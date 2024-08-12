wrestling / News

Partial Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH Taping

August 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo, Booker T AEW Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor held TV tapings last night at the ESports Stadium in Arlington, TX and you can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Hologram appeared before the taping.
* Lance Archer def. local talent
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Ari Daivari.
* Josh Woods def. Barrett Brown.
* Rocky Romero def. Aaron Solo.
* Blake Christian won a match.
* Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs and Sammy Guevara def. The Kingdom & The Dark Order
* EJ Nduka def. Demo Diamond.
* Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron.
* AR Fox & Kommander won a match.
* Griff Garrison def. Angelo Parker.
* Lio Rush def. Tony Nese.
* Cage of Agony def. Serpentico, Fuego del Sol & Atlantis Jr.
* The Righteous def. JC Valentine & James Blackheart.
* Mina Shirakawa def. Taya Valkyre.
* Tony Nese & Ari Davari def. Joe Alonzo & Josiah G.
* Willie Mack def. Exodus Prime.
* ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Aliah James.
* ROH Champion Mark Briscoe def. The Beast Mortos.
* Diamante def. Kiana James.
* Lee Johnson def. Nick Comorato.
* Robyn Renegade def. Angelica Risk.
* Marina Shafir won a match.
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet def. Lady Frost.
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. The Ace of Space Academy.
* MxM def. Pillars of Destiny.
* Leila Grey won a match.
* The Outrunners def. Fly Def.
* Abaddon won a match.
* Rachel Ellering won a match.
* Johnny TV def. Sidney Akeem
* Anthony Henry & Beef def. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki.
* Preston Vance def. Kevin Matthews.
* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty def. Angelico.

