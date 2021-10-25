Partial AEW Dark Taping Results From Universal Studios – Cody Rhodes Wrestles Under A Mask (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, AEW promoted the debut of a new team – Too Fast, Too Fuego – at the Dark tapings at Universal Studios this past weekend. While he denied he was involved on social media, the picture showed very clearly that Cody Rhodes was the masked teammate of Fuego del Sol. You can see results of yesterday’s taping (via Sir Owen Disney and Jacob Cohen) below, along with photos of Cody in the mask. Match results from session two were not revealed, but given the nature of Dark and the competitors listed, you can probably make a good educated guess.

Session 1:

* Bobby Fish def. Invictus Khash

* Riho def. Xtina Kay

* Dante Martin def. JDX

* Tiger Ruas def. DJ Brown

* Diamanté def. Skyler Moore

* Tony Nese vs Fuego Del Sol

* Dark Order’s 10 def. Shayne Stetson

* Bryan Danielson def. Aaron Solow

* Eddie Kingston def. Jack Evans

* Santana & Ortiz def. Halal Beefcake

* 2 Fast 2 Fuego def. Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander

Scoop #11: 2 Fast 2 Fuego vs Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander pic.twitter.com/LqHTVDtR8t — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) October 24, 2021

Making his @AEW debut, Fuego 2 – Son of Fuego! @FuegoDelSol will teach 'em the ropes. I hope Cody Rhodes can give them some pointers when he sees this match. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/b9WZI4f3Nv — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 24, 2021

* Nyla Rose def. Viva Van

* Daniel Garcia def. Rickey Shane Page

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson def. Eli Knight & Malik Bosede

* The Bunny def. Santana Garrett

* Red Velvet def. Shalonce Royal

* Wardlow & Shawn Spears def. Bear Country

* PAC def. Tiger Ruas

Session 2:

Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs Sean Carr & Marcus Kross

The Acclaimed vs Dontae Smiley & Ishmael Vaughn

Riho vs Karma Dean

Infinito vs. Ray Jaz

Scoop #4: infinito vs Ray Jaz pic.twitter.com/J8XY9fsRUs — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) October 24, 2021

2point0 vs Toa Liona & Bison XL

Santana & Ortiz vs Dean Fleming & Brandon Gore

Kiera Hogan vs Notorious Mimi

Bear Country vs Chad Lennox & ?

Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs Adrien Soriano, Gabriel Hodder, Matthew Omen

Anthony Greene vs Jameson Ryan

Joey Janela vs Zack Clayton

Emi Sakura vs Valentina Rossi

Matt Hardy vs Brick Aldridge

Lee Moriarty vs Nick Comoroto

The Acclaimed vs Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

Wardlow vs Rolando Perez

Ethan Page vs Fuego Del Sol

Kilynn King vs Renee Michelle

Skye Blue vs La Rosa Negra

Alan “5” Angels vs Mike Reed

Matt Hardy & Jora Johl vs Baron Black & Prince Agballah

The Butcher vs Michael Velez

Arjun Singh vs Dillon McQueen

The Varsity Blonds vs Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

Leyla Hirsch vs Sahara Seven

Julia Hart vs Nikita Knight

Tony Nese vs DeMarcio James

Adam Cole vs Anthony Greene