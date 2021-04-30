wrestling / News
Part One of Dark Side of the Ring Third Season Premiere Now Available
April 30, 2021
PWInsider reports that the first episode of the third season of Dark Side of the Ring, which is part one of the Brian Pillman documentary, is now available. You can watch the episode on the VICE TV website along with VICE’s cable on-demand platforms.
Those featured in the documentary include Steve Austin, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Brian Pillman’s daughters Dani and Brittany, Brian Pillman Jr., Brian’s sister Linda Pillman, Brian’s widow Melanie Pillman-King and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. It covers his life and career, with the first part ending at Pillman’s vehicle wreck in April 1996.
That episode and the second part of the documentary will debut on May 6 on VICE TV.
