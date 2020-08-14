Participants Announced For Tri-Brand Battle Royal on Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced twelve participants in tonight’s Tri-Brand Battle Royal on Smackdown for a shot at Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Title at Summerslam. WWE announced in its INstagram Story that tonight’s battle royal will have the following participants:

NXT: Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart

RAW: Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay

SmackDown: Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross