They were going to throw everything at one another. Rollins found his biggest opening after Lesnar hit the ring post and he then put him through a table with an insane frog splash. Lesnar survived a bit more but then Rollins hit enough Curb Stomps to keep him down after 13:19. This was one hell of a contest that played to both of their strengths. Despite the lackluster build, the crowd was completely into it. It had drama, memorable moments, and was a shining performance in an up and down year for Rollins. [****]

29. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Rey Mysterio [c] vs. Dolph Ziggler – 2009

Talk about a match that came from out of nowhere. Dolph Ziggler was still new to the company as a character, having mostly been a goof and a lower midcarder until getting this opportunity. This was a coming out party for Dolph as he and Rey went out and nearly stole the show to open the card. I know that became Dolph’s gimmick (guy who has good matches is a gimmick I can’t stand by the way) but it was true here. They did stuff here that was simple, yet effective like Dolph putting pressure on Rey with a bunch of early pin attempts, putting the champion on his heels. Just as this was hitting its peak, Rey hit the 619 only to miss the splash, giving us one hell of a near fall for Dolph. It was again so simple, yet so effective. Then, Rey turning what was gonna be a top rope gutbuster into a super rana to win at the 12:26 mark sealed it. This was one of the better openers in SummerSlam history. [****]

28. Love Her Or Leave Her Street Fight: Test vs. Shane McMahon – 1999

Not enough people talk about how awesome this match is. 1999 was a really bad year for wrestling in terms of quality (it was obviously wildly profitable), so finding gems in there is a treat. At this point, we only really knew Shane as a chickenshit heel who feuded with X-Pac but here, we got to see the first glimpses of him being an absolute madman. The back and forth brawling here are great as Test throws Shane around and he responds by using weapons and getting help from the Mean Street Posse to level the playing field. When She hits his first big elbow through the announce table, it’s awesome. Nobody expected it and it’s actually really pretty. Even the arrival of Patterson and Brisco works because they were way over and took care of the MSP. Test won with his impressive elbow drop in 12:04. An absolute blast of a match. They used the stipulation well, had great emotional highs, and put on a hell of a show. I still say Test should’ve gotten Big Show’s WWE Title at the end of 1999. Dude was over. [****]

27. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns [c] vs. Brock Lesnar – 2022

Roman took six minutes for his entrance while Brock drove a tractor to the ring. Brock jumped off of it during introductions to attack Roman and get us off to a fast start. Brock threw Roman around outside with big suplexes but a Heyman distraction changed things for a bit. They just kept going through tables and doing big spots without it ever feeling cohesive. It was mostly just spots for spots’ sake. Brock got Roman in the tractor and dropped him onto the mat to try and win. Roman survived a bunch of F5s and more before they trade guillotine chokes. Brock used the tractor to push the ring and then lifted it, knocking Roman out of the ring. The Usos showed up and Heyman pleaded with Brock only for all three to get taken out, including Heyman eating an F5 through the table. Brock beat a bunch of counts after eating more offense from spears to shots with the title. Eventually, it took Brock getting buried under Roman, the Usos, and a bunch of weapons to end this in 22:51. That was so fucking dumb in the best way possible. I love dumb shit like tractor spots in wrestling. [****¼]

26. World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins [c] vs. Finn Bálor – 2023

The crowd was firmly behind Seth at the start but Finn had a smart gameplan and basically took them out of it. He held serve, working Seth over at every turn and keeping on the offensive, slowing the champion’s game to a halt. He scored a measure of revenge by doing the running powerbomb into the guardrail on Seth, which you knew had to be coming considering the seven years thing they’ve been hyping. Seth did the babyface rally afterward, hitting things like the Frog Splash. Damian Priest showed up for a closer look as he did at Money in the Bank. He also called for Dom and Rhea to add more help. However, Judgment had some communication issues as Priest made a signal either to cash in or for Finn to use the briefcase as a weapon, which allowed Seth to get two on the Curb Stomp. Seth spent some time taking out the members of Judgment Day to give way to a Finn Coup de Grace but it only got two. More communication problems led to Finn eating a Curb Stomp on the briefcase for the finish at the 18:10 mark. Another great match and my favorite between them. [****¼]

