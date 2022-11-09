wrestling / News
Parker Boudreaux Files Trademarks, Including For Ring Name
PWInsider reports that on October 25, Parker Boudreaux filed trademarks for his ring name as well as the term ‘BFD.’ The trademarks are for:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the Internet or commercial online service; celebrity personal appearance services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; Fan club services, organizing and staging events with fan club members, promoting the interest and participation of fan club members, and providing an online community forum for fan club members; Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; Online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; shirts; hats; pants; jerseys; bandannas; shorts; socks; sweatshirts; backpacks; hoodies; jackets; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers; Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; toy wrestling rings; playing cards; puzzles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; stuffed toys; plush toys; lunch boxes; lunch bags; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Photographs; posters; pictures; printed concert programs; printed backstage passes; collectible championship belts; Beverage ware, namely, cups, drinking glasses, mugs; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; decorative refrigerator magnets; prerecorded CDs; DVD’s, digital video, television broadcast, streaming platforms and other yet to be known technologies containing trademark owner performing as a professional wrestler; Video games; gym bags; computer games; sunglasses; sunglass cases; bottle openers; drink coasters; stickers; trading cards; calendars; arcade games; card games.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Calls Out “Unprofessional” Backstage Atmosphere In AEW
- Jimmy Korderas Recommends Fans “Calm Down A Little Bit” About RAW is XXX Logo
- Vince McMahon Seen Having Dinner With Woman at NYC Restaurant
- Jay White On The Bullet Club Being Represented in Multiple Promotions, Possibility of Leaving NJPW