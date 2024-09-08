wrestling / News

Part Two of MLW Summer of the Beasts Now Available Online

September 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Summer Of The Beasts Image Credit: MLW

The livestream for part two of MLW Summer of the Beasts is now available online after it was taped last week. The show took place in Queens, New York. This part features the following matches:

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish
* Delmi Exo vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mads Krule Krugger vs. Mr. Thomas

