Partial Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH Taping

Ring of Honor held TV tapings last night at the ESports Stadium in Arlington, TX and you can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Hologram appeared before the taping.

* Lance Archer def. local talent

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Ari Daivari.

* Josh Woods def. Barrett Brown.

* Rocky Romero def. Aaron Solo.

* Blake Christian won a match.

* Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs and Sammy Guevara def. The Kingdom & The Dark Order

* EJ Nduka def. Demo Diamond.

* Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron.

* AR Fox & Kommander won a match.

* Griff Garrison def. Angelo Parker.

* Lio Rush def. Tony Nese.

* Cage of Agony def. Serpentico, Fuego del Sol & Atlantis Jr.

* The Righteous def. JC Valentine & James Blackheart.

* Mina Shirakawa def. Taya Valkyre.

* Tony Nese & Ari Davari def. Joe Alonzo & Josiah G.

* Willie Mack def. Exodus Prime.

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Aliah James.

* ROH Champion Mark Briscoe def. The Beast Mortos.

* Diamante def. Kiana James.

* Lee Johnson def. Nick Comorato.

* Robyn Renegade def. Angelica Risk.

* Marina Shafir won a match.

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet def. Lady Frost.

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. The Ace of Space Academy.

* MxM def. Pillars of Destiny.

* Leila Grey won a match.

* The Outrunners def. Fly Def.

* Abaddon won a match.

* Rachel Ellering won a match.

* Johnny TV def. Sidney Akeem

* Anthony Henry & Beef def. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki.

* Preston Vance def. Kevin Matthews.

* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty def. Angelico.