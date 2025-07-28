Pantoja’s Top 50 Matches In SummerSlam History (#50 – 41)

I enjoyed making this list for WrestleMania, so I decided to give it a shot for SummerSlam. Again, I had a good time and am thinking of doing this for the Big Four PPVs and maybe more down the line. As always, these are just my rankings based on my ratings. Some historically important matches won’t make the list and I’m sure folks will disagree with the placement of certain matches but that’s part of the fun.

We’ve got some honorable mentions, which are matches that are rated ***1/2 or ***3/4 in SummerSlam history. These are in chronological order.

Honorable Mentions

WWF Intercontinental Championship: Rick Rude [c] vs. The Ultimate Warrior – 1989 – ***1/2

WWF Tag Team Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Demolition [c] vs. The Hart Foundation – 1990 – ***1/2

WWF Women’s Championship: Alundra Blayze [c] vs. Bull Nakano – 1994 – ***1/2

WWF Championship: Shawn Michaels [c] vs. Vader – 1996 – ***1/2

Lion’s Den Match: Ken Shamrock vs. Owen Hart – 1998 – ***1/2

Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho – 2000 – ***3/4

WWF Intercontinental Championship: Lance Storm [c] vs. Edge – 2001 – ***1/2

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chris Benoit [c] vs. Rob Vam Dam – 2002 – ***3/4

World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber – 2003 – ***1/2

WWE Championship: John Cena [c] vs. Chris Jericho – 2005 – ***1/2

I Quit Match: Mick Foley vs. Ric Flair – 2006 – ***1/2

WWE Championship: Edge [c] vs. John Cena – 2006 – ***1/2

D-Generation X vs. Legacy – 2009 – ***1/2

Alberto Del Rio, The Miz and R-Truth vs. John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio – 2011 – ***1/2

Daniel Bryan vs. Wade Barrett – 2011 – ***1/2

Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens – 2015 – ***1/2

Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker – 2015 – ***1/2

Match One in Best of Seven Series: Cesaro vs. Sheamus – 2016 – ***1/2

WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles [c] vs. Kevin Owens – 2017 – ***1/2

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Carmella [c] vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – 2018 – ***3/4

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander [c] vs. Drew Gulak – 2018 – ***1/2

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler [c] vs. Seth Rollins – 2018 – ***1/2

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers [c] vs. The New Day – 2018 – ***1/2

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Submissions Match: Becky Lynch [c] vs. Natalya – 2019 – ***1/2

WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles [c] vs. Ricochet – 2019 – ***1/2

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins – 2020 – ***3/4

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks [c] vs. Asuka – 2020 – ***1/2

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre [c] vs. Randy Orton – 2020 – ***1/2

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns [c] vs. John Cena – 2021 – ***3/4

WWE United States Championship: Sheamus [c] vs. Damian Priest – 2021 – ***1/2

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet – 2023 – ***1/2

WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka [c] vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair – 2023 – ***1/2

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – 2024 – ***3/4

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul [c] vs. LA Knight – 2024 – ***1/2

50. 1-2-3 Kid vs. Hakushi – 1995

I think what works the most about this match is era that it took place in. 1995 was not exactly a great time for WWE, with plenty of PPV matches being pretty dire unless they involved a select few people (Bret Hart when he wasn’t tied down by Isaac Yankem, Shawn Michaels, etc.). So when you got a fast-paced match between Hakushi and the 1-2-3 Kid, it stood out more than usual. These two put on one of the better SummerSlam openers and even if a lot of matches today are quicker than this, for its time, it really stood out. Despite the evolution of wrestling, this also holds up well, providing you with an easy 9:28 rewatch. They pack a fair amount of action into the timeframe, throwing solid kicks at each other and both guys bust out plancha variations. It’s a high flying match that’s perfect for the two competitors and was even named by Finn Bálor as one of his favorite matches ever. Hakushi secured the win with a back suplex. [***¾]

49. Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins – 2014

Image Credit: WWE

The build to Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins in 2014 was one that had a lot of hype. After the Shield breakup, they had great brawls and interactions during the Money in the Bank match but SummerSlam was set to be their first true one-on-one meeting. So when they announced the stipulation as a Lumberjack match, it felt like a disappointment. How many good Lumberjack matches are there in history? Thankfully, these two had great chemistry and made it work, delivering what probably remains the best Lumberjack match in history. At just 10:53, this was a tight match filled with action from the word go. The guys brawling throughout the various lumberjacks gave this a chaotic vibe that set it apart. Seth’s sell of Dean’s rebound lariat was a thing of beauty and was the high point of the match. Of course, Seth was the ultimate heel at the time so he used his MITB briefcase as a weapon to steal this. They’d go on to have better matches but this was a strong start. [***¾]

48. WWE Universal Championship: Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins – 2016

Ah, what could’ve been. Finn Bálor was red hot as a new member of the main roster, even being one of the only people to cleanly beat Roman Reigns. To determine the first Universal Champion, he faced former WWE Champion Seth Rollins and brought the Demon with him. This was the first main roster match to feature the Demon, though it was another case of me wishing he did more to change up his in-ring style when he was painted up. Anyway, the match itself was very good, with Seth working over Finn though the crowd was more into getting themselves over than focusing on the action. The memorable moment saw Seth hit a powerbomb into the guardrail, which famously injured Finn. Still, Finn finished out the match and got a strong run going, kicking out the Pedigree and hitting the Coup de Grace to make history at the 19:24 mark. A very good match to establish Finn as a top guy but the injury forced him to vacate the title 24 hours later and he’s never quite neared this level on the card again. [***¾]

47. World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest [c] vs. Gunther – 2024

Damian Priest is way more popular than I realized. Gunther had a lot of fans too. Part of this live didn’t work as well for me and I think it was because the ring didn’t seem mic’d up enough. Some spots felt like they were landing on a mattress and Gunther’s chops didn’t sound as loud as they should’ve. I rewatched this on Peacock and it came across much better. Even live though, things picked up in a big way down the stretch, as this had one of the better second halves I can recall. Finn Bálor showing up was expected, though I didn’t think Gunther would hit him before he did the turn we kind of all saw coming. Pretty sure someone farted in my area here and as soon as Finn turned around with that face he put, my buddy was like “the fart reached Finn!” This is the kind of content you get from a live review by me. Anyway, loved Priest firing up from the choke he got put in, giving one more bit of babyface fire before Gunther put him away after 16:38. Great stuff and while Priest is someone I never totally viewed as a World Title guy, a big babyface run coming out of this Judgment Day split could change that given his recent efforts. [****]

46. WWE Championship: John Cena [c] vs. Randy Orton – 2007

We’ve seen Randy Orton vs. John Cena more times than most of us would like to remember. A lot of those matches were mediocre with a handful of gems in there. But at SummerSlam 2007, we got the first big meeting between the two and it felt like a huge deal. Since we hadn’t seen this a ton, the stuff they did here felt fresh. Orton was the sadistic challenger willing to do whatever it took to win the title while Cena was the “never say die” champion who had to overcome that. Orton picked him apart and Cena sold the beating like very few that he had taken to this point. Cena kept going for quick spurts of big offense that Orton would counter by slowing the pace and keeping him grounded. It’s simple, smart psychology and there’s a reason it works. Cena did his big rally late but got caught with an RKO OUTTA NOWHERE (before it was a meme) and that led to one hell of a near fall. It also didn’t kill the finisher because Orton took some time to make the cover due to being worn down. The finish is kind of lame though as Cena simply popped up and hit the Attitude Adjustment to retain in 21:19. I remember my friend legit stopped watching wrestling after that ending and other than a few clips, he never went back. Hell of a match before that though. [****]

45. WWF Intercontinental Championship: Owen Hart [c] vs. Steve Austin – 1997

Image Credit: WWE

Watching these matches again to compile this list reminded me of how awesome Stone Cold was in 1997. There was a simple setup here. Owen Hart pinned Austin at the previous PPV and bragged about it so we got a singles match here. If Austin lost, he’d kiss Owen’s ass. I feel like most people forget how great this match is because of the infamous ending. In fact, people tend to forget how good Austin was at this kind of stuff before the injury since he had to become more of a brawler due to it. This is just good pro wrestling as they just let two of the best do their thing for 16:16. Owen played the heel so well here and any time Austin got anything going, the crowd ate it up. It’s still scary to watch the Tombstone spot back and you wonder why they even did it with Undertaker coming up in the main event. Obviously, the finish looks bad as Austin could barely move and had to roll up Owen to win. It’s a great match right up until that dark spot. [****]

44. WWE Undisputed Championship: The Rock [c] vs. Brock Lesnar – 2002

I remember that the build to this wasn’t anything special. It was kind of just the top champion against the dominant new force and honestly, that was enough. The Rock did charge to the ring like a man possessed, getting this off to a hot start. They kept a lot of this match relatively simple and I mean that in a good way. Brock was still very new so they didn’t try to reinvent the wheel or anything. The Rock threw everything he could at Brock and even grounded him with a Sharpshooter but Brock was not to be denied here. When a Rock Bottom only got two, The Rock sold it like he didn’t know what he needed to do next. And again, that’s a near fall that worked because the move was protected for the most part. When Brock hit his own Rock Bottom, the crowd lost it. They were a big part of the match too as this had Sid/HBK Survivor Series 1996 vibes. The crowd was very pro-Lesnar. Brock hit the F5 at the 16:01 mark and was established as the next big thing for real. [****]

43. World Heavyweight Championship: Alberto Del Rio [c] vs. Christian – 2013

Image Credit: WWE

SummerSlam 2013 is probably the most underrated show in WWE history. Nobody seems to talk about it but it’s an all-time classic. It makes sense that the event also happens to be host to one of the most overlooked World Title matches ever. In the middle of the show, Christian and Alberto Del Rio reignited their rivalry from 2011. Del Rio may be canceled these days but this was a high point for him. It felt like Christian had no chance to win coming into this, yet they managed to make everyone believe that he’d pull out the win. They brought drama into a match that had no business having any. There were twists and turns and they got the crowd invested in it by the time the final bell rang. That came when Del Rio made Christian tap after an exciting 12:28. One of the most underrated and overlooked matches of the decade. [****]

42. WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair [c] vs. Becky Lynch – 2022

Bianca had probably been the best women’s wrestler in the States in the early 2020s. We got past the 26 seconds mark, making it an improvement over the previous year. Becky won out during the opening exchanges by targeting the arm. Nearly every move that she did was designed to go after that body part. I loved Bianca countering an arm wringer with a bit of handspring offense. Becky busting out Nigel McGuinness style offense and Diamond Dust was also welcome. These two had great counters for each other, including Bianca catching a leaping Becky with a powerbomb. While they did a lot good, a few things did feel awkward or mistimed and it was visible. It might’ve been impacted by Becky landing roughly on her shoulder in the opening minutes. The closing stretch saw more big offense, including Bianca surviving the Manhandle Slam. Bianca retaliated with a Bret’s Rope Spanish Fly and the KOD to retain after 15:01. That had really good to great elements in it but a few things held it back. [****]

41. WWF Championship: The Rock [c] vs. Kurt Angle vs. Triple H – 2000

This is one of my favorite storylines. Even though I was only 10 when it happened, I was still hooked and when I rewatched 2000 a few years ago, it still held up. Angle cut a promo before the match and instead of apologizing for kissing Stephanie on Smackdown, he doubled-down on it. That brought out a pissed off HHH for a brawl before The Rock even showed up. Angle got concussed from a Pedigree through the announce table so he’s kind of for most of this, making it an unconventional triple threat. Thankfully, Rock and HHH were on their game here and had one of their better matches together. Of course, Angle came stumbling back out and prevented HHH from winning, giving this new life. The Rock Bottom near fall on Angle is a thing of beauty, as was Angle stealing a pin from HHH. They awkwardly set up the finish where HHH accidentally hit Stephanie but it still got the desired reaction. Angle hit HHH with the sledgehammer and Rock dumped him out before beating HHH with the People’s Elbow after 20:09. One of those Attitude Era main events that featured brawling, overbooking, and wacky storytelling. Basically everything it should’ve been. [****]