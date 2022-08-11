wrestling / News
Parker Boudreaux Debut & More Set For AEW Rampage
This week’s episode of AEW Rampage will feature the Rampage debut of Parker Boudreaux and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin & Skye Blue
* Gunn Club vs. Danhausen & Erick Redbeard
* Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss
* Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Davari
* HOOK speaks
* Bryan Danielson returns
* We hear from Swerve In Our Glory
