Full Participant List, Format & Rules Announced For ROH Pure Title Tournament
Ring of Honor has announced the full list of competitors as well as the format and rules for the ROH Pure Championship Tournament. The company announced the final competitors for the tournament, which will begin on the September 12th episode of ROH TV and play over eight weeks.
The tournament will consist of Matt Sydal, Delirious, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, Silas Young, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, Fred Yehi, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, and Rust Taylor, wioth the brackets set to be revealed on the September 7th episode of ROH Week By Eeek.
The format for the tournament are as follows:
* The competitors will be divided into two blocks, and it’s single elimination.
* round 1 matches have a 15-minute time limit.
* Block semifinals have a 20-minute time limit.
* Block finals have a 30-minute time limit.
* The tournament final has a one-hour time limit.
* There will be three judges for each match, and time-limit draws will go to a judges’ decision. ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster has been announced as one of the judges.
Rules
* Every match begins and ends with the Code of Honor handshake.
* Each wrestler has three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls. After a wrestler exhausts his rope breaks, submission and pin attempts on or under the ropes by his opponent are legal.
* Closed-fist punches to the face are not permitted; only open-handed slaps or chops to the face are allowed. Punches to other parts of the body are permitted, excluding low blows. The first use of a closed fist will get a warning; the second will be a disqualification.
* As in standard ROH matches, there will be a 20-count when a wrestler is on the floor.
* Outside interference will result in automatic termination from the roster for the wrestler that interferes.
* Once a Pure Champion is crowned, the title can change hands via disqualification and count-out.
