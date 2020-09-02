Full Participant List, Format & Rules Announced For ROH Pure Title Tournament

Ring of Honor has announced the full list of competitors as well as the format and rules for the ROH Pure Championship Tournament. The company announced the final competitors for the tournament, which will begin on the September 12th episode of ROH TV and play over eight weeks.

The tournament will consist of Matt Sydal, Delirious, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, Silas Young, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, Fred Yehi, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, and Rust Taylor, wioth the brackets set to be revealed on the September 7th episode of ROH Week By Eeek.

The format for the tournament are as follows: