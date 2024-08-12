wrestling / News
Partial Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH Taping
Ring of Honor held TV tapings last night at the ESports Stadium in Arlington, TX and you can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Hologram appeared before the taping.
* Lance Archer def. local talent
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Ari Daivari.
* Josh Woods def. Barrett Brown.
* Rocky Romero def. Aaron Solo.
* Blake Christian won a match.
* Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs and Sammy Guevara def. The Kingdom & The Dark Order
* EJ Nduka def. Demo Diamond.
* Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron.
* AR Fox & Kommander won a match.
* Griff Garrison def. Angelo Parker.
* Lio Rush def. Tony Nese.
* Cage of Agony def. Serpentico, Fuego del Sol & Atlantis Jr.
* The Righteous def. JC Valentine & James Blackheart.
* Mina Shirakawa def. Taya Valkyre.
* Tony Nese & Ari Davari def. Joe Alonzo & Josiah G.
* Willie Mack def. Exodus Prime.
* ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Aliah James.
* ROH Champion Mark Briscoe def. The Beast Mortos.
* Diamante def. Kiana James.
* Lee Johnson def. Nick Comorato.
* Robyn Renegade def. Angelica Risk.
* Marina Shafir won a match.
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet def. Lady Frost.
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. The Ace of Space Academy.
* MxM def. Pillars of Destiny.
* Leila Grey won a match.
* The Outrunners def. Fly Def.
* Abaddon won a match.
* Rachel Ellering won a match.
* Johnny TV def. Sidney Akeem
* Anthony Henry & Beef def. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki.
* Preston Vance def. Kevin Matthews.
* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty def. Angelico.