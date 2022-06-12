wrestling / News
Participants For G1 Climax 32 Revealed at NJPW Dominion
NJPW Dominion saw the reveal of the 28-man field for the G1 Climax 32 tournament. NJPW announced the tournament participants at this morning’s event, and you can see the full list below (per Fightful).
The tournament will consist of four blocks of seven competitors each, with the blocks and matches to be announced later. The tournament kicks off on July 16th and runs through August 18th.
Kazuchika Okada
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Tetsuya Naito
Hirooki Goto
Tama Tonga
Shingo Takagi
Chase Owens
Bad Luck Fale
Yujiro Takahashi
EVIL
Tom Lawlor
Juice Robinson
JONAH
YOSHI-HASHI
Toru Yano
Tomohiro Ishii
Jeff Cobb
Great-O-Khan
Will Ospreay
Aaron Henare
SANADA
Jay White
KENTA
El Phantasmo
Taichi
Zack Sabre Jr.
Lance Archer
David Finlay