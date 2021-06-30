Parker Boudreaux Hints At Involvement In WWE NXT Breakout Tournament

Wrestling Inc reports that shortly after it was announced on last night’s episode of WWE NXT that a new NXT Breakout tournament would begin soon, WWE Performance Center recruit Parker Boudreaux hinted that he might be involved.

He tweeted, and then deleted a post which simply read “Breakout”.

The tournament begins in two weeks. The first (and last) tournament in 2019, which featured several debuts, included winner Jordan Myles (ACH), Angel Garza, Dexter Lumis, Boa, Cameron Grimes, Joaquin Wilde, Bronson Reed and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott. The winner of the tournament gets a future title shot of their choosing.