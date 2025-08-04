Pantoja’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Review  

WWE SummerSlam Night 2

August 3rd, 2025 | MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Today makes one year since I attended SummerSlam live. This has been a busy weekend for wrestling. I’ve covered several shows and still have this, a Marigold show, a STARDOM show, and a New Japan show.

Mania night 1: Jey Uso opener, Punk main event

Mania night 2: women’s triple threat opener, Cody/Cena main event

SummerSlam night 1: Jey Uso opener, Punk main event

SummerSlam night 2: women’s triple threat opener, Cody/Cena main event

Women’s World Championship: Naomi [c] vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

Naomi’s father played the guitar for her entrance, which was really cool. The 8K camera was built for these women, they all looked incredible during introductions. Naomi tried to stall and let them fight at the start but the other two decided to team up and go after her for a bit, though Rhea hit IYO with a big boot soon after. That set up a segment where Naomi kind of dominated. She held serve over IYO and then again over Rhea, with Barrett even calling out how impressive that is. When they rallied over Naomi, it included them both doing the IYO point taunt, making this almost feel like a handicap match. After they tossed Naomi aside, Rhea and IYO got to relive their Evolution classic. Their chemistry is next level. Everything they did was fantastic, they should be a top rivalry for the company for YEARS to come. Magic every time. Naomi got back involved and the pace stayed fantastic. We got close calls on IYO’s moonsault and when Rhea hit Riptide but IYO broke it up. Naomi also showed off a pretty sick pump knee during this stretch. IYO caught Rhea with a powerbomb outside onto Naomi, which is a callback to Evolution. Rhea hit an avalanche Riptide on IYO only for Naomi to sneak in and roll her up to retain in 16:23. As expected, a mighty opener. Just outstanding stuff, though that finish is SO tired and overdone. [****½]

WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks [c] vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits

The Dudleys and Hardys were in the crowd to honor 25 years of that iconic TLC match. This was pure madness as expected with 12 people involved. They hit us with big spot after big spot and as usual in these matches, I can’t talk about them. It’s so much to keep up with. Each team got a few spots to showcase themselves. We also got individual rivalry moments for the likes of DIY/MCMG. Andrade and Fenix had a cool spot where Andrade helped his partner stand on his shoulders to try and get to the belts. There was a series of people going through tables in a row including Fenix hitting a dive onto one and Axiom doing a Spanish Fly on Dawkins to the outside through two tables. An incredible sequence of absurd spots. Candice LeRae showed up and climbed the ladder only to get cut off by B-Fab, who then got stopped by Nikki Cross with a back suplex off the ladder. Candice climbed back up with Johnny holding the ladder for her, only for her to get knocked off and through a ladder outside. Holy shit. Ciampa ending up dangling from the belts as Frazer climbed a ladder across from him for a Spear but Ciampa hoisted himself up higher, as Frazer missed. Frazer springboard moonsaulted right into a dope superkick too. Uncle Howdy got involved late, sending DIY through four tables outside and climbing the ladder himself only to get cut off by other teams. He took a sunset flip bomb onto a ladder at the end of that. The Wyatts took out Fenix and Gacy grabbed the belts to retain after a WILD 16:03. One of the best cluster ladder matches you’ll ever see. One of my biggest issues with these matches is that since we see so many, even the biggest spots are kind of forgettable. Here, we had spots that I think I’ll remember for a long time. [****½]

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No Disqualifications Match: Becky Lynch [c] vs. Lyra Valkyria

