Pantoja’s WWE NXT 2.0 Review 9.14.21  

WWE NXT 2.0

September 14th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

We’ve got a new look NXT officially. I figured that’s the best time to give things a new shot as though NXT has been consistently solid, it hasn’t felt special or exciting in a while.

The show opened with the guys in tonight’s NXT Title main event cutting promos in the back. LA Knight was interrupted by Bron Breakker, who is CLEARLY related to the Steiners. He is, in fact, Rick Steiner’s son. He wanted to make an impact and Knight said he’ll beat the brakes off of him.

The new setup is actually pretty cool as the seats wrap around and the CWC looks bigger than normal. Plus, it’s brighter, which is appreciated. The colors splattered on the stage looks a bit off though.

Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight

Why rename Rick Steiner’s kid into something so dumb? Also, why book a guy who is in the main event in the opener too? Breakker busted out offense that his family is known for and commentary said he had a “dog-faced gremlin mentality.” OH, THEY’RE SO CLEVER, GET IT? Knight started putting him in his place a bit until Breakker hit an impressive press slam into a powerslam to score the upset in 3:42. This did its job but an odd call to job Knight ahead of the main event. Couldn’t another established name have been used? Also, Bron Breakker is a terrible name. Just go with Rex Steiner. He looked good though. [**]

Breakker was congratulated backstage by nobodies.

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Imperium

I totally expected Briggs and Jensen to be a typical jobber duo but they had an entrance and tron graphics. It didn’t really help and neither did getting a lame insert promo. They didn’t do much to impress in the ring and lost to the Imperial Bomb in 3:18. Fine enough to get Imperium a win, I guess. [NR]

Hit Row cut a promo about B Fab about to make her debut.

B Fab vs. Katrina Cortez

Hit Row is one of the bright spots on NXT these days. This was purely here to be a showcase for Fab though she didn’t wow me. A few spots looked a bit off but she showed off a bit of impressive power, which was nice. A boot and neckbreaker ended this in 1:14. It exited. [NR]

Elektra Lopez arrived with Legado del Fantasma to interrupt a post-match promo. Elektra and B Fab insulted each other and teased a match but nothing came of it yet.

Backstage, Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes spoke with Johnny Gargano, who is dressed like Dexter Lumis for the wedding. Johnny is down and said something was missing, which turned out to be Austin Theory, who arrived. Theory also brought Damian Priest to officiate but Johnny said he’s not an actual priest. Damian said he’s here for the party, which is an open bar paid for by Grimes.

It’s time to hear from Carmelo Hayes, who still holds a contract for a title shot. With a target on his back now, he said he brought an old friend to flank him, who is introduced as Trick Williams. Williams said he was born with the gift of gab and the gift of jab (that’s totally an Elijah Burke line). Basically, they’ll be a unit going forward. That wasn’t very good. Duke Hudson came out and told Hayes he got lucky in the tournament, which led to Williams hitting him with a cyclone kick. They teamed up on him and worked him over but this segment really didn’t work.

Backstage, Gigi Dolan and Jayce Jane spoke to Mandy Rose off camera and said her new look fits her better. We don’t see it.

Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

The camera cuts already mess up Kacy and Kayden’s entrances. The match barely got going when a woman in a hoodie ran out and attacked for the DQ. She helped Gigi and Jacy before revealing she dyed her hair and I would, respectfully, be okay if she wanted to beat my ass. [NR]

Sarray made the save and cleaned house, leading to a six woman tag, playa.

Gigi Dolan, Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose vs. Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter and Sarray

This feels STRAIGHT out of the main roster playbook. The match itself also felt like one but that wasn’t a terrible thing. Kacy ended up taking the heat, which is ideal. She can take a bump and is the most sympathetic on her team. Mandy was a bit more aggressive with her offense, including a solid one-armed slam. Carter got the hot tag and did her thing before the match broke down. Sarray hit some dropkicks before facing off with Mandy after their issues. We got an actual “this is awesome” chant for this. Cater was left alone with Mandy, falling to a pump knee in 6:12. Mandy possibly has the best pump knee around. [**½]

The bridal party got ready in the back, complete with Candice LeRae telling Cora Jade to remove her hat.

Backstage, William Regal announced that Kyle O’Reilly was out of the main event due to an attack that took place during the previous match. Regal announced that he would be replaced by Von Wagner. WHO?

Drake Maverick vs. Ridge Holland

You know how this went. Holland dominated and won in 1:48. [NR]

Tommaso Ciampa was interviewed where he said it has been 908 days since he held Goldie. Tonight he gets NXT Season 5: Redemption.

A vignette airs to hype a dude named Tony D’Angelo. He feels like EVERY Italian stereotype and it seems like Vince McMahon or one of his cronies recently binged The Godfather movies or played GTA and came up with this.

Creed Brothers vs. Dan Jarmon and Trevor Skelly

Total dominance for the Creeds who again win in a squash after 2:50. [NR]

Post-match, Malcolm Bivens hyped Diamond Mine and introduced the newest member, Ivy Nile, a RIPPED female. She’s from the Titan Games show. KUSHIDA interrupted to say that he’s back and ready for Roderick Strong, so their title match will be next week.

NXT Championship: LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Von Wagner

So, one guy lost earlier in the night and the other has never competed on TV before. The guys all traded stuff with nobody knowing what to do with Wagner. Knight went for cheap near falls, while the Ciampa/Dunne faceoff got a good pop. They fought through a commercial break where Dunne prevented Ciampa from winning the title after hitting Willow’s Bell, so Ciampa dove out onto all of them. Dunne snapped his fingers and hit Bitter End but things were again interrupted. It seemed like the crowd was only interested in Ciampa/Dunne, so maybe that should’ve just been the match. Their exchanges got positive responses. Knight took his second loss of the night, falling to the Fairytale Ending in 10:36. A good main event but nothing great. Also, unsure of Ciampa as champ again, especially since it doesn’t feel fresh. [***]

We got a long video package on the Indi/Dexter love story.

Various wrestlers came out for the wedding, with Io Shiri looking incredible in her suit. I also loved the dapper Grizzled Young Vets being out here for this, especially with Zack Gibson dissing on it. Johnny Gargano walked Indi down the aisle like a proud dad. Ikemen Jiro was in his ring gear, which was hilarious. Dexter Gaylord Lumis and Indi Ophelia Hartwell! Johnny gave Indi away but Austin Theory didn’t have the rings. Jiro removed his jacket to show that he was holding the rings, which upset Candice. Everyone besides family and the groomsmen/bridal party at the wedding objected until Lumis showed that he was holding a weapon in his jacket and they put their hands down. Lumis covered the microphone when Indi read her vows and nearly talked about when he snuck into her room. When it was time for his vows, he simply gave Indi the thumbs up. The man officiating questioned that until Dexter put him to sleep with the Silence. They called William Regal in the ring to do it instead but then Beth Phoenix entered to take over, which worked since she supported this romance from day one. She got ordained and when she said it was time to cut to the chose, Andre Chase was like, “DID SOMEBODY SAY CHASE?” Odyssey Jones sat his ass down though. It all built up to Dexter having to say “I do” and he did, uttering his first words to a great ovation. It was like, the perfect combination of wacky and pure.

Tommaso Ciampa watched backstage when Breakker came up to him to congratulate him. They had a staredown and nothing more.