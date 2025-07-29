Pantoja’s Top 50 Matches In SummerSlam History (#40 – 31)

40. Batista vs. John Cena – 2008

A year after getting the first big John Cena/Randy Orton match, we were treated to the first monumental clash of John Cena and Batista. Two men who rose to the top at the same time and were the company’s biggest babyfaces since 2005. It’s kind of wild that this didn’t even headline the show. This still had a big fight feel and they delivered on that. It was 14:09 of two huge stars trading big bombs in front of a red hot crowd, just like it should’ve been. There is a bit of a lull when they start trading submissions because that’s really not the strong suit for either man (though Batista’s leg did look messed up while trapped in the STF). This all led to some huge spots, including the one where Batista caught a leaping Cena with a Batista Bomb (that actually injured Cena). Another Batista Bomb kept Cena down, giving Batista a major win and these two wouldn’t meet again until WrestleMania in 2010. [****]

39. WWF Hardcore Championship Ladder Match: Jeff Hardy [c] vs. Rob Van Dam – 2001

The “Bodies” intro for this SummerSlam is an all-timer. These two had one of my favorite matches ever at Invasion (a DVD I owned and watched a lot as a kid) so this is an exciting rematch, especially given Jeff Hardy’s history in ladder matches and RVD’s athletic abilities. They delivered on that hype with some huge spots that were reminiscent of the era as Jeff pulled out the classics. What was fun here was RVD in this element as he hadn’t really done this before. He found creative ways to get his signature stuff in. Things like Rolling Thunder have an extra bit of awesome when a ladder is involved. And it was fresh because it’s not a spot WWE fans had seen a ton. The simple fact that they tried the spot where Jeff dangles from the belts and RVD would hit a spinning heel kick off the top is insane. Once they got past that, it wasn’t long before RVD got the title and won the belt in 16:33. SummerSlam is filled with great ladder matches so this one gets overlooked quite a bit. [****]

38. WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena [c] vs. Brock Lesnar – 2014

At the time, this was the biggest match that WWE could book. The franchise and reigning WWE World Champion John Cena against the Beast that ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, Brock Lesnar. Even with Cena’s track record, pretty much everyone knew the outcome here. Brock would win to capitalize on the momentum from beating The Undertaker. However, not a single person could have predicted the way this match would go. Brock came out of the gates and hit an F5 in the first minute. Though it only got a near fall, he smiled and realized that he was in control. He dominated at every turn. You kept waiting for Cena to make the Superman comeback but it never happened. The match lasted 17:15 and Cena took 16 German suplexes. That’s a ridiculous rate. Brock won the title and set the stage for who he’d be going forward. This was a rout and was one of the better, more interesting ideas the company ever went with. [****]

37. WWE Championship: CM Punk [c] vs. John Cena [c] – 2011

Talk about having a lot to live up to. John Cena vs. CM Punk at Money in the Bank 2011 is an all-time classic. Running it back a month later following a convoluted and rushed storyline was daunting. CM Punk left with the WWE Title, Rey Mysterio won a tournament to crown a new champion, and then he immediately lost it to Cena on the same night. Also on that evening, Punk returned to the company and now WWE had two top champions. To add to it all, Triple H would act as the guest referee for this match. This match had a slow build to it, with the guys feeling each other out and not wanting to make a mistake. It all made sense given the storyline. As it progressed, they moved into the bigger offense. Thankfully, there weren’t a ton of issues from having HHH as the referee. An argument here or there but not much else. That was until the end. Punk scored the win after a GTS but Cena got his foot on the ropes. HHH still counted three, giving Punk a tainted win in 24:17. We try to forget about everything that happened after. [****]

36. WWF Championship: Randy Savage [c] vs. The Ultimate Warrior – 1992

This comes a year and a half after their classic WrestleMania match. The big controversy in this match surrounded Mr. Perfect and whose corner he would be in, and with both men being babyfaces, that added intrigue in the possibility of someone turning heel. That gave this a unique atmosphere as the Wembley crowd was into it but you could sense they were expecting something major to happen. In fact, I do think that’s my one big gripe with this. Since you’re waiting for whatever happens with Perfect, everything until then loses a bit of drama. That said, this is great stuff, especially once Flair and Perfect show up. They teased both men being the sellout and, for all his faults on commentary, Vince McMahon sold both possibilities rather well. There were late shenanigans that led to Flair trapping Savage in the Figure Four outside for a countout ending at the 28:00 mark. A great match that does lose some points for the lame finish. [****]

35. Custody of Dominik Ladder Match: Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio – 2005

It’s wild that Dominik is part of this match and then made his in-ring WWE debut 15 years later at SummerSlam. Anyway, these two had a long history from absolute classics in WCW to a Tag Title run in WWE earlier in the year to a friendly battle at WrestleMania 21 to this bitter feud where it was revealed that Eddie was Dom’s biological father. Dom was front row for this two as his dads put on a hell of a match. Eddie was on point as the villain here, brutalizing Rey and making sure to mock him while also directing some stuff toward Dom. When Eddie had this won, Dom intervened and that gave Rey the opening to turn the tide. The sunset flip bomb off the ladder was a big spot, especially for the time. Now that shit is done in almost every ladder match. They kept up a great pace and laced this match with a lot of action before Rey pulled down the briefcase and embraced his son after 20:18. This was the best match on a SummerSlam card that wasn’t anything special. [****]

34. WWE World Heavyweight Championship and WWE United States Championship: Seth Rollins [c] vs. John Cena [c] – 2015

The John Cena Open Invitational was one of the only instances of an open challenge concept working. Every week was exciting even if some of the matches didn’t deliver (I remember when Kane accepted the challenge in slacks. Yikes). The fact that it led to a double title match against Seth Rollins wasn’t what I was expecting but I loved it. Seth coming out in his now iconic all-white gear was awesome and somehow added to the big fight feel. These two had their best match together for most of this 19:26 affair. They were going back and forth, the crowd was engaged, and they were hitting everything in a way that some of their past (and future) matches couldn’t live up to. The one big gripe with this, and what brings its rating down, is the John Stewart interference. Having a talk show host hit Cena with a chair because he didn’t want him to get to Ric Flair’s world title record was very bad. The Stewart/Rollins angle on its own was fine to get more eyes but involvement in the finish wasn’t good. Seth won due to the help and the image of him with the two titles is still cool though [****]

33. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – 2004

Image Credit: WWE

Eddie beat Angle at WrestleMania by untying his boot to escape the Ankle Lock. While Angle was GM, he screwed Eddie out of the WWE Title. In BIZARRO WORLD CANADA, the fans were behind heel Angle. They worked some mat exchanges for a bit before Angle hit a German. Eddie slipped free and applied an Ankle Lock, leading to them trading that. Unfortunately, the crowd wasn’t really into that stuff. Eddie unlaced his boot, like he did at WrestleMania and managed to hit Three Amigos with the bad ankle and called for the Frog Splash but missed. When Eddie kept kicking out, Angle removed his boot and applied the Ankle Lock to the exposed foot. After a ref bump, Eddie hit Angle and Luther Reigns with the boot and played possum. Classic Eddie. He hit the Frog Splash for a near fall that the fans totally bit on. Eddie bickered with the referee, allowing Kurt to pull the exposed foot into the Ankle Lock. Angle dropped to the mat to fully lock it in and Eddie tapped in 13:38. Great psychology. They built this around the ankle and their previous match, which was wise. They didn’t reach the level of their Mania outing, as this had a few moments that didn’t fully click and a lackluster crowd but these two could be great in their sleep. [****]

32. Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus – 2019

When Trish Stratus retired at Unforgiven 2006, she went out with one of her best matches ever. It turns out that she was truly saving her best for another match in Toronto 13 years later. Charlotte Flair has proven herself to be the top big match female wrestler in the world. Hell, she has a strong case for best big match wrestler regardless of gender. She came into this overconfident. Charlotte didn’t take Trish seriously and fell victim to some surprising offense that overwhelmed her. She never expected Trish to be as good as she was. Being in her hometown meant the crowd could help Trish when she was in trouble. They were loud for almost everything. Seeing Trish bust out a super rana was awesome because it showed that she was doing things she never tried in her prime. She wasn’t just in this match for a paycheck. There was effort and thought put into all of this. She used the Figure Eight in a great moment and the Stratusfaction near fall was perfect. The outcome here was obvious but they made us believe in a close call. That’s hard to do. Once Charlotte trapped her in the Figure Eight, Trish had to tap, ending this after an excellent 16:38. A tremendous way for Trish to go out. [****]

31. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Cesaro and Sheamus [c] vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins – 2017

The saga of the mini-Shield reunion was an interesting one. The fans ate everything they did up in the build and they were totally invested in this match. A lot of SummerSlam featured a lackluster Brooklyn crowd, but this was different. When the Shield was around, it was usually Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as a team, but Seth and Dean Ambrose were great here. Their chemistry as opponents carried over to their teamwork. Something about tag matches seems to bring out another level of energy in both men. Their opponents, Cesaro and Sheamus, were just as game and have been one of the best tag teams in the world in 2017. Cesaro hopping the guardrail and popping a beach ball that some fans were using was an excellent improvised moment that whipped the crowd into a next level frenzy. It was there that the match kicked into high gear. The rest of the 18:34 featured great spots, close calls, lots of energy and an awesome finish. Seth hit Cesaro with a super rana, sending him crashing into Sheamus and Dean. The Ripcord Knee followed and Dirty Deeds gave us new champions. I loved this and the moment of Seth and Dean doing the Shield fist bump with the titles was tremendous. [****]