This feud has been fantastic both in the ring (Backlash ***3/4, MITB ****) and out of it. They also had a banger at Halloween Havoc in NXT in 2023 (****¼). Some of the early wasn’t working for here with a flew blown spots and awkward exchanges. The fight quickly spilled outside where the action was picking up but the crowd was seemingly uninterested. Wisely, Lyra brought out a table, which always gets a pop. The spots got bigger, like Becky wrapping a chain around Lyra’s mouth and throwing her into the steel steps. Becky took control from there, beating on Lyra with a kendo stick and a chair. She then zip-tied Lyra’s hands together, furthering her dominance, before tying her to the ring post for more kendo stick shots. Lyra took an absolute beating. She blocked a Bexploder on a chair and wrapped her arms around Becky, putting them together for a belly to belly suplex. That spot actually busted the trick zip-tie as Lyra’s hands came out but she put it back it in. With her hands still tied, she fired off kicks and springboarded off a chair for a dope dropkick. Lyra finally officially go free, setting up some big late spots, including some where Lyra was stuck in a chair. The sickest involved a stomp by the announce table. Becky went to use a crowbar as a weapon but Bayley ran out to stop her. Becky tried to convince Bayley to attack Lyra and Bayley teased but tossed the weapon before trading shots with Becky. They did a cool spot where Lyra put Becky through a table as the camera was focused on Becky trying to use the table to get up, so Lyra came from out of nowhere. The finish saw Bayley accidentally hit Lyra with a chain (she was aiming for Becky), giving Becky the win in 25:05. That was awesome in theory. Some really creative, cool spots and the story of Lyra fighting with her hands tied as the underdog is fantastic actually. The issue was that it was clunky at times and the crowd didn’t help. That all makes this hard to rate. I think I’ll go four because I had a blast. [****]

WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa [c] vs. Jacob Fatu

Steel Cage matches in WWE are notoriously disappointing. Most are even bad actually. I was eating dinner while this was on so I don’t have a lot written down. I did watch it though. Solo held serve early, with commentary noting that Jacob is a weapon but without Solo guiding him, he’s a loose cannon. That can be costly in a match. We got run-ins on the outside from the former HIKULEO, JC Mateo, and Jimmy Uso. Jacob had a chance to win but closed the door, wanting to inflict more pain. That led to the MFT dudes climbing into the cage and doing a handcuff spot RIGHT after the zip-tie stuff we got. Jacob broke free of the cuff, which wasn’t even done to a pop, but as he tried to stop Solo from leaving, Talla big booted the cage door into both of their heads but Solo fell out to retain in 12:37. That was pretty dull. The post-Roman era Bloodline stuff mostly involves wrestlers who aren’t great and the production here was weird, like doing the cuff spot. [*½]

After the match, Solo and Talla left Mateo and Loa alone as they got beat up by the faces in the ring, capped by Fatu doing a moonsault off the cage onto them. Why not just do that spot in the match?

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio [c] vs. AJ Styles

The build for this has been goofy fun. AJ had a special entrance, driving to the ring in an Eddie Guerrero style lowrider, with his son. He had Eddie gear too, looking to pay tribute to the Eddie/Rey ladder match 20 years ago. His son was even cosplaying as young Dom with the blonde hair. Unexpected actually. It didn’t affect Dom much because he started the match on a good note. They incorporated some Eddie spots into the mix including a Three Amigos bit and them both trying the Eddie fake DQ bit. Dom did it first but AJ then put the chair on his head and acted like he was hit by it. Amusing. AJ worked the Calf Crusher a few times, keeping Dom grounded. However, Dom loosened his boot and AJ pulled it off, giving us another Eddie nod. Dom used the boot as a weapon and added the Frog Splash to retain in 10:40. I didn’t expect a match based on Eddie Guerrero spots but I actually ended up liking it. [***¼]

Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena [c] vs. Cody Rhodes

I watched this without writing as my wife joined me for it, so I won’t have too much spot-by-spot stuff here. This seems like a match that has people divided. I’ve seen some call it an all-timer and I’ve seen some who didn’t like it. I’m in the latter camp. Cena being a total babyface again allowed him to just do his thing. No worrying about being a heel or relying on shenanigans. He just went out there and did Cena stuff. That meant big match spots like an AA through a table (also, him carrying Cody out of the Codyvator with an AA was cool), the STF, throwing the steel steps from inside the ring, etc. It was going well but then it just kept going. I get that it’s supposed to be the two top guys but kicking out of around 5-6 finishers each is too much. Doing that a ton just to get pops doesn’t make a compelling match to me. In the end, a bad looking Cody Cutter off the top and through a table set up the 6th Cross Rhodes or something like that to end it in 37:42. Yeah, that wasn’t my cup of tea. [**]

Post-match, Cena and Cody embraced in a WrestleMania 29 like passing of the torch. Same building, same disappointing main event before the moment. Then, Brock Lesnar returned. That’s a move I STRONGLY disagree with and put a damper on the night. I think I’m done with WWE for a while. I’ve been checked out on the weekly product since around Mania (after being so high on it in 2023 and 2024) and I think I’m just gonna check in on the women now.