Participants Announced For Tri-Brand Battle Royal on Tonight’s Smackdown

August 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced twelve participants in tonight’s Tri-Brand Battle Royal on Smackdown for a shot at Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Title at Summerslam. WWE announced in its INstagram Story that tonight’s battle royal will have the following participants:

NXT: Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart

RAW: Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay

SmackDown: Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross

