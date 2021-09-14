wrestling / News
Parker Boudreaux Gets Adjusted WWE NXT Name
September 14, 2021 | Posted by
Parker Boudreaux’s NXT name is official, as the WWE recruit noted on Twitter. It was noted last week that Boudreaux had changed his name to Gunnar Harland, and it looks like that name is about half right as he changed his name to just Harland on Tuesday. Parker Boudreaux posted:
“Slight name change.”
“Official name. ‘Harland’”
It’s unclear if Harland will debut tonight or any other time soon.
Slight name change 👀..
— Parker Boudreaux (@harlandwwe) September 14, 2021
Official name. “Harland” 🔥🔥
— Parker Boudreaux (@harlandwwe) September 14, 2021
