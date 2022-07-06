Pantoja’s WWE NXT Great American Bash 2022 Review  

NXT The Great American Bash

July 5th, 2022 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

As usual, I miss a few weeks of reviewing NXT but I am back to cover The Great American Bash, which acts as a mini-TakeOver.

The opening video package was well-framed as it saw NXT roster members partying at a BBQ and discussing the card. It was a fun way to set things up.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction [c] vs. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

Big fan of Toxic Attraction as a stable and of Jade and Perez, who feel like the future of the division. The champions took control early and isolated Perez. That took us through the commercial as it felt like this was kind of being rushed even though it wasn’t. Toxic Attraction had some decent tandem offense to show off as you can see that they’ve really grown as a unit. Between them and Chance/Carter, there are two relatively longstanding teams in NXT while the main roster has like, none. Cora Jade got the hot tag and did her thing but then Mandy Rose got involved and was ejected ahead of a near fall. Perez won with Pop Rox soon after, ending this in 10:35. I liked the match though that finish felt a bit abrupt. Still, a good opener and the right booking call as Perez and Jade feel like the future. [***]

Bron Breakker arrived at the arena earlier and said his shoulder was fine.

Elsewhere, Tony D’Angelo yelled at Legado del Fantasma. He showed photos of Santos Escobar laid up in a hospital bed and said only Elektra Lopez has carried her weight. Wilde and Mendoza (or whatever their names are now) have a final chance to prove themselves next week.

Pretty Deadly had a vignette where they dissed Brooks and Jensen for being hillbillies.

Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

For the most part, this match was kept simple but it was done in a smart way. Williams kept trying to take timeouts and get a break as Lee had the advantage at every turn. Williams resorted to using rubbing alcohol in Lee’s eyes and then won with the Trick Kick in 3:46. It was fine for what it was but not the most exciting option for either guy. [*½]

Backstage, Wendy Choo threw powder in Tiffany Stratton’s eyes while she was getting her makeup done. They fought from there to the ring during the break, starting their match.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo

I feel so bad for Choo because she’s actually pretty good but that gimmick isn’t going to go anywhere. I totally get that you need a character in wrestling but a narcoleptic isn’t going to work. Anyway, Stratton targeted the hand when this came back from the break and I liked the spot of grinding it on the top rope. Choo rallied with a suplex and cross body but her hand kept getting hurt. Stratton took her down and won with the corkscrew Vader Bomb in 4:38. That was pretty fun at points. [**]

The new Women’s Tag Champs were interviewed and were happy about winning as best friends. Perez then added that she’s out to end Toxic Attraction for good, cashing in her Breakout Tournament title opportunity next week against Mandy Rose.

Cameron Grimes spoke to Bron Breakker, saying that he’ll do whatever it takes to win tonight and Bron wouldn’t have it any other way.

Apollo Crews came out for a promo and 2009 Triple H would be like, “didn’t you used to have an accent?” He talked about his kids saying they didn’t even recognize him anymore with what he was doing on the main roster. So, he thought about what he could do with guys in NXT. He listed guys he wants to face until Giovanni Vinci interrupted. He said he wasn’t named by Crews because Crews knows that Vinci is more athletic and skilled than him. They set up a match for next week that should be good.

Ivy Nile was interviewed about Diamond Mine imploding tonight. She put them over as being forever before leaving to break up an argument with women in the back. That’s the classic WWE “all women hate each other” trope. Tatum Paxley was fighting with Chance and Carter and Ivy invited her to hit the gym to better set herself up in these cases.

Grayson Waller cut a short promo about winning the title tonight. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes responded to say he’s special and Waller is common.

A JD McDonagh vignette aired.

NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes [c] vs. Grayson Waller

It’s time for the true star of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes. It’s weird that I don’t like the look of the American flag but it somehow always makes for the coolest gear in wrestling. I liked how this started with the guys trying to one up each other. They’re both athletic and cocky, so that makes sense. Waller took control through the break and got a surprising “Waller” chant that I could make out even though he’s more of the heel here. As Hayes rallied, this got better and received “this is awesome” chants. I wouldn’t go that far but it was very good. Trick Williams cut off Waller at one point but Wes Lee showed up to take him out. That still worked as a distraction of sorts as Hayes hit the top rope axe kick to win in 11:43. That was a really good match and the best thing on the show so far. [***½]

A QR code gimmick appeared on screen. Apparently, it leads to a screen that says 8:10:11.

Xyon Quinn was interviewed and said he was the future. Not original.

Ivy Nile hyped up Diamond Mine ahead of their match. Roderick Strong didn’t seem to be a team player.

Mandy Rose was interviewed about Roxanne Perez’s challenge. She said Toxic Attraction has been down before and they right the ship in a few days.

Time for a Chase U segment. Thea Hall and Bodhi Hayward got a few lines before Andre kicked out a dude named Chad for putting over John Adams (WHO DID JOHN ADAMS EVER BEAT?). That set up a field trip to the UK as these guys will likely be on NXT UK soon.

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers [c] vs. Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong

I like this idea and as much as I love Roderick Strong, I feel like he’s checked out and wants to join his buddies and wife in AEW. For the most part, this was standard tag team action. The Creed Brothers held serve for a lot of the early stages before Brutus hit a cannonball heading into the commercial break. Strong was the most aggressive guy out there for the story as he’s not treating this as a respectful tag between friends. Brutus got the hot tag and cleaned house but Strong could cut them off with a jumping knee or something high impact like that. Kemp’s highlight was a slingshot spear but Brutus survived and set up another hot tag to Julius. He slammed everything moving and beat Kemp with a sliding lariat after 12:12. A good tag that never threatened to get great but it told the story it had to. [***]

Roderick Strong was pissed after the bell.

Someone named Axiom had a vignette where he discussed being a math genius. Doesn’t sound like a winning gimmick. Might be for A-Kid.

We got a backstage segment to seemingly set up Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker [c] vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes coming out to his theme without his over the top gimmick feels weird. We got a feeling out process to start with Grimes using his wits and Bron overpowering him at points. Following an early commercial break, Bron took a dive off the apron from Grimes that saw him land on his shoulder, giving us our story for the bout. Grimes targeted it as he said he would, cranking on it and leading to some near falls. Bron had a rare sense of desperation as he went up top with the Frankenstenier for a really good near fall. Bron won a few minutes later after hitting the Spear in 12:36. That was a good main event but it never really teased Grimes as a legitimate winner so it fell flat in some ways. [***¼]

Post-match, JD McDonagh jumped Bron from behind, setting up our next title program.