Participants For G1 Climax 32 Revealed at NJPW Dominion

NJPW Dominion saw the reveal of the 28-man field for the G1 Climax 32 tournament. NJPW announced the tournament participants at this morning’s event, and you can see the full list below (per Fightful).

The tournament will consist of four blocks of seven competitors each, with the blocks and matches to be announced later. The tournament kicks off on July 16th and runs through August 18th.

Kazuchika Okada

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto

Tama Tonga

Shingo Takagi

Chase Owens

Bad Luck Fale

Yujiro Takahashi

EVIL

Tom Lawlor

Juice Robinson

JONAH

YOSHI-HASHI

Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb

Great-O-Khan

Will Ospreay

Aaron Henare

SANADA

Jay White

KENTA

El Phantasmo

Taichi

Zack Sabre Jr.

Lance Archer

David Finlay