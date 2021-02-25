Parker Boudreaux Comments on His WWE Signing: ‘The Wrestling World Will Change Forever’

– Earlier this week, WWE announced Parker Boudreaux as being part of the latest class of recruits for the WWE Performance Center. Boudreaux has since commented on his signing via Twitter, which you can see below.

Parker Boudreaux tweeted yesterday, “It’s official @WWE The wrestling world will change forever. #BigBoxOfficeBoudreaux #DestroyerofGods.” He also wrote later, “Let’s rock and roll. @WWE #Superstar”

Eva Marie and WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco shared their support for Boudreaux on social media. The two previously hosted a Royal Rumble viewing party together. Eva Marie has recently been rumored for a WWE return, but she has yet to appear on WWE TV.

Where my stans at — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 20, 2021