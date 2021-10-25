wrestling / News
Partial AEW Dark Taping Results From Universal Studios – Cody Rhodes Wrestles Under A Mask (SPOILERS)
As previously reported, AEW promoted the debut of a new team – Too Fast, Too Fuego – at the Dark tapings at Universal Studios this past weekend. While he denied he was involved on social media, the picture showed very clearly that Cody Rhodes was the masked teammate of Fuego del Sol. You can see results of yesterday’s taping (via Sir Owen Disney and Jacob Cohen) below, along with photos of Cody in the mask. Match results from session two were not revealed, but given the nature of Dark and the competitors listed, you can probably make a good educated guess.
@JustinRoberts defeated @dabryceisright in Rock, Paper Scissors #AEWDark
Session 1:
* Bobby Fish def. Invictus Khash
* Riho def. Xtina Kay
* Dante Martin def. JDX
* Tiger Ruas def. DJ Brown
* Diamanté def. Skyler Moore
* Tony Nese vs Fuego Del Sol
* Dark Order’s 10 def. Shayne Stetson
Match 7: @Pres10Vance with -1 defeated Shayne Stetson #AEWDark
* Bryan Danielson def. Aaron Solow
* Eddie Kingston def. Jack Evans
Match 9: During the last few days of @HorrorNightsORL #HHN30 @aew gave the fans what they wanted with Jack(@JackEvans711) VS. Eddie(@MadKing1981). Eddie defeated Jack #AEWDark
* Santana & Ortiz def. Halal Beefcake
* 2 Fast 2 Fuego def. Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander
Match 11: 2 Fast 2 Fuego(@FuegoDelSol & NOT @CodyRhodes) defeated @kiddbanditpro & @DeanAlexanderNF #AEWDark
Scoop #11: 2 Fast 2 Fuego vs Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander
The debut of #TooFastTooFuego! Featuring @FuegoDelSol & ….@CodyRhodes? 🤔🌪🌪🔥#AEWDark #AEW
Making his @AEW debut, Fuego 2 – Son of Fuego! @FuegoDelSol will teach 'em the ropes. I hope Cody Rhodes can give them some pointers when he sees this match. #AEWDark
* Nyla Rose def. Viva Van
* Daniel Garcia def. Rickey Shane Page
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson def. Eli Knight & Malik Bosede
* The Bunny def. Santana Garrett
* Red Velvet def. Shalonce Royal
* Wardlow & Shawn Spears def. Bear Country
* PAC def. Tiger Ruas
Match 19: @BASTARDPAC defeated @adrianjaoude #AEWDark
Session 2:
Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs Sean Carr & Marcus Kross
The Acclaimed vs Dontae Smiley & Ishmael Vaughn
Riho vs Karma Dean
Infinito vs. Ray Jaz
Scoop #4: infinito vs Ray Jaz
2point0 vs Toa Liona & Bison XL
Santana & Ortiz vs Dean Fleming & Brandon Gore
Kiera Hogan vs Notorious Mimi
Bear Country vs Chad Lennox & ?
Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs Adrien Soriano, Gabriel Hodder, Matthew Omen
Anthony Greene vs Jameson Ryan
Joey Janela vs Zack Clayton
Emi Sakura vs Valentina Rossi
Matt Hardy vs Brick Aldridge
Lee Moriarty vs Nick Comoroto
The Acclaimed vs Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
Wardlow vs Rolando Perez
Ethan Page vs Fuego Del Sol
Kilynn King vs Renee Michelle
Skye Blue vs La Rosa Negra
Alan “5” Angels vs Mike Reed
Matt Hardy & Jora Johl vs Baron Black & Prince Agballah
The Butcher vs Michael Velez
Arjun Singh vs Dillon McQueen
The Varsity Blonds vs Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
Leyla Hirsch vs Sahara Seven
Julia Hart vs Nikita Knight
Tony Nese vs DeMarcio James
Adam Cole vs Anthony Greene