25. The Brain Busters vs. The Hart Foundation – 1989

Image Credit: WWE

The only match to make the list from of the two SummerSlam events that took place in the ‘80s. It’s wild to consider that a major PPV had the tag champions in a non-title match but I did like the caveat that it was because Bobby Heenan had his team sign on to this match before they won the belts. The wrestling in this is just so crisp. You’d be hard-pressed to find smoother tag team wrestling throughout SummerSlam history. The crowd ate everything up too. A simple double arm drag counter by Bret got a big pop. It’s a little thing but I loved the mannerisms throughout. Like when Neidhart got in trouble, Bret was visibly distraught, knowing the tide had turned. When Bret got the hot tag, we got some great action. The fact that the Brain Busters cheated to steal this after 16:23 allowed the Hart Foundation to remain strong and showed how smart the Brain Busters were. Just great tag team wrestling from start to finish. [****¼]

24. Edge vs. Seth Rollins – 2021

Edge came out with the Brood theme, glasses, and fire entrance, which was dope as hell. Coming into this show, this was my most anticipated match of the night. They started delivering in the early stages with some good exchanges that made you feel like they’ve wrestled against each other before. Edge busted out stuff that he hadn’t done in a while like top rope neckbreakers. Those are risky for him. Seth got going and did the superplex into the Falcon Arrow (he did the deal!) which got a great response from the crowd. Edge pulled out a Big E with a spear through the ropes in a massive spot. We also got cool shit like Ede doing a Glam Slam and Seth catching a Spear into a Pedigree like he did to Roman at Money in the Bank 2016. Seth missed the Phoenix Splash and ate a Spear for a near fall. Their final exchange saw Edge avoid the Curb Stomp and turn his Edgecator over into a crossface. He slammed Seth’s head into the mat several times before getting the tap out in 20:34. An outstanding match built around the Curb Stomp being avoided and delivering in spades. [****¼]

23. WWF Championship: The Undertaker [c] vs. Bret Hart – 1997

Bret Hart promised that if he didn’t win the title, he’d never wrestle on American soil again. 1997 was the first year where I think Undertaker was good, Bret was on an all-time great run, and HBK was there as the referee for added intrigue. Awesome. The action was great from the start. Bret targeted Undertaker’s leg and as he did so, there would be moments where he’d do something underhanded and get into an argument with Shawn. Then things shifted as Undertaker had Bret down but Shawn was busy ejecting Hart Foundation members, adding to the drama between them. Bret was always masterful against larger opponents and this was no exception. Everything he did came off well and both guys bumped for each other. This had the boost of lots of drama as the crowd was hanging on near falls that weren’t even finishers. Bret busting out a ring post Sharpshooter was great, especially since I love the ring post Figure Four. The finish is one of my favorites ever as Bret spat at HBK during an argument and Shawn responded by swinging a chair, only for Bret to duck and it to hit Undertaker. Bret covered and Shawn reluctantly counted three after 28:09. Just great wrestling and better overall storytelling. [****¼]

22. WWE Championship: Kurt Angle [c] vs. Brock Lesnar – 2003

SummerSlam is often a place where you find rematches from WrestleMania. That was the case here but you’d be hard-pressed to find a case where it’s better than this. Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar put on a hell of a WrestleMania main event and here they were doing it again but with the roles reversed. Although Angle was champion again, he was now the face and Brock had turned heel, joining up with Vince McMahon. That allowed them to do something different this time around. It was physical as Brock brutalized Angle from bell to bell but the resilient champion refused to give up and fought back with a flurry of suplexes. Kurt kept going after the ankle and to his credit, Brock sold it much better than expected. That’s not a role he’s often placed in, yet he nailed it here. As much of a threat as he was, Angle’s wrestling prowess made them somewhat evenly matched. It made for a very compelling 21:17. Their chemistry was always great but this had another level of drama than the Mania match and the finish where Vince got involved only for it to lead to Brock still tapping cleanly was pretty damn good. [****¼]

21. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther [c] vs. Drew McIntyre – 2023

BIG MEATY MEN BUMPING MEAT. This was the war we expected from the start, with the two throwing big chops and bombs at each other. They had each other well scouted, managing to avoid some of the biggest bits of offense from the other like Gunther ducking Claymore. Even after losing weight, everything Gunther does looks so vicious and legit. I loved Drew avoiding the powerbomb and hitting one of his own before using Future Shock (which is how he won the title in 2009 I believe) for a near fall. Gunther survived it and again avoided the Claymore before getting his own two count on a powerbomb. They continued to trade blows until they fought up top and Gunther sent Drew to the mat. He followed with a splash and a pair of powerbombs to retain in 13:39. I didn’t write a ton there because I was hooked on the hard hitting action. [****¼]